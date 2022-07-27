PARTS iD, Inc. Launches Exclusive ARC Moto Gear Motorcycle Clothing Line

CRANBURY, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “MOTORCYCLEiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the motorcycle aftermarket, today announced the launch of its company-exclusive “ARC Moto Gear” brand of clothing. Riders can choose from a complete line of jackets, pants, boots, and gloves, in sizes and styles for the most discriminating buyer.



MOTORCYCLEiD.com knows You Are What You Ride™, and the need for appropriate clothing is critical to maximizing both safety and the riding experience. Smart riders know that even on the warmest days, t-shirts, shorts, and sandals are not going to help should there be an unwanted “event.” Seasoned motorcyclists invest in a full suit of protective clothing and will replace items as they wear out. The ARC Moto Gear clothing line, only at MOTORCYCLEiD.com, offers a combination of protection, style, and comfort at prices which makes the value proposition to the consumer unrivaled among its competitors.

Jackets are available in traditional leather along with lighter textile designs and mesh fabric choices which promote greater airflow for hot-weather riding. Bike pants can be purchased in traditional and jeans fabrics. Footwear runs the gamut from riding “sneakers” to short and tall boots, providing a wide range of foot and ankle support. Riding gloves are manufactured in several material choices, including leather, textile, and mesh, all with the proper padding for grip and protection. Color choices allow the rider to mix-and-match among these items, with sizes ranging from small through 2X-large, so everyone is sure to find the right fit.

“We are thrilled to offer the ARC Moto Gear brand of clothing as it represents the best of what our customers want: quality, selection, and value,” said Nino Ciappina, CEO of PARTS iD, Inc. “Motorcyclists can now shop for bike clothing at the same time they shop for bike parts and accessories on our industry-leading website MOTORCYCLEiD.com. For the company, ARC Moto Gear marks the first in-house brand for another vertical outside of CARiD.com. This is an important milestone which paves the way for us to continue developing our private label business with high-quality products to drive customer loyalty and profitability.”

Like all of PARTS iD’s stores, shopping at MOTORCYCLEiD prioritizes the delivery of an informative, intuitive and confident online purchase experience. The entire selection of repair parts, accessories, performance items, and clothing is cataloged within the Company’s proprietary fitment data, helping to ensure that the customer gets the right part the first time.

PARTS iD’s proven commitment to innovation and first-class customer service was recently validated by the Company’s 2021 industry-leading Net Promoter Scores .

For more information, please visit www.partsidinc.com .

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, management believes that the Company is a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, expected future performance, consumer adoption, anticipated success of our business model or the potential for long term profitable growth, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “confident,” “look forward” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to us may identify forward-looking statements. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us, particularly those associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had wide-ranging and continually evolving effects. We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly and in unanticipated ways.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: costs related to operating as a public company; difficulties in managing our international business operations, particularly in the Ukraine, including with respect to enforcing the terms of our agreements with our contractors and managing increasing costs of operations; the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the actions we may take in response thereto; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, product pricing, projected costs, prospects and plans; the outcome of actual or potential litigation, complaints, product liability claims, or regulatory proceedings, and the potential adverse publicity related thereto; the implementation, market acceptance and success of our business model, expansion plans, opportunities and initiatives, including the market acceptance of our planned products and services; competition and our ability to counter competition, including changes to the algorithms of Google and other search engines; developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property rights and ability to maintain technology leadership; our future capital requirements, our ability to raise capital and utilize sources of cash; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; disruptions in the marketplace for online purchases of aftermarket auto parts; disruptions in the supply chain; and the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at https://www.sec.gov (or at https://www.partsidinc.com ). The forward-looking statements represent our estimates as of the date hereof only, and we specifically disclaim any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

