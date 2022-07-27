Talonvest Capital Raises over $73,000 for the Orange County Ronald McDonald House

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Championship Stadium at the Great Park in Irvine, CA served as home for the rousingly successful 2022 Walk for Kids, the primary fundraiser supporting the Orange County Ronald McDonald House. $360,220 was raised to aid families facing a pediatric medical crisis with lodging, food, and fellowship with other families on a similar journey, regardless of their ability to pay.



Having raised over $73,300 for the 2022 Walk for Kids, Talonvest Capital was recognized for the eighth consecutive year with the organization’s ‘Top Corporate Fund-Raising Award’. Tom Sherlock, the firm’s co-founder, commented “The extraordinary work done at the OC Ronald McDonald House fuels Talonvest’s efforts to harness the philanthropic generosity of so many clients, capital providers, business associates, friends, and families on behalf of the House.” 1784 Capital Holdings, Clark Investment Group, The William Warren Group, Bixby Land Company, Buchanan Street Partners, Newport National, and SoCal Self Storage were just a few of the many corporate contributors of Team Talonvest.

The funds raised during the Walk for Kids ’22 will serve over 300 families (1,000 guests) this year at a local area hotel while the Orange County Ronald McDonald House is under construction to expand the capacity of its 20-room House to 44 guest rooms; increase facility amenities; and to enhance the breadth and scope of support services available to children and families facing a full range of life-threatening and life-altering pediatric illnesses.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

