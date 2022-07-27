HYPE UP THE HYDRATION!

ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With soaring temperatures, keeping your pets hydrated during the summer can be a challenge. One way to help your cat or dog stay hydrated all summer long is by feeding them a raw diet. Dry kibble typically contains only 10% moisture, while raw frozen pet food contains 70% moisture.

Water is essential to the body function of your pets. In fact, every important body function requires water. It transports nutrients in and out of cells, helping with digestion and nutrient absorption, and supports metabolic reactions. Water also regulates body temperature, which is especially important in the dog days of summer. When your pet pants from the heat, they further lose moisture, which could lead to dehydration.

To prevent your pet from getting to this point, think beyond the water bowl. In the wild, animals get most of their moisture from their food, but today most pets eat dry kibble with little moisture. Frozen raw food with its high moisture percentage allows pets to easily get water from their food, not just the water bowl. This is particularly important for pets who do not drink enough or in hot temperatures.

Besides supporting healthy hydration, Instinct Raw frozen meals provide optimal nutrition; they are minimally processed, protein-packed, and never cooked to preserve the integrity of every ingredient. This is unlike the average kibble that is cooked and highly processed.

Instinct Raw Frozen Meals for dogs and cats are the perfect way for your pet to get water from the food bowl. To learn more about raw pet food, visit our website today!

- ### -

About Instinct

Instinct® Pet Food is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with raw pet food manufacturing facilities in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since it was founded in 2002, their mission has been to transform the lives of pets with raw nutrition. Food is one of the most important choices pet parents can make for their pets. Unlike other pet foods that use processed, complicated ingredients, Instinct’s raw diets are made with real meat, fruit, and vegetables. Their frozen and freeze-dried raw recipes use High-Pressure Processing (HPP) to ensure they are free from pathogens, meeting the highest food quality and safety standards. Instinct is the only raw pet food company in North America to achieve an “Excellent” Safe Quality Food (SQF) Food Safety rating and an SQF Quality certification, instilling a high degree of trust in their raw recipes and procedures.

Feeding raw food can have a noticeable change in a pet’s digestion, overall energy level, skin, and coat health. It can also help pets with food sensitivities and increase mealtime excitement – even from the pickiest of eaters. A healthier and happier life can start with simple changes to your pet’s diet – and The Choice is Raw™.

To learn more about Instinct, visit instinctpetfood.com.

