Mineworx Reports on Details of the Annual General and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular dated the 24th of June, 2022 were duly passed.



The resolutions which were passed included:

Setting the number of directors to 5;

The following five (5) incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:

Greg Pendura

Darcy Thiele

Rick Purdy

Harvey Granatier

Curtis Sparrow;

The re-appointment of K.R. Margetson Ltd. as Auditors of the Company;

The amended stock option plan of the Company.

The authorization for the Board to consolidate the share capital.

There was no other business at the meeting.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling Inc. For further information go to www.mineworx.net.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ‎

Greg Pendura

President & CEO

‎780-800-0726‎

Greg@mineworx.net

For Media interview requests, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communication International

905-660-9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

