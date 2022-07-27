Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings of $3.3 Million, or $0.46 Per Diluted Share; Loans Up 3%

JONESBORO, Ga., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced second quarter 2022 earnings of $3.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share compared to $3.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2022. Second quarter earnings reflected higher operating expenses related to employee separation costs partly offset by higher net interest income.



Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 include the following:

On June 15, 2022, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to terminate the proposed purchase agreement and HSBI engaged Piper Sandler to review strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

Earnings per share excluding employee separation and VyStar transaction costs was $0.61 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.59 per share for the prior quarter and $0.57 one year earlier (see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation).

The net interest margin, exclusive of PPP loans, increased to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.20% for the prior quarter and 3.26% one year earlier.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $32.3 million during the second quarter, or 3.0%. Relative to one year earlier, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $112.0 million, or 11.2%.

Return on tangible equity excluding employee separation and VyStar transaction costs was 15.56% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 14.76% the previous quarter.



“We continue to see a strong loan pipeline in our Georgia and North Florida markets. As we redeploy our elevated level of liquid investments into higher yielding loans, we expect our net interest margin will continue to increase in the current interest rate environment,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “The economic environment surrounding the markets we serve remains strong and we expect new and existing banking opportunities to remain robust throughout the remainder of 2022,” Moreland added.

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $13.2 million during the second quarter of 2022 from $12.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The higher net interest income was a direct result of continued loan growth and the increase in interest rates. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.34% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.25% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin was less impacted by revenue on the PPP portfolio and more influenced by higher yields on other earning asset categories.

Loan Loss Provision

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provision for the second quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, non-performing assets continued to remain low. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of June 30, 2022.

Non-interest Income

Second quarter non-interest income increased to $4.3 million from $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interchange and ATM fees increased slightly as well as gains on the sale of SBA loans relative to the previous quarter. As indicated during the previous earnings release, gains on the sale of SBA loans have returned to more traditional levels.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $11.7 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected $1.2 million in employee separation costs as well as $315,000 in transaction related expenses. The efficiency ratio exclusive of transaction and employee separation costs improved to 65.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 66.3% in the previous quarter and 67.2% one year earlier.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.71 billion at June 30, 2022, relative to $1.70 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels continued to remain elevated and will be used to fund future loan originations. At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $298.4 million relative to $313.0 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale increased by $4.0 million to $193.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $189.0 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 3.0% to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.08 billion at March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to one loan totaling $180,000 at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.47 billion three months earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio, representing 35.5% of total deposits, followed by money market and savings deposits at 31.3%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.9% and time deposits at 14.3%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, increased slightly to $3.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $3.1 million at March 31, 2022. The increase during the second quarter reflected an increase of $181,000 in nonperforming loans offset by a decrease in accruing classified loans of $43,000. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.17% of total assets.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $15.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans at June 30, 2022 from $15.4 million, or 1.42% of total loans at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to net loan charge-offs totaling $100,000 during the period as no loan loss provision was required.

Capital

Total shareholder equity was $150.0 million at June 30, 2022. Tangible shareholder equity relative to total assets was 6.85% at June 30, 2022 (down from 6.95% at March 31, 2022). Tangible book value per share was $15.93 at June 30, 2022 as compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter and $16.40 at year end 2021. The decrease in the period was the result of continued declines in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the impact of rising interest rates on our investment portfolio. At June 30, 2022, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.89%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.58%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.73%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 13,205 $ 12,325 $ 12,633 $ 13,152 $ 12,727 Net Income 3,329 3,840 3,108 3,503 2,869 Net Income excluding transaction and employee separation costs 4,443 4,288 4,809 4,368 4,146 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 Diluted excluding transaction and employee separation costs $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 7,012 7,008 6,979 6,976 6,967 Diluted 7,225 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212 Period-end number of shares (1) 7,215 7,212 7,220 7,220 7,220 Book value per share (period-end) $ 20.79 $ 20.92 $ 21.32 $ 21.09 $ 20.65 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 15.93 $ 16.02 $ 16.40 $ 16.13 $ 15.65 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.75 % 0.84 % 0.69 % Return on average assets excluding transaction and employee separation costs 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.00 % Return on average tangible equity 11.66 % 13.21 % 10.61 % 12.15 % 10.34 % Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction and employee separation costs 15.56 % 14.76 % 16.41 % 15.15 % 14.95 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.62 % 3.52 % 3.60 % 3.78 % 3.72 % Cost of funds 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.25 % 3.31 % 3.45 % 3.36 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.31 % 3.20 % 3.23 % 3.28 % 3.26 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 24.7 % 25.1 % 29.9 % 25.4 % 26.6 % Efficiency ratio 73.8 % 69.9 % 77.4 % 72.0 % 76.5 % Efficiency ratio excluding transaction and employee separation costs 65.3 % 66.3 % 63.7 % 65.9 % 67.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.85 % 6.95 % 7.31 % 7.26 % 6.99 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.43 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.38 % 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.52 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 736.1 % 811.6 % 877.7 % 692.3 % 1113.0 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04 % -0.06 % -0.15 % 0.12 % 0.04 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1 12.58 % 12.50 % 12.67 % 12.29 % 12.32 % Tier 1 12.58 % 12.50 % 12.67 % 12.29 % 12.32 % Total 13.73 % 13.69 % 13.90 % 13.50 % 13.57 % Leverage 9.89 % 9.89 % 9.81 % 9.40 % 9.01 % Other (period-end): Branches 23 23 23 23 22 FTE 270 275 280 278 276 (1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,939 $ 12,247 $ 12,666 $ 12,705 $ 12,592 PPP loans, including fees 114 235 428 1,014 1,024 Investment securities 654 756 518 564 376 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 593 113 113 107 79 Total interest and dividend revenue 14,300 13,351 13,725 14,390 14,071 Interest expense: Deposits 665 656 703 760 843 Repurchase agreements 9 14 8 8 6 Line of credit 318 271 253 192 124 Subordinated notes - - 47 198 290 Junior subordinated debentures 103 85 81 80 81 Total interest expense 1,095 1,026 1,092 1,238 1,344 Net interest income 13,205 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 13,205 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,482 1,476 1,608 1,571 1,291 Interchange and ATM fees 1,548 1,453 1,506 1,517 1,665 Gain on sale of SBA loans 430 419 1,521 652 738 Other 865 779 759 741 913 Total noninterest revenue 4,325 4,127 5,394 4,481 4,607 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,977 6,341 6,692 6,760 6,551 Occupancy and equipment 1,425 1,350 1,394 1,434 1,443 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 6 7 93 27 165 Transaction costs 315 604 2,480 1,069 1,612 Other 3,459 3,441 3,538 3,634 3,720 Total other operating expenses 13,182 11,743 14,197 12,924 13,491 Income before income tax expense 4,348 4,709 3,830 4,709 3,843 Income tax expense 1,019 869 722 1,206 974 Net income $ 3,329 $ 3,840 $ 3,108 $ 3,503 $ 2,869 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 7,012 7,008 6,979 6,976 6,967 Diluted 7,225 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 25,186 $ 25,217 PPP loans, including fees 350 2,095 Investment securities 1,410 892 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 705 134 Total interest and dividend revenue 27,651 28,338 Interest expense: Deposits 1,320 1,829 Repurchase agreements 24 16 Line of credit 589 234 Subordinated debt - 600 Junior subordinated debentures 188 163 Total interest expense 2,121 2,842 Net interest income 25,530 25,496 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 25,530 25,496 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 2,959 2,574 Interchange and ATM fees 3,001 3,201 Gain on sale of SBA loans 849 1,644 Other 1,643 1,684 Total noninterest revenue 8,452 9,103 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,318 13,079 Occupancy and equipment 2,775 2,845 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 13 172 Transaction costs 919 1,612 Other 6,900 7,628 Total other operating expenses 24,925 25,336 Income before income tax expense 9,057 9,263 Income tax expense 1,888 2,061 Net income $ 7,169 $ 7,202 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 7,010 6,964 Diluted 7,223 7,209 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.00







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 32,404 $ 30,191 $ 29,689 $ 28,201 $ 27,722 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 266,020 282,852 261,513 259,342 278,360 Cash and cash equivalents 298,424 313,043 291,202 287,543 306,082 Securities available for sale, at fair value 192,982 188,954 197,309 171,804 173,606 Other investments 827 827 786 786 786 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,111,079 1,078,736 1,044,413 1,044,938 999,127 PPP loans 180 4,171 10,912 23,051 59,233 Allowance for loan losses (15,296 ) (15,396 ) (15,228 ) (14,837 ) (15,159 ) Loans, net 1,095,963 1,067,511 1,040,097 1,053,152 1,043,201 Premises and equipment, net 33,812 34,400 35,136 35,770 36,114 Bank owned life insurance 35,104 34,871 34,634 34,404 34,174 Other real estate owned 857 857 857 1,128 1,533 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 6,809 7,046 7,283 7,521 7,758 Deferred tax asset, net 13,975 13,622 12,093 12,261 13,313 Other assets 6,004 7,280 6,893 7,366 7,423 Total Assets $ 1,713,032 $ 1,696,686 $ 1,654,565 $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 527,023 $ 519,305 $ 485,754 $ 490,341 $ 488,877 Interest-bearing demand 280,387 271,545 275,115 259,811 270,380 Money market and savings 465,783 457,768 439,965 427,272 425,371 Time 213,255 220,349 226,604 237,292 250,839 Total deposits 1,486,448 1,468,967 1,427,438 1,414,716 1,435,467 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,266 27,373 23,988 23,424 15,241 Line of credit 34,688 34,688 34,188 23,688 22,688 Subordinated notes - - - 8,674 13,165 Junior subordinated debentures 9,480 9,442 9,403 9,365 9,327 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,163 5,377 5,588 7,862 7,312 Total liabilities 1,563,045 1,545,847 1,500,605 1,487,729 1,503,200 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 702 702 703 702 702 Additional paid in capital 117,328 117,307 117,443 117,298 117,151 Retained earnings 44,966 41,637 37,798 34,689 31,186 Other comprehensive income (loss) (13,009 ) (8,807 ) (1,984 ) (408 ) 26 Total Shareholders' Equity 149,987 150,839 153,960 152,281 149,065 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,713,032 $ 1,696,686 $ 1,654,565 $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 3,329 $ 3,840 $ 3,108 $ 3,503 $ 2,869 Transaction costs (TC) 315 604 2,480 1,069 1,612 Employee separation costs (SC) 1,180 - - - - Income tax benefit related to TC and SC (381 ) (156 ) (779 ) (204 ) (335 ) Net income excluding TC and SC $ 4,443 $ 4,288 $ 4,809 $ 4,368 $ 4,146 Diluted earnings per share: GAAP $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 Excluding TC and SC $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 7,225 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 182,601 $ 173,066 $ 159,630 $ 154,487 $ 144,263 Single-family residential 160,335 151,033 158,667 163,412 162,996 Commercial - owner occupied 274,555 267,815 265,900 275,220 260,186 Commercial - other 254,082 258,112 239,994 228,229 214,995 Multifamily 3,955 6,487 6,592 13,826 14,017 Total real estate loans 875,528 856,513 830,783 835,174 796,457 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 226,639 212,109 202,966 197,084 190,095 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 10,614 11,596 12,081 14,015 13,874 Gross loans 1,112,781 1,080,218 1,045,830 1,046,273 1,000,426 Unearned income (1,702 ) (1,482 ) (1,417 ) (1,335 ) (1,299 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,111,079 $ 1,078,736 $ 1,044,413 $ 1,044,938 $ 999,127 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ - $ 209 $ 644 $ 2,344 $ 7,033 $50,001 - $150,000 - 318 804 3,936 15,438 $150,001 - $2 million 180 3,754 9,788 15,328 26,384 Greater than $2 million - - - 2,155 11,963 Total PPP loans 180 4,281 11,236 23,763 60,818 Unearned income - (110 ) (324 ) (712 ) (1,585 ) PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 180 $ 4,171 $ 10,912 $ 23,051 $ 59,233





