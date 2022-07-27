Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings of $3.3 Million, or $0.46 Per Diluted Share; Loans Up 3%

JONESBORO, Ga., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced second quarter 2022 earnings of $3.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share compared to $3.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2022. Second quarter earnings reflected higher operating expenses related to employee separation costs partly offset by higher net interest income.  

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 include the following:

  • On June 15, 2022, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to terminate the proposed purchase agreement and HSBI engaged Piper Sandler to review strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
  • Earnings per share excluding employee separation and VyStar transaction costs was $0.61 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.59 per share for the prior quarter and $0.57 one year earlier (see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation).
  • The net interest margin, exclusive of PPP loans, increased to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.20% for the prior quarter and 3.26% one year earlier.
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $32.3 million during the second quarter, or 3.0%. Relative to one year earlier, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $112.0 million, or 11.2%.
  • Return on tangible equity excluding employee separation and VyStar transaction costs was 15.56% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 14.76% the previous quarter.

“We continue to see a strong loan pipeline in our Georgia and North Florida markets. As we redeploy our elevated level of liquid investments into higher yielding loans, we expect our net interest margin will continue to increase in the current interest rate environment,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer.  “The economic environment surrounding the markets we serve remains strong and we expect new and existing banking opportunities to remain robust throughout the remainder of 2022,” Moreland added.

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $13.2 million during the second quarter of 2022 from $12.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The higher net interest income was a direct result of continued loan growth and the increase in interest rates.    The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.34% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.25% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin was less impacted by revenue on the PPP portfolio and more influenced by higher yields on other earning asset categories.  

Loan Loss Provision

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provision for the second quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, non-performing assets continued to remain low. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of June 30, 2022.

Non-interest Income

Second quarter non-interest income increased to $4.3 million from $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interchange and ATM fees increased slightly as well as gains on the sale of SBA loans relative to the previous quarter. As indicated during the previous earnings release, gains on the sale of SBA loans have returned to more traditional levels.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $11.7 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected $1.2 million in employee separation costs as well as $315,000 in transaction related expenses. The efficiency ratio exclusive of transaction and employee separation costs improved to 65.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 66.3% in the previous quarter and 67.2% one year earlier.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.71 billion at June 30, 2022, relative to $1.70 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels continued to remain elevated and will be used to fund future loan originations. At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $298.4 million relative to $313.0 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale increased by $4.0 million to $193.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $189.0 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 3.0% to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.08 billion at March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to one loan totaling $180,000 at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.47 billion three months earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio, representing 35.5% of total deposits, followed by money market and savings deposits at 31.3%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.9% and time deposits at 14.3%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, increased slightly to $3.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $3.1 million at March 31, 2022. The increase during the second quarter reflected an increase of $181,000 in nonperforming loans offset by a decrease in accruing classified loans of $43,000. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.17% of total assets.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $15.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans at June 30, 2022 from $15.4 million, or 1.42% of total loans at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to net loan charge-offs totaling $100,000 during the period as no loan loss provision was required.

Capital

Total shareholder equity was $150.0 million at June 30, 2022. Tangible shareholder equity relative to total assets was 6.85% at June 30, 2022 (down from 6.95% at March 31, 2022). Tangible book value per share was $15.93 at June 30, 2022 as compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter and $16.40 at year end 2021. The decrease in the period was the result of continued declines in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the impact of rising interest rates on our investment portfolio. At June 30, 2022, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.89%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.58%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.73%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:
• the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
• the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
• the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and
• other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$13,205 $12,325 $12,633 $13,152 $12,727 
Net Income 3,329  3,840  3,108  3,503  2,869 
Net Income excluding transaction and employee separation costs 4,443  4,288  4,809  4,368  4,146 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.47 $0.55 $0.45 $0.50 $0.41 
Diluted$0.46 $0.53 $0.43 $0.49 $0.40 
Diluted excluding transaction and employee separation costs$0.61 $0.59 $0.67 $0.60 $0.57 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 7,012  7,008  6,979  6,976  6,967 
Diluted 7,225  7,225  7,218  7,222  7,212 
Period-end number of shares (1) 7,215  7,212  7,220  7,220  7,220 
Book value per share (period-end)$20.79 $20.92 $21.32 $21.09 $20.65 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$15.93 $16.02 $16.40 $16.13 $15.65 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 0.78% 0.93% 0.75% 0.84% 0.69%
Return on average assets excluding transaction and employee separation costs 1.04% 1.04% 1.16% 1.05% 1.00%
Return on average tangible equity 11.66% 13.21% 10.61% 12.15% 10.34%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction and employee separation costs 15.56% 14.76% 16.41% 15.15% 14.95%
Yield on interest earning assets 3.62% 3.52% 3.60% 3.78% 3.72%
Cost of funds 0.28% 0.27% 0.29% 0.33% 0.36%
Net interest margin 3.34% 3.25% 3.31% 3.45% 3.36%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.31% 3.20% 3.23% 3.28% 3.26%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 24.7% 25.1% 29.9% 25.4% 26.6%
Efficiency ratio 73.8% 69.9% 77.4% 72.0% 76.5%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction and employee separation costs 65.3% 66.3% 63.7% 65.9% 67.2%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.85% 6.95% 7.31% 7.26% 6.99%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38% 1.42% 1.44% 1.39% 1.43%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.38% 1.43% 1.46% 1.42% 1.52%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 736.1% 811.6% 877.7% 692.3% 1113.0%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17% 0.16% 0.16% 0.20% 0.18%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04% -0.06% -0.15% 0.12% 0.04%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:    
CET1 12.58% 12.50% 12.67% 12.29% 12.32%
Tier 1 12.58% 12.50% 12.67% 12.29% 12.32%
Total 13.73% 13.69% 13.90% 13.50% 13.57%
Leverage 9.89% 9.89% 9.81% 9.40% 9.01%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 23  23  23  23  22 
FTE 270  275  280  278  276 
      
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
 20222022202120212021
Interest and dividend revenue:     
Loans, including fees$12,939$12,247$12,666$12,705$12,592
PPP loans, including fees 114 235 428 1,014 1,024
Investment securities 654 756 518 564 376
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 593 113 113 107 79
Total interest and dividend revenue 14,300 13,351 13,725 14,390 14,071
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 665 656 703 760 843
Repurchase agreements 9 14 8 8 6
Line of credit 318 271 253 192 124
Subordinated notes - - 47 198 290
Junior subordinated debentures 103 85 81 80 81
Total interest expense 1,095 1,026 1,092 1,238 1,344
      
Net interest income 13,205 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727
Provision for loan losses - - - - -
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 13,205 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727
      
Noninterest revenue:     
Service charges and fees 1,482 1,476 1,608 1,571 1,291
Interchange and ATM fees 1,548 1,453 1,506 1,517 1,665
Gain on sale of SBA loans 430 419 1,521 652 738
Other 865 779 759 741 913
Total noninterest revenue 4,325 4,127 5,394 4,481 4,607
      
Operating expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 7,977 6,341 6,692 6,760 6,551
Occupancy and equipment 1,425 1,350 1,394 1,434 1,443
Other real estate expenses, including losses     
on sales and impairments, net 6 7 93 27 165
Transaction costs 315 604 2,480 1,069 1,612
Other 3,459 3,441 3,538 3,634 3,720
Total other operating expenses 13,182 11,743 14,197 12,924 13,491
Income before income tax expense 4,348 4,709 3,830 4,709 3,843
Income tax expense 1,019 869 722 1,206 974
Net income$3,329$3,840$3,108$3,503$2,869
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
Basic 7,012 7,008 6,979 6,976 6,967
Diluted 7,225 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.47$0.55$0.45$0.50$0.41
Diluted$0.46$0.53$0.43$0.49$0.40
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 
   
   
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,June 30,
 20222021
Interest and dividend revenue:  
Loans, including fees$25,186$25,217
PPP loans, including fees 350 2,095
Investment securities 1,410 892
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 705 134
Total interest and dividend revenue 27,651 28,338
   
Interest expense:  
Deposits 1,320 1,829
Repurchase agreements 24 16
Line of credit 589 234
Subordinated debt - 600
Junior subordinated debentures 188 163
Total interest expense 2,121 2,842
   
Net interest income 25,530 25,496
Provision for loan losses - -
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 25,530 25,496
   
Noninterest revenue:  
Service charges and fees 2,959 2,574
Interchange and ATM fees 3,001 3,201
Gain on sale of SBA loans 849 1,644
Other 1,643 1,684
Total noninterest revenue 8,452 9,103
   
Operating expenses:  
Salaries and employee benefits 14,318 13,079
Occupancy and equipment 2,775 2,845
Other real estate expenses, including losses  
on sales and impairments, net 13 172
Transaction costs 919 1,612
Other 6,900 7,628
Total other operating expenses 24,925 25,336
Income before income tax expense 9,057 9,263
Income tax expense 1,888 2,061
Net income$7,169$7,202
   
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:  
Basic 7,010 6,964
Diluted 7,223 7,209
   
Earnings per share:  
Basic$1.02$1.03
Diluted$0.99$1.00
   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands)     
      
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$32,404 $30,191 $29,689 $28,201 $27,722 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 266,020  282,852  261,513  259,342  278,360 
Cash and cash equivalents 298,424  313,043  291,202  287,543  306,082 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 192,982  188,954  197,309  171,804  173,606 
Other investments 827  827  786  786  786 
Loans:     
Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,111,079  1,078,736  1,044,413  1,044,938  999,127 
PPP loans 180  4,171  10,912  23,051  59,233 
Allowance for loan losses (15,296) (15,396) (15,228) (14,837) (15,159)
Loans, net 1,095,963  1,067,511  1,040,097  1,053,152  1,043,201 
      
Premises and equipment, net 33,812  34,400  35,136  35,770  36,114 
Bank owned life insurance 35,104  34,871  34,634  34,404  34,174 
Other real estate owned 857  857  857  1,128  1,533 
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275 
Core deposit intangible, net 6,809  7,046  7,283  7,521  7,758 
Deferred tax asset, net 13,975  13,622  12,093  12,261  13,313 
Other assets 6,004  7,280  6,893  7,366  7,423 
Total Assets$1,713,032 $1,696,686 $1,654,565 $1,640,010 $1,652,265 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$527,023 $519,305 $485,754 $490,341 $488,877 
Interest-bearing demand 280,387  271,545  275,115  259,811  270,380 
Money market and savings 465,783  457,768  439,965  427,272  425,371 
Time 213,255  220,349  226,604  237,292  250,839 
Total deposits 1,486,448  1,468,967  1,427,438  1,414,716  1,435,467 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,266  27,373  23,988  23,424  15,241 
Line of credit 34,688  34,688  34,188  23,688  22,688 
Subordinated notes -  -  -  8,674  13,165 
Junior subordinated debentures 9,480  9,442  9,403  9,365  9,327 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,163  5,377  5,588  7,862  7,312 
Total liabilities 1,563,045  1,545,847  1,500,605  1,487,729  1,503,200 
      
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock 702  702  703  702  702 
Additional paid in capital 117,328  117,307  117,443  117,298  117,151 
Retained earnings 44,966  41,637  37,798  34,689  31,186 
Other comprehensive income (loss) (13,009) (8,807) (1,984) (408) 26 
Total Shareholders' Equity 149,987  150,839  153,960  152,281  149,065 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,713,032 $1,696,686 $1,654,565 $1,640,010 $1,652,265 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Net income (GAAP)$3,329 $3,840 $3,108 $3,503 $2,869 
Transaction costs (TC) 315  604  2,480  1,069  1,612 
Employee separation costs (SC) 1,180  -  -  -  - 
Income tax benefit related to TC and SC (381) (156) (779) (204) (335)
Net income excluding TC and SC$4,443 $4,288 $4,809 $4,368 $4,146 
      
Diluted earnings per share:     
GAAP$0.46 $0.53 $0.43 $0.49 $0.40 
Excluding TC and SC$0.61 $0.59 $0.67 $0.60 $0.57 
      
Weighted average number of shares - diluted 7,225  7,225  7,218  7,222  7,212 



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Loan Portfolio     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Real estate loans:     
Construction and land development$182,601 $173,066 $159,630 $154,487 $144,263 
Single-family residential 160,335  151,033  158,667  163,412  162,996 
Commercial - owner occupied 274,555  267,815  265,900  275,220  260,186 
Commercial - other 254,082  258,112  239,994  228,229  214,995 
Multifamily 3,955  6,487  6,592  13,826  14,017 
Total real estate loans 875,528  856,513  830,783  835,174  796,457 
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 226,639  212,109  202,966  197,084  190,095 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 10,614  11,596  12,081  14,015  13,874 
Gross loans 1,112,781  1,080,218  1,045,830  1,046,273  1,000,426 
Unearned income (1,702) (1,482) (1,417) (1,335) (1,299)
Loans, net of unearned income$1,111,079 $1,078,736 $1,044,413 $1,044,938 $999,127 
      
      
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
PPP loans:     
Up to $50,000$- $209 $644 $2,344 $7,033 
$50,001 - $150,000 -  318  804  3,936  15,438 
$150,001 - $2 million 180  3,754  9,788  15,328  26,384 
Greater than $2 million -  -  -  2,155  11,963 
Total PPP loans 180  4,281  11,236  23,763  60,818 
Unearned income -  (110) (324) (712) (1,585)
PPP loans, net of unearned income$180 $4,171 $10,912 $23,051 $59,233 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Asset Quality Information     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Classified assets:     
Nonperforming loans$2,078 $1,897 $1,735 $2,143 $1,362 
Other real estate owned 857  857  857  1,128  1,533 
Total nonperforming assets 2,935  2,754  2,592  3,271  2,895 
Accruing classified loans 284  327  676  804  811 
Total classified assets$3,219 $3,081 $3,268 $4,075 $3,706 
      
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 1.8% 1.7% 1.9% 2.5% 2.3%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17% 0.16% 0.16% 0.20% 0.18%
      
Allowance for loan losses:     
Balance at beginning of period$15,396 $15,228 $14,837 $15,159 $15,256 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  - 
Charge-offs (651) (99) (295) (403) (195)
Recoveries 551  267  686  81  98 
Balance at end of period$15,296 $15,396 $15,228 $14,837 $15,159 
      
Loans, excluding PPP loans$1,111,079 $1,078,736 $1,044,413 $1,044,938 $999,127 
PPP loans 180  4,171  10,912  23,051  59,233 
Performing past due loans 995  1,638  1,277  3,541  1,464 
Allowance as % of loans 1.38% 1.42% 1.44% 1.39% 1.43%
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.38% 1.43% 1.46% 1.42% 1.52%
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 736.1% 811.6% 877.7% 692.3% 1113.0%
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,092,048  1,056,269  1,044,492  1,017,213  993,346 
Average PPP loans 1,520  8,075  15,164  40,910  77,325 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04% -0.06% -0.15% 0.12% 0.04%

 