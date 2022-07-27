Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. Announces Expansion of Distributorship with the Acquisition Completion of NXC Imaging

Tustin, California, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., a commercial subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation and a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, today announces the completion of the acquisition of NXC Imaging, a medical imaging equipment distributor and service provider headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The strategic partnership between NXC Imaging and Canon Medical Systems USA will broaden and advance Canon Medical Systems US sales and service outreach in the Upper Midwest region. As a result, Canon Medical plans to build a substantial sales and service organization for this region, offering innovative solutions and unique business models tailored to each client's specific needs.

"NXC has been a trusted partner of Canon’s for over 30 years, and it’s because we hold the same foundational values of keeping our customers first and delivering the best in innovative products and solutions,” said Yuji Hamada, CEO and President of Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. “Having NXC Imaging join Canon Medical will only make our offerings to consumers that much better. I’m excited about this next chapter for our organization."

About NXC Imaging

NXC Imaging, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an employee-owned company in business since 1964. NXC is a distributor and service provider of capital medical equipment - MRI, CT, Vascular, Ultrasound, X-Ray, and C-Arms, representing premier diagnostic imaging manufactures, Canon, Carestream and Ziehm.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon