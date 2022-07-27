Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



2022 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income grew 30% to $13.3 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.41 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income grew 32% to $38.9 million from $29.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin was 9.07%, compared to 8.84% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations increased 45% to $305.0 million from $210.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Total assets exceeded $2 billion for the first time, ending the quarter at $2.1 billion.

A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on May 31, 2022.

The Company repurchased 1,272,150 shares of its common stock during the quarter for $10 million.



Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results. The continued growth in our consumer and commercial lending businesses generated positive results. Loan originations were 45% higher this quarter over last year, which helped our recreation loan portfolio grow 24%, our home improvement loan portfolio grow 43%, and our commercial loan portfolio grow 39%. We also returned money to our shareholders with the repurchase of $10 million of our common stock under our $35 million stock repurchase program and the declaration and payment of an $0.08 per share dividend.”

Loan Detail

During the quarter, net charge-offs were $0.7 million, compared to $10.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Loans 90 days or more past due were 0.3% of loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.2% at June 30, 2021.



Business Segment Highlights

Consumer Lending Segments

Originations grew to $275.4 million during the quarter, or 40% over the $197.5 million of the prior year quarter.

Consumer loans were $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago.

Consumer loans were 94% of total loans as of June 30, 2022, similar to a year ago.

The loan portfolios grew 24% for recreation and 43% for home improvement from June 30, 2021.

Net interest income grew 16% to $38.4 million for the quarter, from $33.1 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.33% at quarter-end, compared to 13.14% a year ago.

Consumer loans 90 days or more past due were $4.2 million, or 0.3% of gross consumer loans, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.2%, a year ago. Delinquencies continued to be lower than historical averages.



Commercial Lending Segment

The Company originated $19.3 million in loans during the second quarter, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Commercial loans were $96.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $69.5 million a year ago.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.33%, compared to 12.69% a year ago.



Medallion Lending Segment

The Company collected $13.1 million in the second quarter.

Total net medallion exposure declined to $30.8 million (comprised of $4.7 million of loans net of allowance for loan losses and $26.1 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), representing less than 2% of the Company’s total assets, as of June 30, 2022.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.



Stock Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 1,272,150 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total of $10 million.



About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding medallion loan portfolio, the potential for future asset growth and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Medallion’s business, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control, the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Medallion, its customers and third parties. In addition to risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, including risks related to the pending SEC litigation, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 126,330 $ 124,484 $ 91,553 Equity investments and investment securities 61,300 54,498 58,397 Loans 1,734,621 1,488,924 1,340,567 Allowance for loan losses (59,152 ) (50,166 ) (46,946 ) Net loans receivable 1,675,469 1,438,758 1,293,621 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 26,974 37,430 49,039 Goodwill and intangible assets 173,562 174,283 201,171 Other assets 48,496 43,604 45,966 Total assets $ 2,112,131 $ 1,873,057 $ 1,739,747 Liabilities Deposits $ 1,469,241 $ 1,250,880 $ 1,152,068 Long-term debt 219,377 219,973 214,971 Accounts payable and other liabilities 27,546 19,113 23,398 Deferred tax liabilities and other tax payables 24,048 18,210 8,591 Operating lease liabilities 9,078 9,053 9,889 Short-term borrowings — — 8,016 Total liabilities 1,749,290 1,517,229 1,416,933 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders’ equity 294,053 287,040 250,718 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 68,788 68,788 72,096 Total equity 362,841 355,828 322,814 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,112,131 $ 1,873,057 $ 1,739,747 Number of shares outstanding 24,239,320 25,173,386 25,061,764 Book value per share $ 12.13 $ 11.40 $ 10.00

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS‌

(UNAUDITED)‌

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Interest Income $ 47,111 $ 37,375 $ 90,414 $ 74,455 Total Interest Expense 8,230 7,884 15,605 16,292 Net Interest Income 38,881 29,491 74,809 58,163 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 7,759 (682 ) 10,999 2,336 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,122 30,173 63,810 55,827 Other income (loss) Gain on equity investments 4,241 3,205 4,108 3,205 Write-down of loan collateral in process of foreclosure (128 ) (2,162 ) (514 ) (4,947 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt − 2,859 − 4,626 Sponsorship and race winnings, net − 4,345 − 6,818 Other income (loss) 3,245 (480 ) 5,293 1 Total other income, net 7,358 7,767 8,887 9,703 Other expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7,730 7,901 15,298 13,586 Professional fees 4,392 2,224 8,384 2,730 Other expenses 3,573 3,649 6,749 7,098 Loan servicing fees 2,119 1,731 4,072 3,378 Collection costs 999 1,641 2,342 2,874 Race team related expenses − 2,674 − 4,796 Total other expenses 18,813 19,820 36,845 34,462 Income before income taxes 19,667 18,120 35,852 31,068 Income tax provision 4,856 6,528 9,687 10,406 Net income after taxes 14,811 11,592 26,165 20,662 Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest 1,511 1,325 3,024 1,964 Total net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp. $ 13,300 $ 10,267 $ 23,141 $ 18,698 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 0.95 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,153,015 24,595,822 24,459,870 24,557,511 Diluted 24,421,867 24,950,512 24,751,012 24,923,023 Dividends declared $ 0.08 $ 0.00 $ 0.16 $ 0.00



