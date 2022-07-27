Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

– Total and Core Revenue Each Increased 39% over the Prior-Year Period –

– Total Written Premium Increased 42% to $566 Million –

– Net Income Decreased 24% to $2.4 Million or 5% of Total Revenue –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 Million was up 85% over the Prior-Year Period –

– Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased 6 Points to 24% in the Second Quarter –

– Operating Franchises and Corporate Sales Headcount Increased 25% and 11%, Respectively –

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total Revenues grew organically 39% over the prior-year period to $53.0 million in the second quarter of 2022

Second quarter Core Revenues* of $48.1 million increased 39% over the prior-year period

Second quarter net income of $2.4 million, decreased 24%, EPS of $0.02 per share decreased 79% and adjusted EPS* of $0.16 per share rose 20%, each over the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA grew 85% over the prior-year period to $12.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 6 points over the prior-year period to 24%.

Total written premiums placed for the second quarter increased 42% over the prior-year period to $566 million

Policies in force grew 35% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,181,000

Corporate sales headcount of 503 was up 11% year-over-year

Total franchises increased 30% compared to the prior-year period to 2,341; operating franchises grew 25% compared to the prior-year period to 1,344



*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“We delivered very strong growth in revenue and earnings for the second quarter, demonstrating the incredible power and consistency of our platform and our increasing competitive advantage in the marketplace despite ongoing macro headwinds,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO. “In the second quarter premium increased 42% while Total and Core Revenue each grew 39%. Following substantial and higher than normal investments over the last couple of years to position for longer term growth, we believe the second quarter of 2022 showed our significant and sustainable underlying earnings power with Adjusted EBITDA up 85% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin increasing 6 points. We also added significant talent in the quarter while at the same time meaningfully improving the overall quality of our producer force. While we expect continued strong revenue growth, we believe we are also in a position to see gradual operating leverage emerge beyond 2022 as we recalibrate our investment in the corporate distribution to rebalance the business with more focus on the faster growing and more profitable franchise distribution. Our runway in the marketplace remains enormous and we believe we are poised for substantial top and bottom-line growth for many years to come as we deliver consistently for our clients, agents, partners, and shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

For the second quarter of 2022, revenues were $53.0 million, an increase of 39% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $48.1 million, also a 39% increase from $34.7 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in the number of corporate agents and operating franchises, higher productivity as these agents mature in our system, and strong client retention of 89%. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 42% in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and depreciation and amortization, for the second quarter of 2022 were $40.5 million, up 29% from $31.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior-year period was due to larger, though scaling, employee compensation and benefits expenses related to ongoing investments in our corporate agents, franchise recruiters, service agents, and information systems developers. Equity-based compensation increased to $5.2 million for the period, compared to $1.9 million a year ago. The change in this non-cash item relates to the Black-Scholes valuation of newly issued options, which takes into account stock price on the grant date and historical volatility, among other inputs. General and Administrative expenses are also higher versus a year ago due to increased real estate costs related to 2021 office openings, software expenses, and increased travel, meals, and entertainment costs.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million, with the decrease due to higher non-cash equity-based compensation expense and income tax expense. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per basic diluted share. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2022, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.16 per share, up 20% from the year ago period. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 24% was up 6 points in the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $31.1 million. We had an unused line of credit of $24.8 million as of June 30, 2022. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $96.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for full year 2022 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2022 are expected to be between $2.152 billion and $2.215 billion, representing organic growth of 38% on the low end of the range to 42% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2022 are expected to be between $194 million and $205 million, representing organic growth of 28% on the low end of the range to 35% on the high end of the range, driven by high levels of Core Revenue growth partly offset by lower than historical average contingent commissions of $8-10 million for the full year 2022 as our carriers continue to struggle with their underwriting profitability.

After a year of historical investments in people, technology, and real estate, Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2022.



Conference Call Information

Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 26,265 $ 21,053 $ 46,274 $ 38,587 Franchise revenues 26,427 16,841 47,377 30,274 Interest income 330 279 649 540 Total revenues 53,022 38,173 94,300 69,401 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 31,659 22,475 63,143 43,784 General and administrative expenses 12,378 10,134 25,902 19,408 Bad debts 1,660 646 2,456 1,093 Depreciation and amortization 1,658 1,132 3,234 2,132 Total operating expenses 47,355 34,387 94,735 66,417 Income (loss) from operations 5,667 3,786 (435 ) 2,984 Other Income (Expense): Other income — 119 — 139 Interest expense (1,114 ) (546 ) (1,997 ) (1,147 ) Income (loss) before taxes 4,553 3,359 (2,432 ) 1,976 Tax expense (benefit) 2,164 223 562 (71 ) Net income (loss) 2,389 3,136 (2,994 ) 2,047 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,047 1,649 (1,050 ) 956 Net income (loss) attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 342 $ 1,487 $ (1,944 ) $ 1,091 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 20,454 18,774 20,348 18,574 Diluted 21,245 20,367 20,348 20,251

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) 14,541 10,310 24,748 18,067 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 18,870 11,670 32,872 20,416 New Business Commissions(1) 6,730 5,944 12,097 10,560 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,821 3,680 9,113 6,837 Agency Fees(1) 3,114 3,105 5,751 5,529 Total Core Revenue 48,076 34,709 84,581 61,409 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 2,591 1,458 4,887 2,890 Interest Income 330 279 649 540 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 2,921 1,737 5,536 3,430 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,880 1,694 3,678 4,431 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 145 33 505 131 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,025 1,727 4,183 4,562 Total Revenues 53,022 38,173 94,300 69,401 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensatoin 26,486 20,623 52,182 39,991 General and administrative expenses 12,378 10,134 25,902 19,408 Bad debts 1,660 646 2,456 1,093 Total 40,524 31,403 80,540 60,492 Adjusted EBITDA 12,498 6,770 13,760 8,909 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24 % 18 % 15 % 13 % Interest expense (1,114 ) (546 ) (1,997 ) (1,147 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,658 ) (1,132 ) (3,234 ) (2,132 ) Tax (expense) benefit (2,164 ) (223 ) (562 ) 71 Equity-based compensation (5,173 ) (1,852 ) (10,961 ) (3,793 ) Other Income — 119 — 139 Net Income (loss) 2,389 3,136 (2,994 ) 2,047

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,121 $ 28,526 Restricted cash 2,427 1,953 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 9,161 12,056 Receivable from franchisees, net 1,206 493 Prepaid expenses 7,195 4,785 Total current assets 51,110 47,813 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 30,689 29,180 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 27,571 24,933 Right-of-use asset 41,418 32,656 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 3,749 2,798 Deferred income taxes, net 131,164 125,676 Other assets 5,585 4,742 Total assets $ 291,286 $ 267,798 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,753 $ 10,502 Premiums payable 2,427 1,953 Lease liability 6,026 4,893 Contract liabilities 6,363 6,054 Note payable 5,625 4,375 Total current liabilities 26,194 27,777 Lease liability, net of current portion 57,169 47,335 Note payable, net of current portion 115,349 118,361 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 46,009 42,554 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 105,312 100,959 Total liabilities 350,033 336,986 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 20,534 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, 20,198 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 203 200 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 16,693 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, 16,909 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 168 170 Additional paid in capital 58,942 46,281 Accumulated deficit (63,290 ) (60,671 ) Total stockholders' equity (3,977 ) (14,020 ) Non-controlling interests (54,770 ) (55,168 ) Total equity (58,747 ) (69,188 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 291,286 $ 267,798



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 53,022 $ 38,173 $ 94,300 $ 69,401 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 14,541 $ 10,310 $ 24,748 $ 18,067 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 18,870 11,670 32,872 20,416 New Business Commissions(1) 6,730 5,944 12,097 10,560 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,821 3,680 9,113 6,837 Agency Fees(1) 3,114 3,105 5,751 5,529 Total Core Revenue 48,076 34,709 84,581 61,409 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 2,591 1,458 4,887 2,890 Interest Income 330 279 649 540 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 2,921 1,737 5,536 3,430 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,880 1,694 3,678 4,431 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 145 33 505 131 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,025 1,727 4,183 4,562 Total Revenues $ 53,022 $ 38,173 $ 94,300 $ 69,401

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ 2,389 $ 3,136 $ (2,994 ) $ 2,047 Interest expense 1,114 546 1,997 1,147 Depreciation and amortization 1,658 1,132 3,234 2,132 Tax expense (benefit) 2,164 223 562 (71 ) Equity-based compensation 5,173 1,852 10,961 3,793 Other income — (119 ) — (139 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,498 $ 6,770 $ 13,760 $ 8,909 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 24 % 18 % 15 % 13 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($12,498/$53,022), and ($6,770/$38,173) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($13,760/$94,300), and ($8,909/$69,401) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.14 0.05 0.30 0.10 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.16

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$5.2 million/(20.5 million + 16.7 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and [$1.9 million/ (18.8 million + 18.0 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$11.0 million/(20.3 million + 16.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and [$3.8 million/ (18.6 million + 18.2 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 312 293 266 Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 191 213 186 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (TX) 67 57 53 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (TX) 231 214 196 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured (Non-TX) 354 333 353 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured (Non-TX) 692 594 470 Policies in Force 1,181,000 1,011,000 872,000 Client Retention 89 % 89 % 89 % Premium Retention 95 % 93 % 90 % QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $ 565,961 $ 407,291 $ 398,920 Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 90 91 92



