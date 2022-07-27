PowerFleet Adjusts Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call to Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, has adjusted the timing of its second quarter conference call from Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time). Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: (877) 524-8416

International: +1 (412) 902-1028

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

