MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results

HENDERSON, Colo., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR") (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its second-quarter and first-half 2022 financial results.



Highlights for Second Quarter 2022

Record high quarterly revenues of $708.1 million

Quarterly net income of $19.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.15

Record high quarterly EBITDA of $43.9 million

Record backlog of $2.44 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, "Our solid performance this quarter continues to demonstrate the overall strength in the markets we serve and our ability to capitalize on new opportunities that deepen and expand our market presence. We continue to invest in our team, apply proven management practices and foster customer relationships that strengthen our performance. The Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) and Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) markets are seeing long-term sustained investment, presenting exciting opportunities for future growth."

Second Quarter Results

MYR reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $708.1 million, an increase of $58.5 million, or 9.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $415.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $88.4 million, or 27.0 percent, from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects, including incremental distribution revenues from the acquired Powerline Plus Companies and an increase in revenue from transmission projects. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $292.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $29.8 million, or 9.3 percent, from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue in certain geographical areas.

Consolidated gross profit in second quarter of 2022 was $80.9 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 0.2 percent, from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margins, partially offset by higher revenues. Gross margin was 11.4 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 12.5 percent for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to overall cost increases mainly associated with supply chain disruptions, inflation and continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which also caused labor and material inefficiencies on certain projects. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by an unfavorable change order adjustment on a project and inclement weather experienced on certain projects. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects and a favorable job close out. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decrease of 0.1 percent and an increase of 0.8 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased to $52.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $51.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to costs associated with the recently acquired Powerline Plus Companies partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Amortization of intangible assets increased to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to amortization related to certain intangibles acquired with the Powerline Plus Companies.

Other income, net increased to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The change was largely due to funds received under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program, which were attributable to a C&I segment company.

Income tax expense was $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 29.4 percent, compared to income tax expense of $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 27.0 percent. The period-over-period increase in tax rate was primarily due to an increase in permanent difference items, partially offset by the reduction of the impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”).

For the second quarter of 2022, net income was $19.7 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $43.9 million, compared to $41.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

First-Half Results

MYR reported first-half 2022 revenues of $1.34 billion, an increase of $102.6 million, or 8.3 percent, compared to the first half of 2021. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $780.1 million, an increase of $138.4 million, or 21.6 percent, from the first half of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects, including incremental distribution revenues from the Powerline Plus Companies and an increase in revenue from transmission projects. The C&I segment reported revenues of $564.6 million, a decrease of $35.7 million, or 5.9 percent from the first half of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue in certain geographical areas.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $161.3 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of $3.3 million or 2.1 percent, from the first half of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues, partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin was 12.0 percent for the first half of 2022 compared to 12.7 percent for the first half of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to overall cost increases mainly associated with supply chain disruptions, inflation and continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which also caused labor and material inefficiencies on certain projects, as well as inclement weather experienced on certain projects. These margin decreases were partially offset by favorable job close outs and better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin increases of 0.3 percent the first half of 2022 and 2021.

SG&A increased to $105.6 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $101.5 million for the first half of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to costs associated with the recently acquired Powerline Plus Companies and an increase in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Amortization of intangible assets increased to $6.0 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the first half of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to amortization related to certain intangibles acquired with the Powerline Plus Companies.

Other income, net increased to $2.3 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $0.1 million for the first half of 2021. The change was largely due to funds received under the CEWS program, which were attributable to a C&I segment company.

Income tax expense was $12.0 million for the first half of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 22.8 percent, compared to income tax expense of $14.9 million for the first half of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 26.6 percent. The period-over-period decrease in tax rate was primarily due to a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits and the reduction of the impact of GILTI, partially offset by an increase in other permanent difference items.

For the first half of 2022, net income was $40.4 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, compared to $41.1 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2022, MYR's backlog was $2.44 billion, compared to $2.41 billion as of March 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, T&D backlog was $1.06 billion, and C&I backlog was $1.38 billion. Total backlog at June 30, 2022 increased $878.1 million, or 56.0 percent, from the $1.57 billion reported at June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, MYR had $310.3 million of borrowing availability under its $375 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive T&D services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities and clean energy projects include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting and signalization. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Financial tables follow…

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,057 $ 82,092 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,337 and $2,441, respectively 409,497 375,353 Contract assets, net of allowances of $452 and $385, respectively 280,718 225,075 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,755 11,078 Refundable income taxes 9,650 9,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,733 45,564 Total current assets 784,410 748,390 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $336,347 and $322,128, respectively 212,055 196,092 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,675 20,971 Goodwill 108,405 66,065 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $22,729 and $16,779, respectively 98,746 49,054 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 21,262 32,443 Investment in joint ventures 3,155 3,978 Other assets 3,661 4,099 Total assets $ 1,264,369 $ 1,121,092 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,065 $ 1,039 Current portion of operating lease obligations 9,405 7,765 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,318 — Accounts payable 251,646 200,744 Contract liabilities 203,163 167,931 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 23,526 24,242 Accrued income taxes 2,669 2,021 Other current liabilities 72,614 94,857 Total current liabilities 565,406 498,599 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,613 24,620 Long-term debt 54,381 3,464 Accrued self-insurance 39,666 50,816 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 23,272 13,230 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 3,026 — Other liabilities 22,923 11,261 Total liabilities 733,287 601,990 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,723,583 and 16,870,636 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 167 168 Additional paid-in capital 158,691 163,754 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,653 ) 173 Retained earnings 373,877 355,007 Total stockholders’ equity 531,082 519,102 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,264,369 $ 1,121,092

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract revenues $ 708,114 $ 649,573 $ 1,344,738 $ 1,242,059 Contract costs 627,252 568,551 1,183,391 1,084,084 Gross profit 80,862 81,022 161,347 157,975 Selling, general and administrative expenses 52,016 51,890 105,580 101,537 Amortization of intangible assets 3,253 578 6,020 1,156 Gain on sale of property and equipment (652 ) (1,111 ) (1,400 ) (1,794 ) Income from operations 26,245 29,665 51,147 57,076 Other income (expense): Interest income 6 15 14 28 Interest expense (650 ) (678 ) (1,101 ) (1,153 ) Other income, net 2,277 80 2,262 121 Income before provision for income taxes 27,878 29,082 52,322 56,072 Income tax expense 8,194 7,863 11,950 14,925 Net income $ 19,684 $ 21,219 $ 40,372 $ 41,147 Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.26 $ 2.39 $ 2.45 —Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.24 $ 2.36 $ 2.41 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,894 16,854 16,904 16,807 —Diluted 17,070 17,125 17,141 17,093

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,372 $ 41,147 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 24,043 22,172 Amortization of intangible assets 6,020 1,156 Stock-based compensation expense 3,688 3,435 Deferred income taxes (1 ) 481 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,400 ) (1,794 ) Other non-cash items 581 1,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (20,457 ) (10,098 ) Contract assets, net (43,413 ) (10,855 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 12,504 304 Other assets (4,939 ) 10,389 Accounts payable 42,763 47,772 Contract liabilities 33,619 (21,433 ) Accrued self-insurance (11,861 ) 1,869 Other liabilities (21,400 ) 2,647 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 60,119 88,562 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,237 1,637 Cash paid for acquired business, net of cash acquired (110,576 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (30,421 ) (20,997 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (139,760 ) (19,360 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings under revolving lines of credit 51,395 — Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (516 ) (20,635 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (880 ) (376 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4 429 Repurchase of common stock (23,467 ) — Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (6,791 ) (3,352 ) Other financing activities 607 12 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 20,352 (23,922 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (746 ) 374 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (60,035 ) 45,654 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 82,092 22,668 End of period $ 22,057 $ 68,322





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and

As of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 708,114 $ 649,573 $ 2,600,968 $ 2,457,930 Gross profit $ 80,862 $ 81,022 $ 328,353 $ 310,891 Income from operations $ 26,245 $ 29,665 $ 112,631 $ 107,871 Income before provision for income taxes $ 27,878 $ 29,082 $ 112,556 $ 105,103 Income tax expense $ 8,194 $ 7,863 $ 28,325 $ 28,514 Net income $ 19,684 $ 21,219 $ 84,231 $ 76,589 Tax rate 29.4 % 27.0 % 25.2 % 27.1 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.26 $ 4.99 (1 ) $ 4.58 (1 ) Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.24 $ 4.91 (1 ) $ 4.50 (1 ) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: Basic 16,894 16,854 16,887 (2 ) 16,759 (2 ) Diluted 17,070 17,125 17,145 (2 ) 17,018 (2 )





(in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,264,369 $ 1,121,092 $ 1,050,833 $ 950,086 Total stockholders’ equity $ 531,082 $ 519,102 $ 471,629 $ 389,450 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 207,151 $ 115,119 $ 116,293 $ 118,537 Total funded debt (3) $ 55,446 $ 4,503 $ 8,785 $ 81,968





(in thousands) Last twelve months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 84,231 $ 76,589 Interest expense, net 1,691 2,857 Amortization of intangible assets 7,175 2,311 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (2,234 ) (1,401 ) EBIA, net of taxes (5) $ 90,863 $ 80,356

See notes at the end of this earnings release

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 43,914 $ 41,202 $ 167,187 $ 153,986 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.57 $ 2.41 $ 9.75 $ 9.05 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 22,268 $ 15,206 $ 47,000 $ 117,392 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 31.42 $ 27.52 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 323,931 $ 355,336 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 19.17 $ 20.73 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.10 0.02 Asset Turnover (13) 2.48 2.59 Return on Assets (14) 8.0 % 8.1 % Return on Equity (15) 17.9 % 19.7 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 18.6 % 18.4 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 19,684 $ 21,219 $ 84,231 $ 76,589 Interest expense, net 644 663 1,691 2,857 Income tax expense 8,194 7,863 28,325 28,514 Depreciation and amortization 15,392 11,457 52,940 46,026 EBITDA (6) $ 43,914 $ 41,202 $ 167,187 $ 153,986 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 1.15 $ 1.24 $ 4.91 $ 4.50 Interest expense, net, per share 0.04 0.04 0.10 0.17 Income tax expense per share 0.48 0.46 1.65 1.68 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.90 0.67 3.09 2.70 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.57 $ 2.41 $ 9.75 $ 9.05 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 38,652 $ 29,172 $ 108,785 $ 165,806 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (16,384 ) (13,966 ) (61,785 ) (48,414 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 22,268 $ 15,206 $ 47,000 $ 117,392

See notes at the end of this earnings release.

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity) $ 531,082 $ 471,629 Goodwill and intangible assets (207,151 ) (116,293 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 323,931 $ 355,336 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 31.42 $ 27.52 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.25 ) (6.79 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 19.17 $ 20.73 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,724 16,867 Plus: common equivalents 176 271 Period End Shares (16) 16,900 17,138





(in thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity) $ 531,082 $ 471,629 $ 389,450 Plus: total funded debt 55,446 8,785 81,968 Less: cash and cash equivalents (22,057 ) (68,322 ) (9,991 ) Invested Capital $ 564,471 $ 412,092 $ 461,427 Average Invested Capital (17) $ 488,282 $ 436,760

See notes at the end of this earnings release.

(1) Last-twelve-months earnings per share is the sum of earnings per share reported in the last four quarters.

(2) Last-twelve-months weighted average basic and diluted shares were determined by adding the weighted average shares reported for the last four quarters and dividing by four.

(3) Funded debt includes outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and our outstanding equipment notes.

(4) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity, and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies.

(5) EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs.

(6) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

(7) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(8) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health.

(9) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total stockholders’ equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding.

(10) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets outstanding at the end of the period from stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or stockholders’ equity.

(11) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(12) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total stockholders’ equity at the end of the period.

(13) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(14) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(15) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the period.

(16) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common stock outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period.

(17) Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total stockholders’ equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period.

(18) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.



