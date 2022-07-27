STRATA Skin Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

HORSHAM, Pa., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at:

www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-451-6152 (US/Canada), 1-201-389-0879 (International), and use the conference ID number 13730992.

