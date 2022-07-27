Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $25.2 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $24.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $31.6 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.



“I am pleased to share that Brookline Bancorp maintained its consistent strong performance throughout the second quarter of 2022,” said Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “During the quarter, we generated steady loan growth and asset quality remained strong. I am proud of our employees who work together to exemplify the Brookline Bancorp culture of providing excellent customer service and whose efforts contribute to the continued growth of our Company.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2022 decreased $119.5 million to $8.51 billion from $8.63 billion at March 31, 2022, and increased $52.3 million from $8.46 billion at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, total loans and leases were $7.3 billion, representing an increase of $68.8 million from March 31, 2022, and an increase of $271.6 million from June 30, 2021. Excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan activity, the core loan portfolio grew $81.7 million in the second quarter compared to growth of $122.4 million in the first quarter.

Total investment securities at June 30, 2022 decreased $12.8 million to $717.8 million from $730.6 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $23.6 million from $694.2 million at June 30, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 decreased $203.0 million to $90.3 million from $293.3 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased $230.1 million from $320.4 million at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 9.5 percent of total assets as compared to 11.9 percent and 12.0 percent as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $199.9 million to $6.89 billion from $7.09 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased $0.2 million from $6.89 billion at June 30, 2021.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2022 increased $85.3 million to $478.2 million from $392.9 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $115.2 million from $363.0 million at June 30, 2021.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.38 percent at June 30, 2022, as compared to 11.37 percent at March 31, 2022, and 11.49 percent at June 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.65 percent at June 30, 2022, as compared to 9.67 percent at March 31, 2022, and 9.75 percent at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.05 from $10.56 at March 31, 2022 to $10.51 at June 30, 2022, compared to $10.35 at June 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.1 million to $71.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $69.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.56 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.49 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased $1.4 million to $6.9 million from $5.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.9 million in loan level derivative income, net, an increase of $0.4 million in other non-interest income, and an increase of $0.2 million in deposit fees, partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in loan fees.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.2 million compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in net charge-offs on commercial loans of $0.3 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 7 basis points for the second quarter of 2022 from 11 basis points for the first quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.28 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.32 percent at March 31, 2022, and 1.52 percent at June 30, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.28 percent at June 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.35 percent at March 31, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $4.7 million to $20.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $25.5 million at March 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25 percent at June 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.31 percent at March 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $5.2 million to $21.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $26.5 million at March 31, 2022.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased $2.4 million to $44.9 million from $42.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $1.9 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, an increase of $0.5 million in other non-interest expense, and an increase of $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in occupancy expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.2 percent for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 25.2 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 25.4 percent and 25.2 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.18 percent during the second quarter 2022 from 1.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 10.32 percent during the second quarter of 2022 from 9.91 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 12.39 percent for the second quarter of 2022 from 11.84 percent for the first quarter of 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.130 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2022.

PCSB ACQUISITION

On May 23, 2022, the Company and PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”), the holding company of PCSB Bank, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each stockholder of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB common stock, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Company common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted into Company common stock. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by PCSB’s stockholders. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the Company and PCSB’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed acquisition; the Company and PCSB’s ability to successfully integrate operations in the proposed acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the ability of PCSB to maintain relationships with its key partners, customers and employees, and on its operating business generally, changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions (including inflation) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations, the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; and ongoing turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 71,867 $ 69,848 $ 71,461 $ 70,697 $ 71,106 Provision (credit) for credit losses 173 (164 ) 751 (3,110 ) (3,331 ) Non-interest income 6,928 5,529 10,699 5,586 5,910 Non-interest expense 44,871 42,487 42,909 40,922 37,966 Income before provision for income taxes 33,697 33,050 38,500 38,471 42,381 Net income 25,195 24,705 28,545 28,839 31,602 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.53 % 3.52 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.39 % 3.34 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.48 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.51 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 10.32 % 9.91 % 11.56 % 11.79 % 13.21 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 14.15 % 15.92 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.95 % 56.37 % 52.23 % 53.64 % 49.30 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 Net income — Diluted 0.33 0.32 0.37 0.37 0.40 Cash dividends declared 0.130 0.130 0.125 0.125 0.120 Book value per share (end of period) 12.63 12.65 12.82 12.61 12.44 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.51 10.56 10.73 10.51 10.35 Stock price (end of period) 13.31 15.82 16.19 15.26 14.95 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 Total loans and leases 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 6,931,694 7,020,275 Total deposits 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 6,873,010 6,894,701 Total stockholders’ equity 968,496 981,935 995,342 978,452 972,252 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 $ 36,461 $ 34,588 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.52 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 $ 1,255 $ 595 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.03 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.38 % 11.37 % 11.57 % 11.77 % 11.49 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 10.01 % 9.75 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 50,429 $ 89,032 $ 66,265 $ 28,865 $ 36,079 Short-term investments 39,900 204,239 261,472 210,279 284,370 Total cash and cash equivalents 90,329 293,271 327,737 239,144 320,449 Investment securities available-for-sale 717,818 730,562 720,866 732,020 694,151 Total investment securities 717,818 730,562 720,866 732,020 694,151 Allowance for investment security losses (58 ) (4 ) - - - Net investment securities 717,760 730,558 720,866 732,020 694,151 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 4,225,754 4,235,325 4,103,040 3,909,011 3,815,581 Commercial loans and leases 1,860,182 1,800,383 1,887,136 1,869,686 2,038,851 Consumer loans 1,205,976 1,187,422 1,164,281 1,152,997 1,165,843 Total loans and leases 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 6,931,694 7,020,275 Allowance for loan and lease losses (93,188 ) (95,463 ) (99,084 ) (102,515 ) (106,474 ) Net loans and leases 7,198,724 7,127,667 7,055,373 6,829,179 6,913,801 Restricted equity securities 35,406 29,066 28,981 28,098 31,627 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 69,557 69,365 70,359 70,811 71,240 Right-of-use asset operating leases 18,226 19,571 20,508 21,879 22,682 Deferred tax asset 50,736 46,886 38,987 39,643 41,324 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,022 2,142 2,276 2,484 2,692 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 507 990 718 601 372 Other assets 170,536 153,793 176,390 188,363 203,199 Total assets $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,845,365 $ 1,903,331 $ 1,888,462 $ 1,816,116 $ 1,926,713 NOW accounts 628,791 627,904 604,097 513,032 495,598 Savings accounts 894,926 967,183 915,804 823,095 782,482 Money market accounts 2,402,992 2,432,377 2,358,306 2,393,362 2,250,651 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,006,786 1,048,036 1,117,695 1,141,861 1,178,131 Brokered deposit accounts 115,597 115,547 165,542 185,544 261,126 Total deposits 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 6,873,010 6,894,701 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 307,967 201,236 147,907 113,977 204,154 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,970 83,934 83,897 83,859 83,821 Other borrowed funds 86,263 107,727 125,517 69,703 75,039 Total borrowed funds 478,200 392,897 357,321 267,539 363,014 Operating lease liabilities 18,226 19,571 20,508 21,879 22,682 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 5,771 5,780 6,296 6,455 6,231 Reserve for unfunded credits 17,511 16,305 14,794 12,736 13,142 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 131,569 122,870 158,455 152,578 189,942 Total liabilities 7,545,734 7,651,801 7,607,280 7,334,197 7,489,712 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued,

85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172

shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 738,544 737,658 736,826 735,990 738,557 Retained earnings, partially restricted 372,677 357,576 342,639 323,862 304,466 Accumulated other comprehensive income (44,977 ) (29,322 ) (110 ) 2,615 6,089 Treasury stock, at cost; 7,995,888, 7,037,464, 7,037,464, 7,034,754, and 6,536,478 shares, respectively (98,525 ) (84,718 ) (84,718 ) (84,684 ) (77,493 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 11,442, 18,051, 24,660, 31,278, and 37,890 shares, respectively (75 ) (111 ) (147 ) (183 ) (219 ) Total stockholders' equity 968,496 981,935 995,342 978,452 972,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 74,287 $ 71,721 $ 73,560 $ 74,332 $ 75,026 Debt securities 3,249 2,996 2,972 2,967 3,121 Marketable and restricted equity securities 337 328 325 313 233 Short-term investments 156 66 88 83 42 Total interest and dividend income 78,029 75,111 76,945 77,695 78,422 Interest expense: Deposits 4,282 3,771 4,055 4,571 5,380 Borrowed funds 1,880 1,492 1,429 2,427 1,936 Total interest expense 6,162 5,263 5,484 6,998 7,316 Net interest income 71,867 69,848 71,461 70,697 71,106 Provision (credit) for credit losses 173 (164 ) 751 (3,110 ) (3,331 ) Provision for investment losses 54 4 - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 71,640 70,008 70,710 73,807 74,437 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,744 2,500 2,653 2,629 3,015 Loan fees 666 747 448 487 607 Loan level derivative income, net 1,615 686 3,981 218 7 Loss (gain) on investment securities, net - - (32 ) - 1 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 291 344 1,933 557 538 Other 1,612 1,252 1,716 1,695 1,742 Total non-interest income 6,928 5,529 10,699 5,586 5,910 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 28,772 26,884 28,598 27,206 25,161 Occupancy 3,807 4,284 3,558 3,567 3,832 Equipment and data processing 4,931 5,078 4,576 4,556 4,697 Professional services 1,219 1,226 1,151 1,072 1,245 FDIC insurance 739 728 617 662 657 Advertising and marketing 1,319 1,272 880 1,077 1,110 Amortization of identified intangible assets 120 134 208 208 228 Merger and acquisition expense 535 - - - - Other 3,429 2,881 3,321 2,574 1,036 Total non-interest expense 44,871 42,487 42,909 40,922 37,966 Income before provision for income taxes 33,697 33,050 38,500 38,471 42,381 Provision for income taxes 8,502 8,345 9,955 9,632 10,779 Net income $ 25,195 $ 24,705 $ 28,545 $ 28,839 $ 31,602 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,091,013 77,617,227 77,610,608 78,000,261 78,150,364 Diluted 77,419,288 77,926,822 77,864,097 78,240,633 78,470,451 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.130 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.120 $ 0.120





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 146,008 $ 150,035 Debt securities 6,245 6,239 Marketable and restricted equity securities 665 534 Short-term investments 222 81 Total interest and dividend income 153,140 156,889 Interest expense: Deposits 8,053 12,087 Borrowed funds 3,372 4,587 Total interest expense 11,425 16,674 Net interest income 141,715 140,215 Provision (credit) for credit losses 9 (5,478 ) Provision for investment losses 58 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 141,648 145,693 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 5,244 5,296 Loan Fees 1,413 1,160 Loan level derivative income, net 2,301 481 (Loss) gain on investment securities, net - (6 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 635 1,247 Other 2,864 2,526 Total non-interest income 12,457 10,704 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 55,656 50,982 Occupancy 8,091 7,836 Equipment and data processing 10,009 9,190 Professional services 2,445 2,471 FDIC insurance 1,467 1,701 Advertising and marketing 2,591 2,210 Amortization of identified intangible assets 254 460 Merger and acquisition expense 535 - Other 6,310 3,927 Total non-interest expense 87,358 78,777 Income before provision for income taxes 66,747 77,620 Provision for income taxes 16,847 19,564 Net income $ 49,900 $ 58,056 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,352,666 78,147,076 Diluted 77,671,601 78,437,275 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.255 $ 0.235







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 6,470 $ 8,313 $ 10,848 $ 10,963 $ 11,657 Total commercial real estate loans 6,470 8,313 10,848 10,963 11,657 Commercial 892 1,366 2,318 2,539 3,207 Equipment financing 10,183 11,685 15,014 17,655 14,872 Condominium association 71 77 84 91 97 Total commercial loans and leases 11,146 13,128 17,416 20,285 18,176 Residential mortgage 2,412 3,394 3,909 4,150 3,638 Home equity 721 680 285 461 744 Other consumer 3 1 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 3,136 4,075 4,195 4,612 4,383 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 20,752 25,516 32,459 35,860 34,216 Other repossessed assets 507 990 718 601 372 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 $ 36,461 $ 34,588 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 266 $ 4 $ 1 $ 838 $ 3,154 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 11,524 10,858 12,580 13,526 14,387 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 5,097 5,189 6,709 6,655 6,410 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 16,621 $ 16,047 $ 19,289 $ 20,181 $ 20,797 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.41 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 $ 109,837 Charge-offs (1,533 ) (2,344 ) (2,562 ) (1,600 ) (1,221 ) Recoveries 291 397 438 345 626 Net charge-offs (1,242 ) (1,947 ) (2,124 ) (1,255 ) (595 ) (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * (1,033 ) (1,674 ) (1,307 ) (2,704 ) (2,768 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.52 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ (6 ) $ 31 $ - $ (1 ) $ 17 Commercial loans and leases 1,254 1,948 2,143 1,276 695 Consumer loans (6 ) (32 ) (19 ) (20 ) (117 ) Total net charge-offs $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 $ 1,255 $ 595 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.03 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $2.1 million, $(0.4) million, $(0.6) million, for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 726,374 $ 3,249 1.79 % $ 720,263 $ 2,996 1.66 % $ 721,029 $ 3,121 1.73 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 30,461 337 4.42 % 27,909 328 4.70 % 34,989 233 2.67 % Short-term investments 99,905 156 0.62 % 192,475 66 0.14 % 234,317 42 0.07 % Total investments 856,740 3,742 1.75 % 940,647 3,390 1.44 % 990,335 3,396 1.37 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,220,257 38,967 3.65 % 4,152,414 36,027 3.47 % 3,780,920 34,320 3.59 % Commercial loans (3) 695,365 7,074 4.03 % 755,809 7,998 4.23 % 1,115,910 13,040 4.62 % Equipment financing (3) 1,129,606 17,897 6.34 % 1,105,194 18,012 6.52 % 1,074,469 17,963 6.69 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 818,826 7,123 3.48 % 804,939 6,992 3.47 % 788,296 6,927 3.51 % Other consumer loans (3) 376,225 3,274 3.48 % 366,534 2,750 3.04 % 368,845 2,833 3.08 % Total loans and leases 7,240,279 74,335 4.11 % 7,184,890 71,779 4.00 % 7,128,440 75,083 4.21 % Total interest-earning assets 8,097,019 78,077 3.86 % 8,125,537 75,169 3.70 % 8,118,775 78,479 3.87 % Non-interest-earning assets 418,311 405,506 421,453 Total assets $ 8,515,330 $ 8,531,043 $ 8,540,228 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 612,439 216 0.14 % $ 589,891 103 0.07 % $ 499,883 146 0.12 % Savings accounts 930,957 211 0.09 % 933,173 198 0.09 % 774,406 248 0.13 % Money market accounts 2,429,043 2,073 0.34 % 2,416,577 1,570 0.26 % 2,247,997 1,497 0.27 % Certificates of deposit 1,018,471 1,694 0.67 % 1,091,729 1,848 0.69 % 1,226,668 3,102 1.01 % Brokered deposit accounts 115,535 88 0.30 % 132,751 52 0.16 % 418,166 387 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,106,445 4,282 0.34 % 5,164,121 3,771 0.30 % 5,167,120 5,380 0.42 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 183,047 489 1.06 % 103,878 187 0.72 % 250,102 663 1.05 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,952 1,262 6.02 % 83,915 1,244 5.93 % 83,802 1,242 5.93 % Other borrowed funds 106,363 129 0.48 % 130,080 61 0.19 % 74,285 31 0.17 % Total borrowings 373,362 1,880 1.99 % 317,873 1,492 1.88 % 408,189 1,936 1.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,479,807 6,162 0.45 % 5,481,994 5,263 0.39 % 5,575,309 7,316 0.53 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,886,284 1,880,039 1,785,023 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 173,072 171,717 222,689 Total liabilities 7,539,163 7,533,750 7,583,021 Stockholders’ equity 976,167 997,293 957,207 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,515,330 $ 8,531,043 $ 8,540,228 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 71,915 3.41 % 69,906 3.31 % 71,163 3.34 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 48 58 57 Net interest income $ 71,867 $ 69,848 $ 71,106 Net interest margin (5) 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.52 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 723,336 $ 6,245 1.73 % $ 737,771 $ 6,239 1.69 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 29,192 665 4.55 % 40,302 534 2.65 % Short-term investments 145,934 222 0.30 % 213,152 81 0.08 % Total investments 898,462 7,132 1.59 % 991,225 6,854 1.38 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,186,523 74,994 3.56 % 3,783,394 68,565 3.60 % Commercial loans (3) 725,422 15,072 4.13 % 1,182,498 25,786 4.34 % Equipment financing (3) 1,117,467 35,909 6.43 % 1,076,741 36,006 6.69 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 811,921 14,115 3.48 % 784,562 14,159 3.61 % Other consumer loans (3) 371,407 6,024 3.27 % 372,198 5,628 3.05 % Total loans and leases 7,212,740 146,114 4.05 % 7,199,393 150,144 4.17 % Total interest-earning assets 8,111,202 153,246 3.78 % 8,190,618 156,998 3.83 % Non-interest-earning assets 411,944 436,121 Total assets $ 8,523,146 $ 8,626,739 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 601,227 319 0.11 % $ 488,949 276 0.11 % Savings accounts 932,059 409 0.09 % 743,738 483 0.13 % Money market accounts 2,422,845 3,643 0.30 % 2,166,702 2,983 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 1,054,897 3,542 0.68 % 1,277,110 7,256 1.15 % Brokered deposit accounts 124,096 140 0.23 % 513,963 1,089 0.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,135,124 8,053 0.32 % 5,190,462 12,087 0.47 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 143,681 676 0.94 % 368,661 2,033 1.10 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,934 2,506 5.97 % 83,783 2,484 5.93 % Other borrowed funds 118,156 190 0.32 % 83,288 70 0.17 % Total borrowings 345,771 3,372 1.94 % 535,732 4,587 1.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,480,895 11,425 0.42 % 5,726,194 16,674 0.59 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,883,179 1,714,589 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 172,400 234,082 Total liabilities 7,536,474 7,674,865 Stockholders’ equity 986,672 951,874 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,523,146 $ 8,626,739 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 141,821 3.36 % 140,324 3.24 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 106 109 Net interest income $ 141,715 $ 140,215 Net interest margin (5) 3.53 % 3.45 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended

June 30, At and for the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income $ 25,195 $ 31,602 $ 49,900 $ 58,056 Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) - 1 - (4 ) Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) 400 - 400 - Operating earnings $ 25,595 $ 31,601 $ 50,300 $ 58,060 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 0.65 $ 0.74 Diluted 0.33 0.40 0.65 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,091,013 78,150,364 77,352,666 78,147,076 Diluted 77,419,288 78,470,451 77,671,601 78,437,275 Return on average assets * 1.18 % 1.48 % 1.17 % 1.35 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % - % - % - % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.02 % - % 0.01 % - % Operating return on average assets * 1.20 % 1.48 % 1.18 % 1.35 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.21 % 1.51 % 1.19 % 1.37 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % - % - % - % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.02 % - % 0.01 % - % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.23 % 1.51 % 1.20 % 1.37 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 10.32 % 13.21 % 10.11 % 12.20 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % - % - % - % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.16 % - % 0.08 % - % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 10.48 % 13.21 % 10.19 % 12.20 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 12.39 % 15.92 % 12.11 % 14.73 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % - % - % - % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.20 % - % 0.10 % - % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 12.59 % 15.92 % 12.21 % 14.73 % * Ratios at and for the three and six months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 25,195 $ 24,705 $ 28,545 $ 28,839 $ 31,602 Average total assets $ 8,515,330 $ 8,531,043 $ 8,462,231 $ 8,360,635 $ 8,540,228 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,507 162,632 162,804 163,011 163,224 Average tangible assets $ 8,352,823 $ 8,368,411 $ 8,299,427 $ 8,197,624 $ 8,377,004 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.51 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 976,167 $ 997,293 $ 987,522 $ 978,371 $ 957,207 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,507 162,632 162,804 163,011 163,224 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 813,660 $ 834,661 $ 824,718 $ 815,360 $ 793,983 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 14.15 % 15.92 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 968,496 $ 981,935 $ 995,342 $ 978,452 $ 972,252 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,022 2,142 2,276 2,484 2,692 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 806,047 $ 819,366 $ 832,639 $ 815,541 $ 809,133 Total assets $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,022 2,142 2,276 2,484 2,692 Tangible assets $ 8,351,781 $ 8,471,167 $ 8,439,919 $ 8,149,738 $ 8,298,845 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 10.01 % 9.75 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 806,047 $ 819,366 $ 832,639 $ 815,541 $ 809,133 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 7,995,888 7,037,464 7,037,464 7,034,754 6,536,478 Unallocated ESOP shares 11,442 18,051 24,660 31,278 37,890 Unvested restricted shares 497,297 500,098 500,098 502,808 448,105 Number of common shares outstanding 76,672,545 77,621,559 77,614,950 77,608,332 78,154,699 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.51 $ 10.56 $ 10.73 $ 10.51 $ 10.35 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 Total loans and leases $ 7,291,912 $ 7,223,130 $ 7,154,457 $ 6,931,694 $ 7,020,275 Less: Total PPP loans 1,138 14,013 67,711 160,586 348,411 Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 7,290,774 $ 7,209,117 $ 7,086,746 $ 6,771,108 $ 6,671,864 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.40 % 1.51 % 1.60 %

