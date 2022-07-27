Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Revenue Guidance

BATON ROUGE, La., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.



Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net service revenue decreased $6.3 million to $557.9 million compared to $564.2 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $29.6 million compared to $80.1 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.91 compared to $2.43 in 2021.



Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $74.4 million compared to $83.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted net service revenue of $566.3 million compared to $557.6 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $48.0 million compared to $55.7 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.47 compared to $1.69 in 2021.

Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net service revenue increased $1.8 million to $1,103.1 million compared to $1,101.3 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $61.3 million compared to $130.0 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.87 compared to $3.93 in 2021.



Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $140.7 million compared to $162.4 million in 2021.

Adjusted net service revenue of $1,111.5 million compared to $1,094.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $88.1 million compared to $106.9 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.69 compared to $3.23 in 2021.

Chris Gerard, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our second quarter 2022 results reflect the continued COVID impacts in all of our lines of business but also show how we as an organization continue to successfully navigate an environment unlike anything we have operated in before. We have once again increased our Home Health Quality of Patient Care Stars score and now have 100% of our care centers at 4 stars or above. In Hospice, we posted the first quarter of ADC growth since Q3 2020 and remain very pleased with the trends in our Hospice business. We closed two acquisition in Home Health and signed two new marquee system partnerships in our High Acuity Care business with Baylor, Scott & White and Memorial Hermann Health System. On the regulatory front, the 2023 proposed Home Health rule is extremely disappointing, and we are baffled by the initial stance CMS has taken. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue working with our bipartisan Congressional supporters to align reimbursement with the congressional intent of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and the actual impacts to the industry over the past two years. We, and the industry, are urging CMS to provide data and clarity on how they calculated and formulated the proposed rule which will allow us to better understand the proposed rule and respond with formal comments. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all of the Amedisys family for your continued hard work, perseverance and compassion for our patients.”

Updated 2022 Guidance

We are updating our previously issued revenue guidance:

Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.290 billion to $2.310 billion.

We are reaffirming our previously issued EBITDA and earnings per share guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $5.23 to $5.45 based on an estimated 32.8 million shares outstanding.



This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made. COVID-19 has continued to impact the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in both the disease itself as well as disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages due to current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2022 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care, inpatient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. With approximately 21,000 employees in 550 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net service revenue $ 557,890 $ 564,166 $ 1,103,147 $ 1,101,310 Other operating income — 4,603 — 13,304 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 316,211 308,691 621,031 605,894 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 127,758 114,335 251,238 230,160 Non-cash compensation 5,148 6,156 12,495 13,463 Other 54,912 54,731 108,552 103,837 Depreciation and amortization 6,220 6,721 14,228 14,276 Operating expenses 510,249 490,634 1,007,544 967,630 Operating income 47,641 78,135 95,603 146,984 Other income (expense): Interest income 36 25 49 49 Interest expense (8,311 ) (1,932 ) (11,484 ) (4,004 ) Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments 659 1,370 (744 ) 2,488 Gain on equity method investments — 31,092 — 31,092 Miscellaneous, net 331 475 664 763 Total other (expense) income, net (7,285 ) 31,030 (11,515 ) 30,388 Income before income taxes 40,356 109,165 84,088 177,372 Income tax expense (11,319 ) (28,546 ) (23,338 ) (46,461 ) Net income 29,037 80,619 60,750 130,911 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 542 (470 ) 500 (892 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 29,579 $ 80,149 $ 61,250 $ 130,019 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.91 $ 2.46 $ 1.88 $ 3.98 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,522 32,588 32,538 32,684 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.91 $ 2.43 $ 1.87 $ 3.93 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,681 32,981 32,722 33,085









AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,566 $ 42,694 Restricted cash 22,198 3,075 Patient accounts receivable 305,413 274,961 Prepaid expenses 15,199 10,356 Other current assets 25,493 25,598 Total current assets 394,869 356,684 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,265 and $96,937 17,847 18,435 Operating lease right of use assets 107,723 101,257 Goodwill 1,289,672 1,196,090 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,109 and $19,900 106,189 111,190 Deferred income tax assets — 289 Other assets 84,686 73,023 Total assets $ 2,000,986 $ 1,856,968 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,509 $ 38,217 Payroll and employee benefits 161,068 141,001 Accrued expenses 176,239 150,836 Current portion of long-term obligations 12,521 12,995 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,035 31,233 Total current liabilities 427,372 374,282 Long-term obligations, less current portion 442,413 432,075 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 72,619 69,309 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,179 — Other long-term obligations 13,408 4,979 Total liabilities 961,991 880,645 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,780,242 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,432,527 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 743,276 728,118 Treasury stock, at cost 5,347,715 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock (457,981 ) (435,868 ) Retained earnings 700,313 639,063 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 985,646 931,351 Noncontrolling interests 53,349 44,972 Total equity 1,038,995 976,323 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,000,986 $ 1,856,968









AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 29,037 $ 80,619 $ 60,750 $ 130,911 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,220 6,721 14,228 14,276 Non-cash compensation 5,148 6,156 12,495 13,463 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 12,367 9,852 22,463 19,702 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 526 (6 ) 531 8 Gain on equity method investments — (31,092 ) — (31,092 ) Deferred income taxes 2,798 15,305 6,003 22,716 Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments (659 ) (1,370 ) 744 (2,488 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 247 216 495 432 Return on equity method investments 718 1,183 2,428 2,683 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable (2,726 ) (2,339 ) (21,344 ) (22,787 ) Other current assets (12,350 ) 6,434 (4,468 ) 3,560 Other assets (27 ) 63 220 (52 ) Accounts payable 6,613 (3,156 ) 4,498 (6,530 ) Accrued expenses 22,046 (9,997 ) 29,529 (1,627 ) Other long-term obligations (166 ) (928 ) (223 ) (1,736 ) Operating lease liabilities (11,470 ) (8,941 ) (20,657 ) (17,955 ) Operating lease right of use assets (913 ) (762 ) (1,662 ) (1,524 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 57,409 67,958 106,030 121,960 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets 6 6 28 25 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — — 37 42 Purchases of property and equipment (1,880 ) (1,325 ) (2,782 ) (2,943 ) Investments in technology assets (323 ) — (559 ) — Other investments — — (15,000 ) — Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (73,311 ) (2,503 ) (73,311 ) (2,503 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,508 ) (3,822 ) (91,587 ) (5,379 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 686 259 772 623 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 906 913 1,891 1,961 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (80 ) (170 ) (4,762 ) (6,944 ) Noncontrolling interest contributions 300 — 952 — Noncontrolling interest distributions (303 ) (276 ) (975 ) (794 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 298,500 174,000 298,500 389,200 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (283,500 ) (224,000 ) (283,500 ) (410,200 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (3,204 ) (2,700 ) (6,975 ) (5,392 ) Purchase of company stock (17,351 ) (1,188 ) (17,351 ) (74,074 ) Provider relief fund advance — 3,328 — (1,672 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,046 ) (49,834 ) (11,448 ) (107,292 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,145 ) 14,302 2,995 9,289 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 70,909 78,344 45,769 83,357 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,764 $ 92,646 $ 48,764 $ 92,646 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,625 $ 903 $ 4,489 $ 1,914 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 22,426 $ 7,696 $ 22,977 $ 8,667 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 12,383 $ 9,703 $ 22,319 $ 19,479 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 378 $ 514 $ 735 $ 1,017 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 15,387 $ 10,141 $ 26,590 $ 20,689 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 1,100 $ 350 $ 1,316 $ 527 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 2,464 $ 625 $ 2,763 $ 904 Accrued contingent consideration $ 19,195 $ — $ 19,195 $ — Noncontrolling interest contribution $ — $ — $ 8,900 $ — Days revenue outstanding (1) 46.8 42.7 46.8 42.7

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.









AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 222.0 $ 234.8 Non-Medicare 118.2 114.5 Net service revenue 340.2 349.3 Other operating income — 2.3 Cost of service 193.0 190.4 Gross margin 147.2 161.2 Other operating expenses 87.9 81.3 Depreciation and amortization 1.5 1.2 Operating income $ 57.8 $ 78.7 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (9 %) 22 % Non-Medicare revenue (3 %) 18 % Total admissions — % 20 % Total volume (2) (2 %) 12 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 93,560 89,371 Recertifications 45,720 46,014 Total volume 139,280 135,385 Medicare completed episodes 77,880 79,188 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 3,048 $ 2,986 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.2 14.2 Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 97.41 $ 91.24 Clinical manager cost per visit 10.67 9.31 Total cost per visit $ 108.08 $ 100.55 Visits 1,785,763 1,894,006









For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 446.1 $ 456.2 Non-Medicare 229.5 221.7 Net service revenue 675.6 677.9 Other operating income — 7.3 Cost of service 378.0 373.4 Gross margin 297.6 311.8 Other operating expenses 171.1 161.4 Depreciation and amortization 2.4 2.2 Operating income $ 124.1 $ 148.2 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (4 %) 15 % Non-Medicare revenue — % 13 % Total admissions 1 % 12 % Total volume (2) (1 %) 9 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 185,274 179,201 Recertifications 88,570 89,825 Total volume 273,844 269,026 Medicare completed episodes 152,286 154,520 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 3,031 $ 2,959 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.1 14.1 Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 97.31 $ 90.79 Clinical manager cost per visit 10.67 9.40 Total cost per visit $ 107.98 $ 100.19 Visits 3,500,907 3,726,918

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% for the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.





Segment Information – Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 187.5 $ 186.9 Non-Medicare 10.9 11.0 Net service revenue 198.4 197.9 Other operating income — 2.3 Cost of service 107.4 105.2 Gross margin 91.0 95.0 Other operating expenses 51.6 48.4 Depreciation and amortization 0.6 0.7 Operating income $ 38.8 $ 45.9 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue — % 2 % Hospice admissions 6 % 2 % Average daily census — % (3 %) Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 13,359 12,675 Average daily census 13,249 13,254 Revenue per day, net $ 164.55 $ 164.10 Cost of service per day $ 89.05 $ 87.17 Average discharge length of stay 87 97





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 370.0 $ 368.4 Non-Medicare 21.4 21.0 Net service revenue 391.4 389.4 Other operating income — 6.0 Cost of service 213.8 206.8 Gross margin 177.6 188.6 Other operating expenses 102.9 94.9 Depreciation and amortization 1.3 1.3 Operating income $ 73.4 $ 92.4 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue — % — % Hospice admissions 4 % 3 % Average daily census (1 %) (3 %) Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 27,245 26,358 Average daily census 13,086 13,287 Revenue per day, net $ 165.28 $ 161.93 Cost of service per day $ 90.24 $ 85.99 Average discharge length of stay 88 95

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.









Segment Information - Personal Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 14.9 17.0 Net service revenue 14.9 17.0 Other operating income — — Cost of service 11.4 13.1 Gross margin 3.5 3.9 Other operating expenses 2.3 3.2 Depreciation and amortization — — Operating income $ 1.2 $ 0.7 Key Statistical Data - Total: Billable hours 472,523 609,301 Clients served 7,759 9,371 Shifts 201,996 260,897 Revenue per hour $ 31.59 $ 27.95 Revenue per shift $ 73.89 $ 65.29 Hours per shift 2.3 2.3





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 28.9 34.0 Net service revenue 28.9 34.0 Other operating income — — Cost of service 22.2 25.7 Gross margin 6.7 8.3 Other operating expenses 4.5 6.2 Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1 Operating income $ 2.1 $ 2.0 Key Statistical Data - Total: Billable hours 923,555 1,216,738 Clients served 8,591 10,908 Shifts 395,738 518,506 Revenue per hour $ 31.27 $ 27.96 Revenue per shift $ 72.99 $ 65.60 Hours per shift 2.3 2.3









Segment Information - High Acuity Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 1.7 $ — Non-Medicare 2.7 — Net service revenue 4.4 — Other operating income — — Cost of service 4.4 — Gross margin — — Other operating expenses 8.9 — Depreciation and amortization 0.8 — Operating loss $ (9.7 ) $ — Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 104 — Limited risk admissions 241 — Total admissions 345 — Full risk revenue per episode $ 11,278 $ — Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,316 $ — Number of admitting joint ventures 9 —





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 1.7 $ — Non-Medicare 5.5 — Net service revenue 7.2 — Other operating income — — Cost of service 7.0 — Gross margin 0.2 — Other operating expenses 15.9 — Depreciation and amortization 1.6 — Operating loss $ (17.3 ) $ — Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 210 — Limited risk admissions 468 — Total admissions 678 — Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,672 $ — Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,541 $ — Number of admitting joint ventures 9 —











Segment Information - Corporate

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 37.2 $ 42.4 Depreciation and amortization 3.3 4.8 Total operating expenses $ 40.5 $ 47.2





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 77.9 $ 84.9 Depreciation and amortization 8.8 10.7 Total operating expenses $ 86.7 $ 95.6









AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 29,579 $ 80,149 $ 61,250 $ 130,019 Add: Income tax expense 11,319 28,546 23,338 46,461 Interest expense, net 8,275 1,907 11,435 3,955 Depreciation and amortization 6,220 6,721 14,228 14,276 Certain items (1) 23,609 (33,010 ) 35,059 (31,298 ) Interest component of certain items (1) (4,652 ) (469 ) (4,652 ) (986 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (6) $ 74,350 $ 83,844 $ 140,658 $ 162,427









Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net service revenue $ 557,890 $ 564,166 $ 1,103,147 $ 1,101,310 Add: Certain items (1) 8,374 (6,541 ) 8,374 (6,541 ) Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 566,264 $ 557,625 $ 1,111,521 $ 1,094,769









Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Other operating income $ — $ 4,603 $ — $ 13,304 Add: Certain items (1) — (4,603 ) — (13,304 ) Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $ — $ — $ — $ —









Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 29,579 $ 80,149 $ 61,250 $ 130,019 Add: Certain items (1) 18,373 (24,428 ) 26,847 (23,161 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 47,952 $ 55,721 $ 88,097 $ 106,858









Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 2.43 $ 1.87 $ 3.93 Add: Certain items (1) 0.56 (0.74 ) 0.82 (0.70 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 1.47 $ 1.69 $ 2.69 $ 3.23

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:









Certain Items:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2022 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ 8,374 $ 8,374 Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 1,803 5,536 Severance - reduction in staffing levels 195 195 Fuel supplement 1,016 1,353 Integration costs 1,401 1,401 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 5,323 6,701 COVID-19 costs 84 237 Executive Board of Directors transition award — 3,500 Legal fees - non-routine 190 241 Severance - reduction in staffing levels 810 810 Planned closures - lease terminations 59 59 Legal settlement (1,058 ) (1,058 ) Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 4,652 4,652 Other (income) expense, net 760 3,058 Total $ 23,609 $ 35,059 Net of tax $ 18,373 $ 26,847 Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.82





For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2021 For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2021 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ (6,541 ) $ (6,541 ) Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act funds (4,603 ) (13,304 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 4,464 12,944 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 2,293 3,492 COVID-19 costs 160 377 Pre-acquisition legal settlement 1,825 1,825 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 469 986 Other (income) expense, net (31,077 ) (31,077 ) Total $ (33,010 ) $ (31,298 ) Net of tax $ (24,428 ) $ (23,161 ) Diluted EPS $ (0.74 ) $ (0.70 )

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.