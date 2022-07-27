Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal third quarter ended July 2, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal fourth quarter ending October 1, 2022.



Reports record fiscal third quarter revenue of $981 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.1% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.33, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal fourth quarter revenue guidance of $980 million to $1.020 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.19 to $1.35, including $0.22 of stock-based compensation expense

Three Months Ended Jul 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Q3F22 Results Q3F22 Guidance Q4F22 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $ 981 $885 to $925 $980 to $1,020 Operating margin 5.1% 4.4% to 4.9% 4.7% to 5.2% Diluted EPS (1) $ 1.33 $1.02 to $1.18 $1.19 to $1.35 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 11.5% Economic return 2.2% (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q3F22 results, $0.21 for Q3F22 guidance and $0.22 for Q4F22 guidance.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Information

Won 47 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $201 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins continue to exceed $1 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $11.7 million of our shares at an average price of $79.27 per share, completing our $50 million share repurchase program authorized by Plexus’ Board of Directors on August 11, 2021



Todd Kelsey, CEO, commented, “As we establish our fiscal fourth quarter guidance, I am pleased that Plexus is in position to deliver $1 billion in quarterly revenue, which would be a first for the company. While understanding that the macroeconomic outlook is uncertain and that challenging supply chain conditions remain, the strength in substantial, early-stage new program ramps, our leading position in secular growth markets and commitment to operational excellence provides the opportunity for further revenue growth and GAAP EPS expansion into fiscal 2023.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “We delivered another strong quarter of results given our increasing success in mitigating the impact of constrained component supplies. Our fiscal third quarter revenue of $981 million, representing year-over-year growth of 21%, 5.1% GAAP operating margin and GAAP EPS of $1.33 all exceeded our guidance range.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “Our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities held steady at a record $3.4 billion, while quarterly new manufacturing program wins of $201 million declined following the superb performance last quarter. With our trailing four-quarter wins exceeding $1 billion, our momentum in program ramps and our increasing exposure to the secular growth markets of commercial space, warehouse and factory automation and robotic-assisted surgery, we remain positioned for sustained growth.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “The fiscal third quarter cash cycle of 102 days was consistent with our expectation. As anticipated, the quarter included strategic investments in working capital to support significant revenue growth delivered in the fiscal third quarter and continued revenue growth projected in the fiscal fourth quarter. While working capital investments will continue in support of our customers’ demand, we expect our cash cycle to improve for the fiscal fourth quarter through sequential revenue growth and continued focus on working capital initiatives. We anticipate this improvement will help deliver breakeven-to-positive free cash flow for the fiscal fourth quarter.”

Mr. Jermain continued, "On June 9, 2022, we refinanced our credit facility to take advantage of favorable pricing and improve our financial covenants. In addition, the maximum commitment under the credit facility was expanded to $500 million, with the potential to increase it by an additional $250 million. The maturity of the credit facility was extended to June 2027.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We are guiding fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $980 million to $1.020 billion, which reflects the success of ongoing new program ramps and customer demand that continues to substantially outpace supply. Incremental investments to support robust customer growth projections and increased incentive compensation expense are modestly pressuring GAAP operating margin, resulting in a forecast of 4.7% to 5.2%, while GAAP EPS guidance of $1.19 to $1.35 is also impacted by greater interest and tax expense.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Jul 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Jul 3, 2021 Revenue $ 981,341 $ 888,723 $ 814,387 Gross profit 93,618 76,510 74,050 Operating income 49,561 35,837 36,373 Net income 37,494 26,869 27,609 Diluted EPS $ 1.33 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 Gross margin 9.5 % 8.6 % 9.1 % Operating margin 5.1 % 4.0 % 4.5 % ROIC (1) 11.5 % 10.2 % 15.9 % Economic return (1) 2.2 % 0.9 % 7.8 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return and a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the second and third quarters of fiscal 2022, up one percentage point from the third quarter of fiscal 2021 when the top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jul 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Jul 3, 2021 Americas $ 343 $ 311 $ 319 Asia-Pacific 586 534 447 Europe, Middle East and Africa 84 74 76 Elimination of inter-segment sales (32 ) (30 ) (28 ) Total Revenue $ 981 $ 889 $ 814





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jul 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Jul 3, 2021 Industrial $ 454 46 % $ 415 47 % $ 372 46 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 401 41 % 353 40 % 324 40 % Aerospace/Defense 126 13 % 121 13 % 118 14 % Total Revenue $ 981 $ 889 $ 814

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 11.5%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the third fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2022 is 9.3%. ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 2.2%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended July 2, 2022, cash flows used in operations was $21.2 million, less capital expenditures of $20.8 million, resulted in negative free cash flow of $42 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Jul 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Jul 3, 2021 Days in Accounts Receivable 57 59 52 Days in Contract Assets 12 12 13 Days in Inventory 160 154 108 Days in Accounts Payable (87) (86) (71) Days in Cash Deposits (40) (41) (22) Annualized Cash Cycle * 102 98 80 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

About Plexus

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the evolving effect, which may intensify, of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, suppliers, and logistics providers, including the impact of governmental actions being taken to curtail the spread of the virus. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform, any tax law changes as a result of change in U.S. presidential administration, and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business (including as a result of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union); the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2021 Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 2, Jul 3, Jul 2, Jul 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 981,341 $ 814,387 $ 2,687,520 $ 2,525,627 Cost of sales 887,723 740,337 2,447,396 2,281,298 Gross profit 93,618 74,050 240,124 244,329 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 44,057 36,439 122,232 107,136 Restructuring and impairment charges — 1,238 2,021 3,267 Operating income 49,561 36,373 115,871 133,926 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,923 ) (3,190 ) (10,314 ) (11,094 ) Interest income 318 308 851 1,072 Miscellaneous, net (2,678 ) (579 ) (5,047 ) (2,922 ) Income before income taxes 43,278 32,912 101,361 120,982 Income tax expense 5,784 5,303 13,575 15,411 Net income $ 37,494 $ 27,609 $ 87,786 $ 105,571 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 0.97 $ 3.14 $ 3.68 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,738 28,529 27,913 28,708 Diluted 28,179 29,068 28,452 29,298





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Jul 2, Oct 2, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,608 $ 270,172 Restricted cash 1,222 341 Accounts receivable 613,510 519,684 Contract assets 128,050 115,283 Inventories 1,561,264 972,312 Prepaid expenses and other 73,771 53,094 Total current assets 2,654,425 1,930,886 Property, plant and equipment, net 429,990 395,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,293 72,087 Deferred income taxes 26,919 27,385 Other assets 28,836 36,441 Total non-current assets 550,038 531,007 Total assets $ 3,204,463 $ 2,461,893 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 250,012 $ 66,313 Accounts payable 853,203 634,969 Customer deposits 390,779 204,985 Accrued salaries and wages 68,386 75,394 Other accrued liabilities 298,363 147,042 Total current liabilities 1,860,743 1,128,703 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 184,707 187,033 Accrued income taxes payable 42,167 47,974 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,270 37,970 Deferred income taxes 6,289 5,677 Other liabilities 20,097 26,304 Total non-current liabilities 285,530 304,958 Total liabilities 2,146,273 1,433,661 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 54,079 and 53,849 shares issued, respectively, and 27,712 and 28,047 shares outstanding, respectively 541 538 Additional paid-in-capital 647,169 639,778 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,367 and 25,802, respectively (1,090,003 ) (1,043,091 ) Retained earnings 1,521,777 1,433,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,294 ) (2,984 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,058,190 1,028,232 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,204,463 $ 2,461,893





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 2, Apr 2, Jul 3, Jul 2, Jul 3, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income, as reported $ 49,561 $ 35,837 $ 36,373 $ 115,871 $ 133,926 Operating margin, as reported 5.1 % 4.0 % 4.5 % 4.3 % 5.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) — — 1,238 2,021 3,267 Adjusted operating income $ 49,561 $ 35,837 $ 37,611 $ 117,892 $ 137,193 Adjusted operating margin 5.1 % 4.0 % 4.6 % 4.4 % 5.4 % Net income, as reported $ 37,494 $ 26,869 $ 27,609 $ 87,786 $ 105,571 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — — 1,108 1,809 2,924 Adjusted net income $ 37,494 $ 26,869 $ 28,717 $ 89,595 $ 108,495 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.33 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.60 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — — 0.04 0.06 0.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 0.95 $ 0.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.70 (1) During the nine months ended July 2, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were primarily incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in our APAC region.



During the three months ended July 3, 2021, restructuring and impairment charges of $1.2 million, or $1.1 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with the reduction of the Company's workforce primarily in the AMER region.



During the nine months ended July 3, 2021, restructuring and impairment charges of $3.3 million, or $2.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with the reduction of the Company's workforce primarily in the EMEA and AMER regions.







PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Nine Months Ended Six Months Ended Nine Months Ended Jul 2, Apr 2, Jul 3, 2022 2022 2021 Operating income, as reported $ 115,871 $ 66,310 $ 133,926 Restructuring and impairment charges + 2,021 + 2,021 + 3,267 Adjusted operating income $ 117,892 $ 68,331 $ 137,193 ÷ 3 x 2 ÷ 3 $ 39,297 $ 45,731 x 4 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 157,188 $ 136,662 $ 182,924 Adjusted effective tax rate x 14 % x 14 % x 13 % Tax impact 22,006 19,133 23,780 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 135,182 $ 117,529 $ 159,144 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,178,134 ÷ $ 1,151,775 ÷ $ 1,003,614 ROIC 11.5 % 10.2 % 15.9 % Weighted average cost of capital - 9.3 % - 9.3 % - 8.1 % Economic return 2.2 % 0.9 % 7.8 %





Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Calculations Jul 2, Apr 2, Jan 1, Oct 2, 2022 2022 2022 2021 Equity $ 1,058,190 $ 1,040,591 $ 1,044,095 $ 1,028,232 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 250,012 222,393 151,417 66,313 Operating lease obligations - current (1) 8,640 9,266 9,507 9,877 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 184,707 186,069 187,075 187,033 Operating lease obligations - long-term 32,270 34,347 36,343 37,970 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (276,608 ) (307,964 ) (217,067 ) (270,172 ) $ 1,257,211 $ 1,184,702 $ 1,211,370 $ 1,059,253





Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Calculations Jul 3, Apr 3, Jan 2, Oct 3, 2021 2021 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,020,450 $ 1,013,952 $ 1,006,959 $ 977,480 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 60,468 50,229 148,408 146,829 Operating lease obligations - current (1) 9,130 9,314 9,351 7,724 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 187,690 188,730 188,148 187,975 Operating lease obligations - long-term 33,193 34,751 37,052 36,779 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (303,255 ) (294,370 ) (356,724 ) (385,807 ) $ 1,007,676 $ 1,002,606 $ 1,033,194 $ 970,980



