Navient Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Teen Leadership Program

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient, a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, has extended its multi-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a seasoned leader in youth development, and sponsored the organization’s teen-led National Keystone Club Conference this past weekend in Anaheim.



The Keystone Clubs provide leadership development opportunities for young people between the ages of 14 and 18, including activities in three focus areas: academic success, career preparation and community service.

In 2021, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with Navient’s support, launched a new digital program to help young people and their families learn about financial aid and how to pay for college. This online program expanded Diplomas to Degrees, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s well-established college readiness program, to guide high schoolers through their postsecondary education and career planning journeys.

Navient also supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2021 launch of Roadmap to Careers, a career exploration tool that helps young people develop a plan for their future, using their personal interests and college and career planning data as a guide.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to preparing young people to be the leaders, innovators and problem solvers who will shape our world,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are thrilled to have Navient’s support in providing career exploration tools and resources to help youth build essential skills so they can thrive as they prepare for the future.”

Visit www.bgca.org to learn more about how Boys & Girls Clubs of America is preparing young people for future success.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:

Matt Ford, 302-283-4010, matthew.ford@navient.com