Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $13.2 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.9 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $33.5 million, or $1.13 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $53.5 million, or $1.81 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Loans

Gross loans and leases, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1, increased $265.9 million, or 19.6% (annualized), from March 31, 2022, $378.2 million, or 14.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2021 and $582.0 million, or 11.5%, from June 30, 2021 primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings. As of June 30, 2022, $5.4 million in PPP loans remained outstanding.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $484.9 million, or 32.0% (annualized), from March 31, 2022 and $492.1 million, or 16.2% (annualized), from December 31, 2021 primarily due to a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits as well as decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. Total deposits increased $244.3 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and public funds deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $51.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $4.8 million, or 10.3%, from the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $4.7 million, or 10.1%, from the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 was due to an increase in the average balance of loans and investments, increased asset yields and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in PPP loan income.

Net interest income of $98.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $6.0 million, or 6.5%, from the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 was due to loan and investment average balance growth outpacing declines in asset yields and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in PPP loan income.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.19% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.89% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.15% for the second quarter of 2021. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 33 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and ten basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, our excess liquidity diminished and we returned to a pre-pandemic liquidity level at the end of the quarter. PPP loans had a favorable impact on net interest margin of one basis point for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and eleven basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the second quarter, the Bank entered into a 4-year $250 million interest rate swap (representing approximately 13% of the Bank's variable rate loans), whereby the Bank receives a fixed rate of 5.99% and pays a variable rate equal to the Prime Rate. During the second quarter of 2022, the swap contributed $707 thousand to net interest income and four basis points to net interest margin.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.14% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 28 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to ten basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2021. PPP loans had a favorable impact on net interest margin of two basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to seven basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $19.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 6.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $39.5 million, a decrease of $4.0 million, or 9.2%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $2.2 million, or 64.5%, for the quarter and $6.2 million, or 66.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in loan sales and a contraction of margins. Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") decreased $915 thousand, or 56.5%, for the quarter and $933 thousand, or 39.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to a death benefit claim of $893 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $790 thousand, or 20.6%, for the quarter and $1.4 million, or 16.0%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to incremental revenue attributable to the insurance agency the Corporation acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $254 thousand, or 5.6%, for the quarter and $709 thousand, or 7.7%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management, as a majority of investment advisory fees are billed based on the prior quarter-end assets under management balance.

Other service fee income increased $561 thousand, or 20.4%, for the quarter and $1.1 million, or 22.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. Mortgage servicing fees increased $357 thousand for the quarter and $619 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022 driven by reduced amortization as a result of a decrease in prepayment speeds. Interchange fee income increased $115 thousand for the quarter and $291 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due to increased customer activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $47.4 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 14.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $92.8 million, an increase of $12.0 million, or 14.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year. The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include approximately $1.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively, in expenses related to our digital transformation initiative, a comprehensive digital platform which will blend our core operating systems together and allow Univest to seamlessly sell existing products and services, digitally, across an expanded footprint.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $3.7 million, or 14.7%, for the quarter and $7.2 million, or 14.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. These increases reflect our continued investment in revenue producing staff across all business lines, including the acquisition of the Paul I. Schaeffer insurance agency, and annual merit increases. Additionally, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred $353 thousand and $740 thousand, respectively, of short-term incremental guaranties related to the hiring of new producers in our mortgage banking line of business. Finally, during the six months ended June 30, 2021 salaries, benefits and commissions expense was benefited by $616 thousand of incremental capitalized compensation related to the origination of PPP loans.

Professional fees increased $829 thousand, or 41.1%, for the quarter and $1.2 million, or 32.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to $1.2 million of consultant fees spent related to the previously discussed digital transformation initiative, as compared to our $230 thousand investment in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training initiatives for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to $1.9 million of consultant fees spent related to the previously discussed digital transformation initiative, as compared to our $506 thousand investment in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training initiatives for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Deposit insurance premiums increased $199 thousand, or 32.5%, for the quarter and $456 thousand, or 36.5%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, driven by an increased assessment base.

Data processing expenses increased $644 thousand, or 21.0%, for the quarter and $1.2 million, or 19.0%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to continued investments in our end-to-end loan origination solution for loans below $1.0 million, customer relationship management software, internal infrastructure improvements, outsourced data processing solutions, and $155 thousand and $258 thousand in support of the previously discussed digital transformation initiative for the respective periods.

Other expense increased $676 thousand, or 11.7%, for the quarter and $1.7 million, or 15.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. Recruiting costs increased $138 thousand and $420 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, due to increased hiring activity, including the entry into our two new expansions markets. Travel and entertainment expenses increased $309 thousand and $574 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as related activities have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes incurred costs of $330 thousand as a result of a customer who was defrauded.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to an effective income tax rate of 19.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate was 19.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to an effective income tax rate of 19.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $34.8 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $31.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $38.5 million at June 30, 2021. During the quarter, a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan was transferred to other real estate owned ("OREO") with a carrying value of $18.3 million.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.7 million and $1.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $243 thousand and $531 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. During the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million charge-off was recorded against an existing nonaccrual commercial real estate loan.

The provision for credit losses was $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by a $5.5 million increase (after-tax charge of $4.3 million), or $0.15 diluted earnings per share, in reserves due to loan growth, a specific reserve of $1.1 million related to a commercial real estate loan that was placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter and an incremental provision of $736 thousand related to the previously mentioned $1.7 million charge-off. The reversal of provision for credit losses was $59 thousand for the second quarter of 2021 driven by a $2.7 million increase (after-tax charge of $2.1 million), or $0.07 diluted earnings per share, in reserves due to loan growth outpaced by favorable changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model.

The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily driven by a $6.8 million increase (after-tax charge of $5.4 million), or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, in reserves due to loan growth and specific reserves of $2.8 million on two nonaccrual commercial real estate properties. These increases were partially offset by $7.3 million (after-tax benefit of $5.8 million), or $0.19 diluted earnings per share, of changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model. Additionally, reserves on unfunded commitments and investment securities increased $990 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The reversal of provision for credit losses was $11.3 million for the comparable period in the prior year, of which $15.8 million (after-tax benefit of $12.5 million), or $0.42 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to favorable changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model, partially offset by a reserve increase attributable to loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.27% at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2022, and 1.34% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans1, was 1.27% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2022 and 1.41% at June 30, 2021.

Share Repurchases

As previously announced, the Corporation began to repurchase its common stock on the open market. During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation repurchased 300,000 shares at an average price of $25.23, for an aggregate cost of $7.6 million. As of June 30, 2022, the Corporation has 379,174 shares remaining to repurchase under the current approved plan.

Dividend

On July 27, 2022, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022.

1Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures is included within this document.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.7 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net .

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,590 $ 57,307 $ 49,202 $ 67,517 $ 50,358 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 35,187 716,474 840,948 834,840 153,091 Cash and cash equivalents 94,777 773,781 890,150 902,357 203,449 Investment securities held-to-maturity 159,808 166,339 176,983 112,643 119,692 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 351,382 349,994 317,007 277,773 274,862 Investments in equity securities 2,934 2,569 2,999 2,961 2,872 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 29,116 26,330 28,186 28,679 25,228 Loans held for sale 8,352 14,521 21,600 29,093 27,322 Loans and leases held for investment 5,661,777 5,400,786 5,310,017 5,252,045 5,327,313 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (72,011 ) (68,286 ) (71,924 ) (70,146 ) (71,355 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 5,589,766 5,332,500 5,238,093 5,181,899 5,255,958 Premises and equipment, net 50,080 50,429 56,882 55,354 56,067 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,929 30,498 30,407 31,570 33,688 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 172,559 172,559 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 11,728 11,784 11,848 9,359 9,396 Bank owned life insurance 120,103 119,398 118,699 117,981 117,765 Accrued interest and other assets 76,328 54,087 54,057 57,624 57,447 Total assets $ 6,700,813 $ 7,107,740 $ 7,122,421 $ 6,979,852 $ 6,356,305 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,062,538 $ 2,136,467 $ 2,065,423 $ 1,861,007 $ 1,872,031 Interest-bearing deposits: 3,500,510 3,911,465 3,989,701 4,077,147 3,446,673 Total deposits 5,563,048 6,047,932 6,055,124 5,938,154 5,318,704 Short-term borrowings 97,606 18,976 20,106 14,101 25,251 Long-term debt 95,000 95,000 95,000 95,000 95,000 Subordinated notes 99,030 98,952 98,874 98,797 98,719 Operating lease liabilities 33,951 33,566 33,453 34,641 37,131 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,253 39,459 46,070 43,136 41,502 Total liabilities 5,936,888 6,333,885 6,348,627 6,223,829 5,616,307 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,800 297,945 299,181 298,033 297,208 Retained earnings 396,295 389,332 375,124 363,607 348,579 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (42,781 ) (31,909 ) (16,353 ) (20,073 ) (19,545 ) Treasury stock, at cost (46,173 ) (39,297 ) (41,942 ) (43,328 ) (44,028 ) Total shareholders’ equity 763,925 773,855 773,794 756,023 739,998 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,700,813 $ 7,107,740 $ 7,122,421 $ 6,979,852 $ 6,356,305 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/22 06/30/21 Assets $ 6,962,401 $ 7,047,980 $ 7,088,289 $ 6,698,177 $ 6,443,629 7,004,954 $ 6,413,712 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 515,741 522,128 469,588 395,280 385,694 518,917 380,063 Loans and leases, gross 5,520,580 5,344,698 5,255,279 5,320,411 5,389,110 5,433,125 5,357,678 Deposits 5,903,173 5,984,815 6,041,798 5,666,725 5,351,089 5,943,769 5,323,770 Shareholders' equity 771,410 774,358 762,334 746,185 728,750 772,876 714,324





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,028,354 $ 932,485 $ 956,396 $ 927,015 $ 920,621 Paycheck Protection Program 5,358 10,298 31,748 85,601 252,849 Real estate-commercial 2,870,286 2,816,737 2,718,535 2,669,898 2,600,919 Real estate-construction 319,449 285,083 283,918 260,874 274,529 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 419,652 412,486 409,900 412,001 407,664 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 629,144 568,735 540,566 535,705 513,330 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 168,536 160,134 158,909 159,029 160,018 Loans to individuals 27,061 26,249 25,504 26,458 25,845 Lease financings 193,937 188,579 184,541 175,464 171,538 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 5,661,777 5,400,786 5,310,017 5,252,045 5,327,313 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (72,011 ) (68,286 ) (71,924 ) (70,146 ) (71,355 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 5,589,766 $ 5,332,500 $ 5,238,093 $ 5,181,899 $ 5,255,958 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 13,355 $ 30,876 $ 33,210 $ 34,528 $ 37,466 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 2,784 274 498 2,204 750 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 50 51 51 51 52 Total nonperforming loans and leases 16,189 31,201 33,759 36,783 38,268 Other real estate owned 18,604 279 279 279 279 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,793 $ 31,480 $ 34,038 $ 37,062 $ 38,547 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment and nonaccrual loans held for sale 0.24 % 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.70 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.29 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.72 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 72,011 $ 68,286 $ 71,924 $ 70,146 $ 71,355 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1) 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.41 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 539.21 % 221.16 % 216.57 % 203.16 % 212.97 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 444.81 % 218.86 % 213.05 % 190.70 % 208.00 % For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/22 06/30/21 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,715 $ 76 $ (243 ) $ (75 ) $ 243 $ 1,791 $ 531 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.12 % 0.01 % (0.02 %) (0.01 %) 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.02 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included at the end of this document.





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, For the period: 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/22 06/30/21 Interest income $ 56,717 $ 51,198 $ 52,262 $ 53,571 $ 52,441 $ 107,915 $ 103,898 Interest expense 5,246 4,538 4,737 4,884 5,684 9,784 11,727 Net interest income 51,471 46,660 47,525 48,687 46,757 98,131 92,171 Provison (reversal of provision) for credit losses 6,674 (3,450 ) 1,392 (182 ) (59 ) 3,224 (11,342 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 44,797 50,110 46,133 48,869 46,816 94,907 103,513 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,998 2,102 2,086 2,126 2,157 4,100 4,191 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,574 1,504 1,486 1,422 1,314 3,078 2,596 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,812 5,152 4,885 4,796 4,558 9,964 9,255 Insurance commission and fee income 4,629 5,570 3,726 3,837 3,839 10,199 8,794 Other service fee income 3,309 2,756 2,759 2,576 2,748 6,065 4,940 Bank owned life insurance income 705 699 719 925 1,620 1,404 2,337 Net gain on sales of investment securities - 30 5 21 54 30 119 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 1,230 1,929 2,518 3,224 3,461 3,159 9,399 Other income 741 728 1,008 1,625 479 1,469 1,849 Total noninterest income 18,998 20,470 19,192 20,552 20,230 39,468 43,480 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 29,133 28,245 27,374 26,641 25,396 57,378 50,176 Net occupancy 2,422 2,716 2,477 2,525 2,656 5,138 5,395 Equipment 977 982 985 1,000 968 1,959 1,914 Data processing 3,708 3,567 3,355 3,274 3,064 7,275 6,114 Professional fees 2,844 2,138 1,750 2,174 2,015 4,982 3,763 Marketing and advertising 693 425 683 539 561 1,118 841 Deposit insurance premiums 812 893 698 765 613 1,705 1,249 Intangible expenses 342 341 267 214 249 683 498 Other expense 6,440 6,105 5,746 6,116 5,764 12,545 10,876 Total noninterest expense 47,371 45,412 43,335 43,248 41,286 92,783 80,826 Income before taxes 16,424 25,168 21,990 26,173 25,760 41,592 66,167 Income tax expense 3,258 4,851 4,578 5,262 4,885 8,109 12,689 Net income $ 13,166 $ 20,317 $ 17,412 $ 20,911 $ 20,875 $ 33,483 $ 53,478 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 1.14 $ 1.82 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 1.13 $ 1.81 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,490,154 29,542,467 29,471,304 29,420,256 29,389,525 29,516,166 29,359,198 Period end shares outstanding 29,365,775 29,636,425 29,500,542 29,438,402 29,411,731 29,365,775 29,411,731





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/22 06/30/21 Return on average assets 0.76 % 1.17 % 0.97 % 1.24 % 1.30 % 0.96 % 1.68 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.85 % 10.64 % 9.06 % 11.12 % 11.49 % 8.74 % 15.10 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 9.10 % 14.04 % 11.93 % 14.63 % 15.26 % 11.56 % 20.14 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.19 % 2.89 % 2.86 % 3.11 % 3.15 % 3.04 % 3.14 % Efficiency ratio (2) 66.6 % 67.0 % 64.3 % 61.8 % 60.7 % 66.8 % 58.8 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 47.1 % 29.1 % 33.9 % 28.1 % 28.2 % 36.2 % 22.0 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 11.40 % 10.89 % 10.86 % 10.83 % 11.64 % 11.40 % 11.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.97 % 8.58 % 8.56 % 8.55 % 9.15 % 8.97 % 9.15 % Common equity book value per share $ 26.01 $ 26.11 $ 26.23 $ 25.68 $ 25.16 $ 26.01 $ 25.16 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 19.91 $ 20.06 $ 20.14 $ 19.75 $ 19.22 $ 19.91 $ 19.22 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.45 % 9.35 % 9.13 % 9.53 % 9.64 % 9.45 % 9.64 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.62 % 11.07 % 11.08 % 11.15 % 11.04 % 10.62 % 11.04 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.62 % 11.07 % 11.08 % 11.15 % 11.04 % 10.62 % 11.04 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.23 % 13.73 % 13.77 % 13.87 % 13.82 % 13.23 % 13.82 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 474,260 $ 824 0.70 % $ 733,173 $ 357 0.20 % U.S. government obligations 2,000 11 2.21 5,222 26 2.02 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,302 17 2.96 2,332 19 3.30 Other debt and equity securities 511,439 2,727 2.14 514,574 2,339 1.84 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 26,221 344 5.26 27,115 355 5.31 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,016,222 3,923 1.55 1,282,416 3,096 0.98 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 937,846 9,037 3.86 901,555 7,571 3.41 Paycheck Protection Program loans 7,644 155 8.13 18,402 591 13.02 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,004,509 28,527 3.81 2,904,602 25,820 3.61 Real estate—residential loans 1,166,201 10,758 3.70 1,116,356 9,882 3.59 Loans to individuals 26,782 305 4.57 25,799 238 3.74 Municipal loans and leases * 235,922 2,404 4.09 242,508 2,434 4.07 Lease financings 141,676 2,105 5.96 135,476 2,075 6.21 Gross loans and leases 5,520,580 53,291 3.87 5,344,698 48,611 3.69 Total interest-earning assets 6,536,802 57,214 3.51 6,627,114 51,707 3.16 Cash and due from banks 55,634 53,698 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (68,426 ) (72,067 ) Premises and equipment, net 50,266 53,948 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,222 30,394 Other assets 357,903 354,893 Total assets $ 6,962,401 $ 7,047,980 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 851,324 $ 570 0.27 % $ 881,462 $ 443 0.20 % Money market savings 1,405,536 1,552 0.44 1,542,581 904 0.24 Regular savings 1,070,480 237 0.09 1,021,550 238 0.09 Time deposits 452,989 1,227 1.09 473,589 1,306 1.12 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,780,329 3,586 0.38 3,919,182 2,891 0.30 Short-term borrowings 17,253 11 0.26 17,636 2 0.05 Long-term debt 95,000 321 1.36 95,000 317 1.35 Subordinated notes 98,988 1,328 5.38 98,911 1,328 5.45 Total borrowings 211,241 1,660 3.15 211,547 1,647 3.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,991,570 5,246 0.53 4,130,729 4,538 0.45 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,122,844 2,065,633 Operating lease liabilities 33,300 33,452 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,277 43,808 Total liabilities 6,190,991 6,273,622 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,241 298,975 Retained earnings and other equity 315,385 317,599 Total shareholders' equity 771,410 774,358 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,962,401 $ 7,047,980 Net interest income $ 51,968 $ 47,169 Net interest spread 2.98 2.71 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.21 0.18 Net interest margin 3.19 % 2.89 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 163.77 % 160.43 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs of $(618) thousand and $(136) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2022 2021 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 474,260 $ 824 0.70 % $ 215,349 $ 46 0.09 % U.S. government obligations 2,000 11 2.21 6,999 35 2.01 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,302 17 2.96 6,070 58 3.83 Other debt and equity securities 511,439 2,727 2.14 372,625 1,364 1.47 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 26,221 344 5.26 25,872 360 5.58 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,016,222 3,923 1.55 626,915 1,863 1.19 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 937,846 9,037 3.86 826,464 6,910 3.35 Paycheck Protection Program loans 7,644 155 8.13 408,928 4,778 4.69 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,004,509 28,527 3.81 2,701,137 24,931 3.70 Real estate—residential loans 1,166,201 10,758 3.70 1,065,065 9,836 3.70 Loans to individuals 26,782 305 4.57 25,284 251 3.98 Municipal loans and leases* 235,922 2,404 4.09 251,311 2,598 4.15 Lease financings 141,676 2,105 5.96 110,921 1,819 6.58 Gross loans and leases 5,520,580 53,291 3.87 5,389,110 51,123 3.80 Total interest-earning assets 6,536,802 57,214 3.51 6,016,025 52,986 3.53 Cash and due from banks 55,634 52,948 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (68,426 ) (73,052 ) Premises and equipment, net 50,266 55,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,222 33,992 Other assets 357,903 357,813 Total assets $ 6,962,401 $ 6,443,629 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 851,324 $ 570 0.27 % $ 786,931 $ 487 0.25 % Money market savings 1,405,536 1,552 0.44 1,219,375 831 0.27 Regular savings 1,070,480 237 0.09 978,807 282 0.12 Time deposits 452,989 1,227 1.09 485,060 1,559 1.29 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,780,329 3,586 0.38 3,470,173 3,159 0.37 Short-term borrowings 17,253 11 0.26 19,109 3 0.06 Long-term debt 95,000 321 1.36 95,000 321 1.36 Subordinated notes 98,988 1,328 5.38 172,016 2,201 5.13 Total borrowings 211,241 1,660 3.15 286,125 2,525 3.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,991,570 5,246 0.53 3,756,298 5,684 0.61 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,122,844 1,880,916 Operating lease liabilities 33,300 37,426 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,277 40,239 Total liabilities 6,190,991 5,714,879 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,241 296,599 Retained earnings and other equity 315,385 274,367 Total shareholders' equity 771,410 728,750 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,962,401 $ 6,443,629 Net interest income $ 51,968 $ 47,302 Net interest spread 2.98 2.92 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.21 0.23 Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.15 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 163.77 % 160.16 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred (costs) fees of $(618)thousand and $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2022 2021 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 603,002 $ 1,181 0.39 % $ 226,387 $ 102 0.09 % U.S. government obligations 3,602 37 2.07 6,999 71 2.05 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,317 36 3.13 8,792 163 3.74 Other debt and equity securities 512,998 5,066 1.99 364,272 2,631 1.46 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 26,665 699 5.29 26,119 708 5.47 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,148,584 7,019 1.23 632,569 3,675 1.17 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 919,801 16,608 3.64 804,458 13,708 3.44 Paycheck Protection Program loans 12,994 746 11.58 457,663 9,302 4.10 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,954,831 54,347 3.71 2,661,778 49,389 3.74 Real estate—residential loans 1,141,416 20,640 3.65 1,051,110 19,709 3.78 Loans to individuals 26,293 543 4.16 25,862 516 4.02 Municipal loans and leases* 239,197 4,838 4.08 248,490 5,128 4.16 Lease financings 138,593 4,180 6.08 108,317 3,556 6.62 Gross loans and leases 5,433,125 101,902 3.78 5,357,678 101,308 3.81 Total interest-earning assets 6,581,709 108,921 3.34 5,990,247 104,983 3.53 Cash and due from banks 54,671 54,123 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (70,237 ) (78,125 ) Premises and equipment, net 52,097 55,865 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,308 34,013 Other assets 356,406 357,589 Total assets $ 7,004,954 $ 6,413,712 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 866,310 $ 1,013 0.24 % $ 802,350 $ 977 0.25 % Money market savings 1,473,680 2,456 0.34 1,231,457 1,684 0.28 Regular savings 1,046,150 475 0.09 969,073 580 0.12 Time deposits 463,232 2,533 1.10 505,318 3,318 1.32 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,849,372 6,477 0.34 3,508,198 6,559 0.38 Short-term borrowings 17,443 13 0.15 18,506 5 0.05 Long-term debt 95,000 638 1.35 98,149 669 1.37 Subordinated notes 98,950 2,656 5.41 177,647 4,494 5.10 Total borrowings 211,393 3,307 3.15 294,302 5,168 3.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,060,765 9,784 0.49 3,802,500 11,727 0.62 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,094,397 1,815,572 Operating lease liabilities 33,375 37,419 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,541 43,897 Total liabilities 6,232,078 5,699,388 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,606 296,369 Retained earnings and other equity 316,486 260,171 Total shareholders' equity 772,876 714,324 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,004,954 $ 6,413,712 Net interest income $ 99,137 $ 93,256 Net interest spread 2.85 2.91 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.19 0.23 Net interest margin 3.04 % 3.14 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 162.08 % 157.53 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred (costs) fees of $(754) thousand and $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance (excl PPP) % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail 379,935 8.2 % Animal Production 315,801 6.8 CRE - Multi-family 262,182 5.7 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 240,887 5.2 CRE - Office 215,847 4.7 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 188,811 4.1 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 185,241 4.0 Education 161,151 3.5 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 154,034 3.3 Specialty Trade Contractors 143,724 3.1 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 118,877 2.6 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 112,372 2.4 CRE - Medical Office 108,978 2.3 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 106,228 2.3 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 100,825 2.2 Crop Production 88,786 1.9 Food Manufacturing 85,953 1.9 Administrative and Support Services 75,587 1.6 Rental and Leasing Services 72,560 1.6 Wood Product Manufacturing 71,961 1.6 Food Services and Drinking Places 69,209 1.5 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 66,568 1.4 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 63,016 1.4 Personal and Laundry Services 60,774 1.3 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 58,409 1.3 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 54,761 1.2 Repair and Maintenance 53,472 1.2 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 52,080 1.1 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities 51,853 1.1 Truck Transportation 51,191 1.1 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings 3,771,073 81.3 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings 866,668 18.7 % Total Commercial Loans 4,637,741 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 629,144 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 168,536 Loans to Individuals 27,061 Lease Financings 193,937 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings 1,018,678 Total 5,656,419



