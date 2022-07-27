Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q2’22 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (50,492 ) Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 11,449 Basic Income per Common Share $ 0.12 Diluted Income per Common Share $ 0.11 Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”)(1) $ 109,360 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 165,327 _______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the second quarter of 2022, total FAD was $109.4 million. This amount includes $161.6 million from our aviation leasing portfolio and $9.9 million from our infrastructure business, offset by $(62.1) million from corporate and other.



Second Quarter 2022 Dividends

On July 26, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, payable on August 29, 2022 to the holders of record on August 15, 2022.

Additionally, on July 26, 2022, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, payable on September 15, 2022 to the holders of record on September 1, 2022.





Business Highlights

FTAI’s spin-off of its infrastructure business FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (“FTAI Infrastructure”) is expected to be completed on August 1, 2022. On August 2, 2022, FTAI Infrastructure will begin regular-way trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FIP,” and FTAI will resume trading ex-distribution under the ticker symbol “FTAI”.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 for FTAI was $165.3 million, up 220% compared to $51.6 million in Q1 2022, and up 143% compared to $68.0 million in Q2 2021.

Aviation adjusted EBITDA was $158.3 million. Aerospace services generated $17.0 million of the $158.3 million comprised mostly of income from CFM56 module sales.

Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million up 34.8% in Q2 compared to $19.8 million in Q1.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 (Toll) or (800) 715-9871 (Toll-Free), ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please enter passcode 1806630 and reference "FTAI Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call." A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftandi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 through 11:59 P.M. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at (609) 800-9909 (Toll) or (800) 770-2030 (Toll-Free), Passcode: 1806630.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in July 2022 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.00774 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ 0.04740 Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.27486 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain(4) $ — Distribution Per Share

$ 0.33000





Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563





Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.50000





Series C Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

$ 0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1

Exhibit - Financial Statements FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 112,064 $ 81,571 $ 203,755 $ 138,178 Infrastructure revenues 65,868 15,344 112,016 35,886 Total revenues 177,932 96,915 315,771 174,064 Expenses Operating expenses 84,004 31,183 192,920 56,180 General and administrative 5,004 3,655 10,695 7,907 Acquisition and transaction expenses 9,626 4,399 15,650 6,042 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,062 4,113 7,226 8,103 Depreciation and amortization 56,622 47,371 114,923 91,906 Asset impairment 886 89 123,676 2,189 Interest expense 54,373 37,504 104,971 70,494 Total expenses 213,577 128,314 570,061 242,821 Other income (expense) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (13,823 ) (7,152 ) (37,836 ) (5,778 ) Gain on sale of assets, net 63,645 3,987 79,933 4,798 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,254 ) — (3,254 ) Interest income 590 454 1,246 739 Other expense (1,596 ) (884 ) (2,055 ) (703 ) Total other income (expense) 48,816 (6,849 ) 41,288 (4,198 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 13,171 (38,248 ) (213,002 ) (72,955 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,411 (1,640 ) 6,897 (1,471 ) Net income (loss) 9,760 (36,608 ) (219,899 ) (71,484 ) Net income (loss) 9,760 (36,608 ) (219,899 ) (71,484 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (8,480 ) (6,625 ) (15,946 ) (11,586 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,791 6,551 13,582 11,176 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 11,449 $ (36,534 ) $ (217,535 ) $ (71,074 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.42 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (0.83 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.42 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,370,301 86,030,652 99,367,597 86,029,305 Diluted 99,805,455 86,030,652 99,367,597 86,029,305





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,854 $ 188,078 Restricted cash 177,951 251,983 Accounts receivable, net 166,562 175,225 Leasing equipment, net 1,844,095 1,891,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 73,549 75,344 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,642,536 1,555,857 Investments 99,543 77,325 Intangible assets, net 95,845 98,699 Goodwill 262,819 257,137 Other assets 400,394 292,557 Total assets $ 4,882,148 $ 4,863,854 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 253,207 $ 202,669 Debt, net 3,497,566 3,220,211 Maintenance deposits 58,553 106,836 Security deposits 27,761 40,149 Operating lease liabilities 72,140 73,594 Other liabilities 283,650 96,295 Total liabilities $ 4,192,877 $ 3,739,754 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,200,196 and

99,180,385 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively) $ 992 $ 992 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and

13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively) 133 133 Additional paid in capital 1,332,968 1,411,940 Accumulated deficit (336,345 ) (132,392 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (298,874 ) (156,381 ) Shareholders' equity 698,874 1,124,292 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (9,603 ) (192 ) Total equity 689,271 1,124,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,882,148 $ 4,863,854





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (219,899 ) $ (71,484 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 37,836 5,778 Gain on sale of assets, net (79,933 ) (4,798 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (30,208 ) (15,413 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,254 Equity-based compensation 2,294 2,553 Depreciation and amortization 114,923 91,906 Asset impairment 123,676 2,189 Change in deferred income taxes 6,200 (1,632 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative (748 ) (6,573 ) Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 23,818 14,905 Amortization of deferred financing costs 13,328 4,489 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 47,218 (733 ) Other (407 ) (117 ) Change in: Accounts receivable (47,061 ) (86,661 ) Other assets (37,692 ) (44,639 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,742 47,320 Management fees payable to affiliate (1,829 ) (631 ) Other liabilities (30,827 ) (3,637 ) Net cash used in operating activities (48,569 ) (63,924 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (2,232 ) (1,105 ) Principal collections on finance leases 575 1,269 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,819 ) — Acquisition of leasing equipment (320,766 ) (170,132 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (118,729 ) (84,134 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (5,282 ) (517 ) Purchase deposits for acquisitions (7,100 ) (9,180 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 138,020 57,155 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,304 — Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 8,245 1,425 Return of purchase deposits — 1,010 Net cash used in investing activities $ (306,784 ) $ (204,209 )





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Six Months Ended June 30, Cash flows from financing activities: 2022 2021 Proceeds from debt $ 503,980 $ 776,100 Repayment of debt (224,724 ) (552,704 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (14,405 ) (10,653 ) Receipt of security deposits 1,890 1,020 Return of security deposits — (1,034 ) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 1,187 — Receipt of maintenance deposits 24,418 16,255 Release of maintenance deposits (878 ) (12,071 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs — 101,201 Settlement of equity-based compensation — (183 ) Cash dividends - common shares (65,789 ) (56,795 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (13,582 ) (11,176 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 212,097 $ 249,960 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (143,256 ) (18,173 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 440,061 161,418 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 296,805 $ 143,245

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 11,449 $ (36,534 ) $ (217,535 ) $ (71,074 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,411 (1,640 ) 6,897 (1,471 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,585 1,439 2,294 2,553 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 9,626 4,399 15,650 6,042 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — 3,254 — 3,254 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments (1,514 ) 1,391 (748 ) (6,573 ) Add: Asset impairment charges 886 89 123,676 2,189 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 68,427 54,168 138,741 106,811 Add: Interest expense 54,373 37,504 104,971 70,494 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) 6,977 (11 ) 12,638 2,391 Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 13,823 7,152 37,836 5,778 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3) (3,716 ) (3,257 ) (7,532 ) (5,286 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 165,327 $ 67,954 $ 216,888 $ 115,108

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $56,622 and $47,371, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,310 and $1,198 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $8,495 and $5,599, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $114,923 and $91,906, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $6,968 and $1,950 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $16,850 and $12,955, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(13,883) and $(7,353), (ii) interest expense of $6,795 and $340, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,465 and $1,900, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $387 and $0, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $7,118 and $5,078, (vi) equity-based compensation of $95 and $0 and (vii) asset impairment of $0 and $24, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net (loss) income of $(35,773) and $(6,173), (ii) interest expense of $13,258 and $527, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,805 and $3,812, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $391 and $0, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $21,732 and $4,201, (vi) equity-based compensation of $193 and $0 and (vii) asset impairment of $32 and $24, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $124 and $292, (ii) provision for income taxes of $14 and $13, (iii) interest expense of $1,319 and $732, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,321 and $2,172 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(62) and $48, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $250 and $490, (ii) provision for income taxes of $30 and $26, (iii) interest expense of $2,703 and $1,013, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $4,585 and $3,983 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(36) and $(226), respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to FAD for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (48,569 ) $ (63,924 ) Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 575 1,269 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 142,324 57,155 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — — Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations(1) (251 ) — Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 86,667 88,248 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 180,746 $ 82,748

________________________________________________________

(1) Required payments on debt obligations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 exclude repayments of $224,473 for the Revolving Credit Facility. Required payments on debt obligations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude repayments of $402,704 for the Senior Notes due 2022 and $150,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Equipment

Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and

Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 161,642 $ 9,936 $ (62,218 ) $ 109,360 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (508 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (87,923 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations 251 Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (71,672 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (50,492 )

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Equipment

Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and

Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 278,722 $ 17,055 $ (115,031 ) $ 180,746 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (575 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (142,324 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations 251 Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (86,667 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (48,569 )

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.



If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.