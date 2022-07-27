Alico, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 4:30 pm.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on August 3, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (888) 414-4463 in the United States and (646) 960-0375 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 9291358.

A telephone replay will be available on August 3, 2022 approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through August 17, 2022. Listeners in the United States can dial (800) 770-2030 and international listeners can dial (647) 362-9199. The passcode for the playback is 9291358.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:



Investor Relations

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

John E. Kiernan

President and Chief Executive Officer

(239) 226-2000

jkiernan@alicoinc.com