Navitas Accelerates EV Adoption, Sponsors International New-Energy-Vehicle Forum

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its sponsorship of the forthcoming 12th China International New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Forum, from August 4th-5th in Suzhou, China. NEV 2022 combines an exhibition with technical presentations, and will be attended by over 1000 industry representatives and showcases the very-latest automotive power and infrastructure developments.



GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20x faster than traditional silicon. Compared with traditional silicon systems, GaN can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight. GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology integrates power, drive, control, with additional autonomous-protection and loss-less current-sensing to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even-higher-power performance.

Mr. Hao SUN, Senior Director of Navitas’ EV Design Center will present “A GaNFast Future in EV Applications” on August 5th at 4:00pm. The EV Design Center hosts a highly-experienced team of world-class power system designers with comprehensive capabilities across electrical, thermal and mechanical design, software development, and complete simulation and prototyping capabilities. EV customers are supported from concept to prototype, through to full qualification and mass production.

GaN-powered on-board chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters and traction inverters are estimated to extend EV range or reduce battery costs by 5%, and to accelerate adoption of EVs worldwide by 3 years. An EV-upgrade to GaN is estimated to reduce road-sector CO 2 emissions by 20%/year by 2050, the target of the Paris Accord. Navitas was the first company to publish a sustainability report that comprehensively quantifies the positive impact of GaN power semiconductors on climate change based on global standards, and recently announced that it is the first semiconductor company worldwide to be certified as CarbonNeutral®.

“Automotive manufacturers must address the challenges of charging speed, range anxiety and cost if they are to accelerate the mass adoption of EVs that is essential to achieving global net-zero emission goals,” says Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “NEV 2022 is the perfect place to showcase GaN ICs that help companies address these challenges and to provide insight into the developments and solutions that will be critical to next-generation EV designs.”





Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas are the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-company certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

