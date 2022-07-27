Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2022 results including the achievement of its 300 community goal, a 55% increase in diluted EPS and a 430 bps increase in home closing gross margin over prior year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022.







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Chg 2022 2021 % Chg Homes closed (units) 3,221 3,273 (2 )% 6,079 6,163 (1 )% Home closing revenue $ 1,408,947 $ 1,264,643 11 % $ 2,654,403 $ 2,344,625 13 % Average sales price - closings $ 437 $ 386 13 % $ 437 $ 380 15 % Home orders (units) 3,767 3,542 6 % 7,641 7,000 9 % Home order value $ 1,809,870 $ 1,499,672 21 % $ 3,577,580 $ 2,848,802 26 % Average sales price - orders $ 480 $ 423 13 % $ 468 $ 407 15 % Ending backlog (units) 7,241 5,509 31 % Ending backlog value $ 3,438,853 $ 2,317,534 48 % Average sales price - backlog $ 475 $ 421 13 % Earnings before income taxes $ 331,695 $ 215,651 54 % $ 617,578 $ 381,628 62 % Net earnings $ 250,084 $ 167,389 49 % $ 467,338 $ 299,232 56 % Diluted EPS $ 6.77 $ 4.36 55 % $ 12.55 $ 7.80 61 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“We proudly achieved our long-term goal of 300 communities this quarter, ending June 2022 with 303 communities. This milestone reflects the high level of execution and dedication of our Meritage team amidst longstanding supply chain constraints and delays stemming from COVID-19, and we believe, will position us to expand our market share from incremental order and closing volume,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. “Our agile operating model led to strong second quarter 2022 results, including our highest second quarter sales order volume in company history, a 430 bps year-over-year quarterly home closing gross margin expansion to 31.6% and $1.4 billion in quarterly home closing revenue.”

“We believe that the ongoing low supply of housing inventory and favorable demographics continue to reflect positive factors for housing demand. However, we acknowledge the market is softening from unprecedented demand levels of the last two years, as rapidly increasing mortgage rates in a short amount of time are challenging affordability and buyer psychology. In addition to concerns about the general economy, greater difficulty to qualify for a mortgage and the return of regular seasonality, we are seeing a high preference for quick move-in inventory that can close in 90 days or less, which is primarily found in the existing home market today. We believe this desire for readily available product is exacerbating cancellations and the slowing in new home demand, and will continue to do so for another quarter or two, until our newly-started spec inventory is also available for a quick move-in,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes.

“In the second quarter of 2022, we lifted sales order metering in most of our communities. Quarterly sales orders of 3,767 homes were 6% higher than prior year due to our 33% year-over-year increase in average community count. Despite some slowing demand, our second quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 4.4 per month, which was down from 5.5 per month in the second quarter of 2021 yet higher than our expected normalized average pace of 3-4 sales orders per month,” Mr. Lord continued.

“Our closings of 3,221 homes this quarter were just 52 shy of our highest second quarter of home closings, which occurred in 2021,” Mr. Lord remarked. “Our second quarter 2022 home closing revenue of $1.4 billion was 11% greater than last year, which combined with our record home closing gross margin and SG&A leverage of 8.3%, led to a 55% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $4.36 to $6.77 this quarter.”

“During the quarter, we spent $422 million on land acquisition and development and at June 30, 2022, lot supply totaled about 71,000,” said Mr. Lord. “With our healthy balance sheet and ample liquidity, we believe we have flexibility for evolving market conditions. Our net debt-to-capital was 20.6% at June 30, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “Due to the lack of visibility into the market at this time, we are not providing full year 2022 guidance.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

The total sales orders of 3,767 for the second quarter of 2022 reflect an increase of 6% year-over-year, driven by a 33% increase in average communities that was offset by a 20% decrease in average absorption pace from 5.5 to 4.4 per month. The lower absorption pace reflects both seasonality and slowing market demand. Entry-level represented 86% of second quarter 2022 orders, compared to 81% in the same quarter in 2021. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders surpassed $480,000 in the second quarter of 2022, which was an increase of 13% over the second quarter of 2021.

The 11% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2022 was due to a 13% increase in ASPs on closings even as we continued our shift of product mix toward entry-level homes. This was partially offset by 2% lower home closing volume.

The 430 bps improvement in second quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 31.6% from 27.3% a year ago mainly resulted from higher ASPs on closings that were also better leveraging lower cost of land for entry-level homes and other fixed construction costs—all of which more than offset higher commodity costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.3% of second quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a 100 bps improvement over 9.3% in the prior year. This improvement was due to greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as lower commissions expense and the benefits of technology in our sales and marketing efforts.

In the second quarter of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes"). There were no such transactions in the second quarter of 2022.

The second quarter effective income tax rate was 24.6% in 2022 compared to 22.4% in 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act, under which we earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes closed in 2021.

Second quarter 2022 pre-tax margin increased 660 bps to 23.4%, compared to 16.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $250.1 million ($6.77 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2022, a 49% increase over $167.4 million ($4.36 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, expanded gross margin and improved overhead leverage, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 55% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders for the first half of 2022 increased 9% over the prior year, driven by a 33% increase in average community count, partially offset by an 18% decrease in average absorption pace compared to the first half of 2021.

Home closing revenue increased 13% in the first half of 2022 to $2.7 billion due to a 15% increase in ASPs on closings given the favorable pricing environment on relatively flat home closing volume.

The 490 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first half of 2022 to 31.0% from 26.1% was primarily due to higher ASPs on closings resulting from favorable pricing and better leveraging of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue.

SG&A expenses improved 110 bps year-over-year to 8.4% of home closing revenue, compared to 9.5% in the first half of 2021, due to improved leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as sales and marketing efficiencies gained from digital innovations.

In the first half of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of the 2022 Notes. There were no such transactions in the first half of 2022.

The effective tax rate for the first half of 2022 was 24.3%, compared to 21.6% for the first half of 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the tax credits available under the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act.

Net earnings were $467.3 million ($12.55 per diluted share) for the first half of 2022, a 56% increase over $299.2 million ($7.80 per diluted share) for the first half of 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in the first half of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 totaled $272.1 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of investments in real estate and share repurchases. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022.

A total of approximately 71,000 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately 63,000 total lots at June 30, 2021. We added over 900 net new lots in the second quarter of 2022, representing an estimated 12 future communities, all of which are for entry-level homes.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 25.3% and 20.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock for a total of $109.3 million during the first half of 2022, of which 128,073 shares totaling $10.0 million were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,408,947 $ 1,264,643 $ 144,304 11 % Land closing revenue 3,434 12,956 (9,522 ) (73 )% Total closing revenue 1,412,381 1,277,599 134,782 11 % Cost of home closings (964,208 ) (919,342 ) (44,866 ) 5 % Cost of land closings (2,784 ) (13,288 ) 10,504 (79 )% Total cost of closings (966,992 ) (932,630 ) (34,362 ) 4 % Home closing gross profit 444,739 345,301 99,438 29 % Land closing gross profit/(loss) 650 (332 ) 982 (296 )% Total closing gross profit 445,389 344,969 100,420 29 % Financial Services: Revenue 5,139 5,665 (526 ) (9 )% Expense (2,581 ) (2,367 ) (214 ) 9 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,521 1,317 204 15 % Financial services profit 4,079 4,615 (536 ) (12 )% Commissions and other sales costs (69,383 ) (73,889 ) 4,506 (6 )% General and administrative expenses (47,932 ) (43,156 ) (4,776 ) 11 % Interest expense — (77 ) 77 (100 )% Other (expense)/income, net (458 ) 1,377 (1,835 ) (133 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (18,188 ) 18,188 (100 )% Earnings before income taxes 331,695 215,651 116,044 54 % Provision for income taxes (81,611 ) (48,262 ) (33,349 ) 69 % Net earnings $ 250,084 $ 167,389 $ 82,695 49 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or

shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 6.82 $ 4.43 $ 2.39 54 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,647 37,818 (1,171 ) (3 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 6.77 $ 4.36 $ 2.41 55 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,962 38,377 (1,415 ) (4 )%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 2,654,403 $ 2,344,625 $ 309,778 13 % Land closing revenue 44,912 16,755 28,157 168 % Total closing revenue 2,699,315 2,361,380 337,935 14 % Cost of home closings (1,832,015 ) (1,732,669 ) (99,346 ) 6 % Cost of land closings (33,469 ) (16,540 ) (16,929 ) 102 % Total cost of closings (1,865,484 ) (1,749,209 ) (116,275 ) 7 % Home closing gross profit 822,388 611,956 210,432 34 % Land closing gross profit 11,443 215 11,228 5222 % Total closing gross profit 833,831 612,171 221,660 36 % Financial Services: Revenue 9,811 10,416 (605 ) (6 )% Expense (5,093 ) (4,538 ) (555 ) 12 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 2,695 2,497 198 8 % Financial services profit 7,413 8,375 (962 ) (11 )% Commissions and other sales costs (134,923 ) (141,633 ) 6,710 (5 )% General and administrative expenses (87,927 ) (81,105 ) (6,822 ) 8 % Interest expense (41 ) (167 ) 126 (75 )% Other (expense)/income, net (775 ) 2,175 (2,950 ) (136 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (18,188 ) 18,188 (100 )% Earnings before income taxes 617,578 381,628 235,950 62 % Provision for income taxes (150,240 ) (82,396 ) (67,844 ) 82 % Net earnings $ 467,338 $ 299,232 $ 168,106 56 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or s

hares Change % Earnings per common share $ 12.69 $ 7.93 $ 4.76 60 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,820 37,731 (911 ) (2 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 12.55 $ 7.80 $ 4.75 61 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,239 38,357 (1,118 ) (3 )%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 272,147 $ 618,335 Other receivables 171,408 147,548 Real estate (1) 4,474,062 3,734,408 Real estate not owned 8,011 8,011 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 97,967 90,679 Investments in unconsolidated entities 11,223 5,764 Property and equipment, net 39,030 37,340 Deferred tax asset, net 41,271 40,672 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 192,604 124,776 Total assets $ 5,307,723 $ 4,807,533 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 341,717 $ 216,009 Accrued liabilities 326,856 337,277 Home sale deposits 60,820 42,610 Liabilities related to real estate not owned 7,210 7,210 Loans payable and other borrowings 15,613 17,552 Senior notes, net 1,143,038 1,142,486 Total liabilities 1,895,254 1,763,144 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 366 373 Additional paid-in capital 315,590 414,841 Retained earnings 3,096,513 2,629,175 Total stockholders’ equity 3,412,469 3,044,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,307,723 $ 4,807,533 (1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 1,527,013 $ 1,039,822 Unsold homes, completed and under construction $ 748,845 484,999 Model homes $ 89,539 81,049 Finished home sites and home sites under development $ 2,108,665 2,128,538 Total real estate $ 4,474,062 $ 3,734,408

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,964 $ 6,879 $ 11,723 $ 13,414 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 59,082 $ 57,540 $ 56,253 $ 58,940 Interest incurred 15,171 16,321 30,384 32,413 Interest expensed — (77 ) (41 ) (167 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (12,794 ) (17,074 ) (25,137 ) (34,476 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 61,459 $ 56,710 $ 61,459 $ 56,710





June 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,158,651 $ 1,160,038 Stockholders' equity 3,412,469 3,044,389 Total capital $ 4,571,120 $ 4,204,427 Debt-to-capital 25.3 % 27.6 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,158,651 $ 1,160,038 Less: cash and cash equivalents (272,147 ) (618,335 ) Net debt $ 886,504 $ 541,703 Stockholders’ equity 3,412,469 3,044,389 Total net capital $ 4,298,973 $ 3,586,092 Net debt-to-capital 20.6 % 15.1 %

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 467,338 $ 299,232 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,723 13,414 Stock-based compensation 10,045 8,590 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 18,188 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,145 ) (1,807 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,339 2,215 Other (601 ) 2,266 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (729,450 ) (469,733 ) Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract (7,288 ) (14,863 ) Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (90,419 ) (36,390 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 113,421 26,532 Increase in home sale deposits 18,210 8,884 Net cash used in operating activities (206,827 ) (143,472 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (5,653 ) (1 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12,852 ) (10,970 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 247 292 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 1,032 2,697 Payments to purchase investments and securities (1,032 ) (2,697 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,258 ) (10,679 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (11,800 ) (5,758 ) Repayment of senior notes — (317,690 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 450,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (6,102 ) Repurchase of shares (109,303 ) (27,546 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (121,103 ) 92,904 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (346,188 ) (61,247 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 618,335 745,621 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 272,147 $ 684,374

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 542 $ 234,902 481 $ 165,990 California 256 173,631 318 198,232 Colorado 127 77,545 145 74,987 West Region 925 486,078 944 439,209 Texas 1,048 422,327 1,154 403,838 Central Region 1,048 422,327 1,154 403,838 Florida 437 169,607 443 160,377 Georgia 179 81,227 171 62,477 North Carolina 359 148,860 330 119,838 South Carolina 132 44,365 81 28,209 Tennessee 141 56,483 150 50,695 East Region 1,248 500,542 1,175 421,596 Total 3,221 $ 1,408,947 3,273 $ 1,264,643 Homes Ordered: Arizona 560 $ 257,162 624 $ 256,804 California 355 272,601 344 217,228 Colorado 160 102,464 181 104,134 West Region 1,075 632,227 1,149 578,166 Texas 1,096 491,394 1,101 428,375 Central Region 1,096 491,394 1,101 428,375 Florida 685 283,291 468 176,118 Georgia 225 107,388 193 77,309 North Carolina 391 178,463 390 153,032 South Carolina 144 50,716 88 32,595 Tennessee 151 66,391 153 54,077 East Regions 1,596 686,249 1,292 493,131 Total 3,767 $ 1,809,870 3,542 $ 1,499,672





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 1,000 $ 432,997 891 $ 303,258 California 531 361,041 595 370,131 Colorado 258 155,464 320 159,250 West Region 1,789 949,502 1,806 832,639 Texas 1,921 770,155 2,117 722,223 Central Region 1,921 770,155 2,117 722,223 Florida 875 337,682 860 301,205 Georgia 306 137,661 317 117,616 North Carolina 656 267,864 629 226,851 South Carolina 253 84,078 166 56,055 Tennessee 279 107,461 268 88,036 East Region 2,369 934,746 2,240 789,763 Total 6,079 $ 2,654,403 6,163 $ 2,344,625 Homes Ordered: Arizona 1,110 $ 497,169 1,226 $ 479,239 California 701 519,944 630 390,619 Colorado 369 228,463 350 193,913 West Region 2,180 1,245,576 2,206 1,063,771 Texas 2,392 1,039,961 2,216 820,343 Central Region 2,392 1,039,961 2,216 820,343 Florida 1,257 510,205 947 355,227 Georgia 445 208,279 357 138,866 North Carolina 764 341,471 809 310,719 South Carolina 298 103,372 164 58,997 Tennessee 305 128,716 301 100,879 East Region 3,069 1,292,043 2,578 964,688 Total 7,641 $ 3,577,580 7,000 $ 2,848,802 Order Backlog: Arizona 1,255 $ 557,742 1,328 $ 520,034 California 563 430,202 479 295,198 Colorado 439 271,827 238 139,437 West Region 2,257 1,259,771 2,045 954,669 Texas 2,349 1,042,689 1,729 670,583 Central Region 2,349 1,042,689 1,729 670,583 Florida 1,250 524,940 637 268,971 Georgia 342 162,204 196 79,207 North Carolina 673 299,352 634 247,292 South Carolina 178 64,015 118 44,175 Tennessee 192 85,882 150 52,637 East Region 2,635 1,136,393 1,735 692,282 Total 7,241 $ 3,438,853 5,509 $ 2,317,534

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 56 48.0 38 35.5 California 32 27.5 20 19.5 Colorado 19 18.5 17 14.5 West Region 107 94.0 75 69.5 Texas 80 77.5 64 61.5 Central Region 80 77.5 64 61.5 Florida 41 41.0 34 32.0 Georgia 14 14.5 10 11.0 North Carolina 32 30.5 26 25.0 South Carolina 17 15.0 7 6.5 Tennessee 12 13.0 10 9.0 East Region 116 114.0 87 83.5 Total 303 285.5 226 214.5





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 56 45.0 38 34.6 California 32 25.7 20 18.3 Colorado 19 18.0 17 13.3 West Region 107 88.7 75 66.2 Texas 80 76.1 64 62.0 Central Region 80 76.1 64 62.0 Florida 41 41.0 34 31.6 Georgia 14 14.7 10 9.7 North Carolina 32 29.0 26 23.7 South Carolina 17 14.7 7 6.3 Tennessee 12 12.7 10 8.3 East Region 116 112.1 87 79.6 Total 303 276.9 226 207.8

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 155,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

