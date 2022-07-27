Top Real Estate Agent Emily Bregman Returns to Brentwood Office Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Los Angeles, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Emily Bregman, a top-producing and highly successful real estate agent specializing in the sale and purchase of fine homes on the Westside of Los Angeles, has rejoined the Brentwood office.



“Emily is much more than a heavy-hitter as an agent – she’s a concierge, an adviser, and most notably, a connector,” Branch Manager Tim Swan said. “Her knowledge of Westside properties, from Venice to Beverly Hills, allows her to offer clients a keen market evaluation, and a down-to-the-studs understanding of each property. We are beyond thrilled she has returned after several years with another brokerage.”



“I’m very excited to be here. It’s the perfect environment where I know I can thrive and help clients in the way that they deserve to be helped,” Emily said. “I really enjoy the Brentwood office and the people who work here. I’m glad to be back.”



Originally from the East Coast, Emily harbors a deep affection for California, particularly Los Angeles. She believes California is the greatest state to live in and Los Angeles offers so much – access to the beach, to the mountains, to the art world, to Hollywood, and the tech industry.



“My clients are for life,” said Emily, who has earned countless industry awards for her success. “Our relationship doesn’t end because a transaction does; I’m always ready to help with anything, from a specialty painter to a good area doctor. My goal is to match up dream homes and lifestyles, and that’s as exciting to me as the transaction itself.”



Emily’s team consists of two indispensable professionals: her husband, Merlin, an experienced builder, expert construction consultant, licensed real estate agent, and invaluable adviser to clients. Emily’s assistant, Bethany, makes sure all the “behind the scenes” activity of each transaction is moving smoothly. Merlin and Bethany, alongside Emily’s extensive network gleaned from more than a decade of living in Santa Monica, deliver a combination of discretion and discipline that has won her A-list and international clients. Emily’s well-regarded expertise in the industry is also solidified by her regular inclusion in the Real Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best rankings of top agents throughout the years.



A Santa Monica resident, Emily is passionately involved in the Westside community, and sits on the board of several foundations. She makes it a regular practice to give back, whether through bringing area artisans together to sponsoring tennis tournaments and festivities. A frequent participant in grassroots community projects, Emily recently spearheaded an effort in Venice Beach to transform a dilapidated area of town into a park and garden called Frederick Park, raising over $100,000 for the effort alongside members of City Council. Emily considers it her responsibility to make sure she gives back to the community in which many of her clients live and thrive.



To put Emily’s invaluable insights and marketing expertise to work for you in the sale or purchase of a distinctive Westside home, contact her at 310-699-7038 or emily@emilybregman.com.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

