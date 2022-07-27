Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting in Lieu of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 22, 2022 to Approve Business Combination with Branded Online, Inc. dba Nogin

LAS VEGAS and TUSTIN, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (Nasdaq: SWAG) (“SWAG III”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that SWAG III’s registration statement on Form S-4, relating to the previously announced business combination between SWAG III and Branded Online, Inc. dba Nogin (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) technology, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



SWAG III will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 22, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Proxy Statement contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the special meeting in lieu of the 2022 annual meeting of SWAG III’s stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the proposed business combination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time via a virtual meeting format at www.cstproxy.com/softwareacquisitiongroupiii/2022/. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and the combined entity’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbols “NOGN” and “NOGNW” shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, SWAG III requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible and, if by internet, no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 21, 2022 to ensure that such stockholder’s shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders who hold shares in “street name” (i.e. stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

If any SWAG III stockholder does not receive the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should (i) confirm the status of his or her Proxy Statement with his or her broker or (ii) contact Morrow Sodali, SWAG III's proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at SWAG.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200. Banks and brokers can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400.

In addition, Nogin set August 10, 2022 as the deadline for the receipt of completed cash election forms from its stockholders (such deadline, the “Election Date”). Additional details on the proposed business combination can be found in the original announcement from February 14, 2022, linked here.

About Nogin

Nogin is a leader in Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), a cloud-based headless enterprise eCommerce platform for brands and merchants. Companies leveraging CaaS deliver enterprise class eCommerce at scale without having to purchase, implement, manage, optimize, or support any of the underlying infrastructure. The Nogin “Intelligent Commerce Platform” delivers all the technology, research and development, and optimization needed for merchants to keep pace with big retail without all the capital costs, technical staff, time, and risk of doing it themselves. Visit www.nogin.com.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SWAG III is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Huberman, and Vice President of Acquisitions, Mike Nikzad. In addition to Messrs. Huberman and Nikzad, the Board of Directors includes Andrew Nikou, Stephanie Davis, Peter Diamandis, Steven Guggenheimer and Matt Olton.

