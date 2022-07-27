Commercial Refrigeration Business Ranks As UK’s Premier Online Specialists

Leicestershire, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leicestershire, England -

Barwell, Leicestershire - Fridge Freezer Direct has been operating on the World Wide Web for many years, but the commercial refrigeration pedigree dates back much further to the mid-90s. The business has had the pleasure of advising, determining, and supplying display refrigeration to tens of thousands of businesses.

FFD and Cory Greenhough are pleased to announce that the commercial refrigeration company has been providing premium quality products & services across the United Kingdom, into Europe and further afield for nearly two decades, online. In this time, the company has been dedicated to learning, developing, and expanding the business into 2022 and beyond.

The pillars of the business are value for money, Quality Equipment, and A1 Customer service. FFD's success is solely based on the dedication and efforts of the company staff. They are committed to ensuring that FFD is a business where customers are assured that expert and impartial advice and top customer service are paramount.

Fridge Freezer Direct Ltd has a large online presence. The company now trades and is recognised as FFD Catering Equipment, FFD Commercial Refrigeration and FFD Grease Management Solutions. The three micro niche websites, which effectively operate as one huge ecommerce superstore, allow the company to offer a comprehensive product portfolio to their clientele, individually addressing each aspect of the food service and hospitality market.

FFD are long standing members of both CEDA and Cedabond, the Catering Equipment Distributors Association and the renowned buying consortium respectively. CEDA is highly acclaimed, its members representing the “most professional, innovative and creative companies” in the catering, foodservice and hospitality industry. Promoting core values of “enterprise, innovation and fair competition” all members strive to “operate ethically, encourage excellence and strive for improved standards” to benefit individual businesses, the association itself and the wider industry as a whole.

The buying consortium, Cedabond is composed of over 140 leading distributors of catering equipment who unite to represent a well respected organisation which encourages and allows businesses to evolve, grow and flourish.

The FFD Group management & team members collectively have decades of experience in the industry. This depth of experience has allowed FFD to fulfil its mission to be one of the top online authorities in its sector. All customers, new or old, are offered impartial free advice, genuine value and the best price possible across the whole product portfolio. With around fifteen thousand products from more than thirty different manufacturers, FFD has every need catered for.

The loyal customer base is comprised of restaurants, bistros, bars, and similar establishments from all regions of the country. FFD is pleased to have provided products and services to many public sector organisations, including police forces, MOD, and hospital facilities across the UK. Based out of Barwell, Leicestershire, the business is situated in the middle of the country, ensuring fast response to online enquiries.

