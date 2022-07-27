Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Surpass USD 30.2 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to drive growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.07% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.



Regional Insights

The North American region is expected to have a dominant position in the antimicrobial coatings market. This region is expected to have a dominant position due to the presence of various manufacturing companies in this region especially the United States. As soon as we know increase in the demand for the use of antimicrobial coatings in the medical industry the market is expected to grow well. The presence of the policies of the government that ensure better health care facilities for the public will drive the market growth of this region during the forecast period. Increased use of antimicrobial coatings in the food and beverages industry in the United States will also drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Increased living standards and the way ability of better health care facilities or infrastructure in the United States will drive the market growth. There has been a growth in the research and development activities that shall boost the market in the coming years. The United States happens to be the leading market in the entire world. The facilities that are available in the United States are the best as compared to any other regions. These factors are expected to drive the market growth of this region. In order to prevent the spread of any infections from the health care facilities of this region government in the North American region is taking many steps to ensure the scene.

Apart from the North American region the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow well during the forecast period as there has been an increase in the demand for antimicrobial coatings in the pharmaceutical industry as well as the construction industry. Increase in the number of patients and the frequent visits to hospitals will drive the market growth in this region. The outbreak of pandemic has also created a great demand for antimicrobial coatings in the developing nations of the Asia Pacific region.

Key Takeaways:

By application, the medical devices segment has reached highest revenue share of 42.5% in 2021.

segment has reached highest revenue share of 42.5% in 2021. By product, the surface modifications and coatings segment has reached 53% revenue share in 2021.

North America has garnered largest revenue share of 44% in 2021.

Europe region is anticipated to hit at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 to 2030.

By type, the silver-based segment is anticipated to hit at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2022 to 2030.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 30.2 Billion CAGR 13.07% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players AkzoNobel (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Burke Industrial Coatings LLC (US), DuPont de Nemours (US), RPM International Inc. (Japan), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and Others.

Report Highlights

On the basis of application, the healthcare and medical segment will dominate the market as is a great demand for antimicrobial coatings Indus industry. As a large number of infections are contracted through the visits to the health care facilities the demand for antimicrobial coatings is expected to be more through this sector.

, the healthcare and medical segment will dominate the market as is a great demand for antimicrobial coatings Indus industry. As a large number of infections are contracted through the visits to the health care facilities the demand for antimicrobial coatings is expected to be more through this sector. Governments are also taking initiatives in order to make it mandatory to use medical devices that have antimicrobial coating which shall be extremely beneficial in preventing the spread of various diseases.

The surface modifications and coatings product will also have a larger market share and it has dominated the market in the past. The quality of this product too alters the surface will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





Market dynamics

Drivers

The demand for antimicrobial coatings has grown to a great extent in the recent years due to its increased use in the healthcare sector as well as the medical industry. There has been an increase in the awareness regarding the use of these coatings and there has been an increase in the investments made by the governments in order to implement the use of these coatings.

Many infections are transferred through the hospitals to the patient and caused a large number of deaths every year and in order to prevent these deaths caused due to infections that affect the humans entering these hospitals and prove fatal at times will be reduced to a great extent due to the use of antimicrobial coatings. Increase in the number of surgeries and procedures at these health care facilities increases the risk of transferring the infections or diseases.

The medical devices used in the health care facilities transfer a large amount of bacteria it's because many diseases. The government of the North American region as well as the European region is taking steps to support the use of antimicrobial coatings across its healthcare infrastructure all of these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

Most of the medical devices are coated but there is a huge difference in the cost of the traditional coating used in the medical devices and the antimicrobial coatings as the antimicrobial coatings are expensive it shall be a reason that will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of the products might have antimicrobial coating shall affect the developing nations to a great extent. As the per capita income in the developing nations is low and the purchasing power is also less the demand for these products will be limited in the developing nations.

Opportunities

After the pandemic there has been a great demand for antimicrobial coatings in many industries. Major manufacturers and startups are also focusing on providing antimicrobial coatings in the form of a protective layer even for the clothes which will be extremely beneficial in preventing the spread of the pandemic. In the recent years there has been a growth in the fear and concern regarding the hygiene.

High demand for antimicrobial products has created a need for the manufacturers to come up with goods that are antimicrobial in nature. There has been a major change in the preference of the consumers. And there's growing demand for antimicrobial products will drive the market growth of the antimicrobial coatings during the forecast period.

Challenges

The materials that are used for the antimicrobial coating maybe toxic and cause a few medical conditions due to a prolonged use. There is an increased risk of having skin diseases or trouble with breathing due to a prolonged exposure to different coatings that are made up of copper or silver. These small particles enter the human body through the air and it may have in effects on various organs and tissues.

Recent Developments

In the year 2020 Antimicrobial surface coating was developed which was a polymer-based coating. This polymer-based coating was developed for the textiles industry by Jyoty Institute of Technology.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Silver Copper Chitosan Titanium Dioxide Aluminum Copper Zinc Gallium Other

Surface Modifications & Coatings E. Coli Listeria Pseudomonas Others







By Application

Medical devices

Construction

Air conditioning and ventilation

Food processing and packaging

Antimicrobial textiles

Sanitary facilities and kitchen

By Material

Graphene Materials

Silver Nanoparticles

Polycationic Hydrogel

Polymer Brushes

Dendrimers

Others

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others





By Form

Liquid

Powder

Aerosol





By End-Users

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paints and Coatings Market

Packaging Industry

Textiles Industry

Electronics Industry

Metal Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





