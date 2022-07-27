Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.08 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company generated revenues of $181.8 million and Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $17.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $164.0 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $14.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2022 highlights included:

  • Consolidated revenues and EBITDA increased 11% and 17% sequentially
  • Well Site Services revenues and EBITDA increased 14% and 61%, respectively from the first quarter
  • Offshore/Manufactured Products revenues increased 15% sequentially
  • Offshore/Manufactured Products acquired E-Flow Holdings Limited – a U.K.-based global provider of complimentary integrated handling, control, monitoring and instrumentation solutions – for cash consideration totaling $8 million
  • Received two 2022 Spotlight on New Technology® Awards from the Offshore Technology Conference for our Managed Pressure Drilling and Riser Gas Handling System and our Merlin™ 15K High-Pressure, High-Temperature Riser System
  • Purchased $6.5 million in principal amount of our 1.50% convertible senior notes
  • Agreed to settle the promissory note payable and related outstanding legal disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc. in exchange for the payment of $10.0 million and issuance of approximately 1.9 million shares of the Company's common stock on July 1, 2022. The final settlement will be recorded in the third quarter of 2022

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"With improving industry fundamentals and our continuous focus on capital and cost discipline, consolidated revenues and EBITDA grew sequentially for a third consecutive quarter totaling $181.8 million and $17.0 million, respectively, in the second quarter.

"Revenues reported by our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment increased 15% from the first quarter of 2022 – driven by a 21% increase in project-driven revenues coupled with higher demand for short-cycle products. Segment EBITDA for our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment totaled $14.7 million. Backlog totaled $241 million as of June 30, with quarterly bookings of $77 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x for the second quarter and 0.9x year-to-date.

"Our Well Site Services segment revenues increased 14% sequentially driven by higher land-based completion and production activity. Segment EBITDA increased $3.4 million, or 61%, from the prior quarter to $8.9 million, reflecting revenue growth and improved fixed cost coverage.

"Second quarter revenues in our Downhole Technologies segment decreased 4% from the first quarter, due to a transitory reduction in customer demand for perforating products internationally. Our Downhole Technologies segment reported Segment EBITDA of $2.9 million.

"In the second quarter, our investments in technology and innovation were again recognized by the Offshore Technology Conference, with two 2022 Spotlight on New Technology® Awards for our Managed Pressure Drilling and Riser Gas Handling System and our Merlin™ 15K High-Pressure, High-Temperature Riser System. Additionally, during the quarter OSI Renewables™ introduced the most recent addition to our growing portfolio of new technologies for the offshore wind energy market – a Fixed Tension Leg Platform floating wind solution that leverages our deepwater expertise.

"Finally, we are pleased to announce that we settled the promissory note and resolved outstanding legal disputes with the seller of GEODynamics."

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $96.5 million and Segment EBITDA of $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $84.1 million and Segment EBITDA of $15.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues increased 15% sequentially, driven primarily by a 21% increase in project-driven revenues and higher customer demand for short-cycle products, while margins declined due to a shift in product mix from the first quarter of 2022. Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 15%, compared to 19% in the first quarter of 2022.

On April 14, 2022, the segment acquired E-Flow Control Holdings Limited ("E-Flow"), a U.K.-based global provider of complimentary integrated handling, control, monitoring and instrumentation solutions. The purchase price of $8.1 million was funded with cash on-hand.

Backlog totaled $241 million as of June 30, 2022, a 9% sequential decrease from March 31, 2022. Second quarter 2022 bookings totaled $77 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x and a year-to-date ratio of 0.9x.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $54.8 million and Segment EBITDA of $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $48.2 million and Segment EBITDA of $5.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2022. Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 16%, compared to 11% in the first quarter of 2022.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $30.5 million and Segment EBITDA of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $31.8 million and Segment EBITDA of $2.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2022. Segment EBITDA margin was 9% in both the second and first quarters of 2022.

Corporate

Corporate expenses in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $9.6 million, which included $0.6 million of non-cash costs associated with the settlement of legal disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized tax expense of $1.8 million on a pre-tax loss of $3.4 million during the second quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a tax expense of $3.4 million on a pre-tax loss of $6.0 million. Income tax expense in the first and second quarters of 2022 included the impact of valuation allowances recorded against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as certain non-deductible expenses and discrete tax items.

Financial Condition

No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at June 30, 2022. Cash on-hand declined from $39.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $22.2 million at June 30, 2022 reflecting the Company's second quarter acquisition of E-Flow and purchases of $6.5 million in principal amount of its 1.5% convertible senior notes due February 2023. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $84.1 million at June 30, 2022, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $61.8 million.

Additionally, on June 28, 2022, the Company agreed to pay $10.0 million and issue approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock (having a market value of $10.3 million on July 1, 2022) to settle the promissory note payable (together with related accrued interest) and resolve outstanding legal disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc. The cash payment and issuance of shares of common stock of the Company were made on July 1, 2022 and will be recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company's total debt represented 20% and 21% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, geopolitical tensions, regulatory pressures related to environmental, social and governance considerations the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its customers, the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 
2022		 March 31, 
2022		 June 30, 
2021		 June 30, 
2022		 June 30, 
2021
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Revenues:         
Products$99,033  $85,761  $78,038  $184,794  $139,483 
Services 82,801   78,283   67,686   161,084   131,830 
  181,834   164,044   145,724   345,878   271,313 
          
Costs and expenses:         
Product costs 79,388   64,801   63,926   144,189   113,389 
Service costs 62,768   61,803   53,706   124,571   106,553 
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 142,156   126,604   117,632   268,760   219,942 
Selling, general and administrative expense 23,757   23,833   22,092   47,590   43,317 
Depreciation and amortization expense 17,239   17,817   20,909   35,056   42,429 
Impairments of fixed and lease assets       2,794      3,444 
Other operating (income) expense, net (228)  126   (85)  (102)  (439)
  182,924   168,380   163,342   351,304   308,693 
Operating loss (1,090)  (4,336)  (17,618)  (5,426)  (37,380)
          
Interest expense, net (2,638)  (2,672)  (2,699)  (5,310)  (5,024)
Other income, net(1) 376   1,025   1,820   1,401   5,780 
Loss before income taxes (3,352)  (5,983)  (18,497)  (9,335)  (36,624)
Income tax (provision) benefit (1,792)  (3,441)  3,226   (5,233)  5,543 
Net loss$(5,144) $(9,424) $(15,271) $(14,568) $(31,081)
          
Net loss per share:         
Basic$(0.08) $(0.16) $(0.25) $(0.24) $(0.52)
Diluted (0.08)  (0.16)  (0.25)  (0.24)  (0.52)
          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic 60,704   60,498   60,317   60,601   60,207 
Diluted 60,704   60,498   60,317   60,601   60,207 

________________

(1)  Other income (expense), net included non-cash gains of $0.4 million and $4.0 million, respectively, in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 recognized in connection with purchases of $6.4 million and $131.4 million, respectively, principal amount of the 2023 Notes.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)

 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$22,246  $52,852 
Accounts receivable, net 204,387   186,080 
Inventories, net 179,819   168,573 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,682   19,222 
Total current assets 426,134   426,727 
    
Property, plant, and equipment, net 314,898   338,583 
Operating lease assets, net 24,843   25,388 
Goodwill, net 79,485   76,412 
Other intangible assets, net 179,591   185,749 
Other noncurrent assets 27,352   32,889 
Total assets$1,052,303  $1,085,748 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$37,595  $18,262 
Accounts payable 54,738   63,343 
Accrued liabilities 46,344   43,401 
Current operating lease liabilities 6,046   6,481 
Income taxes payable 3,163   2,564 
Deferred revenue 47,883   43,236 
Total current liabilities 195,769   177,287 
    
Long-term debt 134,871   160,488 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 22,703   23,452 
Deferred income taxes 6,510   3,637 
Other noncurrent liabilities 20,509   25,058 
Total liabilities 380,362   389,922 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock 747   739 
Additional paid-in capital 1,108,631   1,105,135 
Retained earnings 266,999   281,567 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,850)  (66,031)
Treasury stock (626,586)  (625,584)
Total stockholders' equity 671,941   695,826 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,052,303  $1,085,748 

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2022
 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(14,568) $(31,081)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 35,056   42,429 
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. 620    
Impairments of fixed and lease assets    3,444 
Stock-based compensation expense 3,504   4,703 
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 944   1,366 
Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 2,584   (6,834)
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (157)  (4,022)
Gains on disposals of assets (1,185)  (1,632)
Other, net 517   375 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business:   
Accounts receivable (20,469)  (6,962)
Inventories (14,664)  (4,458)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,994)  11,896 
Deferred revenue 4,647   1,780 
Other operating assets and liabilities, net (870)  2,929 
Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (10,035)  13,933 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (6,453)  (7,311)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 1,652   3,422 
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (8,125)   
Other, net (85)  (326)
Net cash flows used in investing activities (13,011)  (4,215)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Revolving credit facility borrowings 9,725   12,571 
Revolving credit facility repayments (9,725)  (31,571)
Issuance of 4.75% convertible senior notes    135,000 
Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes (6,272)  (125,952)
Other debt and finance lease activity, net (359)  119 
Payment of financing costs (74)  (7,779)
Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (1,002)  (1,500)
Net cash flows used in financing activities (7,707)  (19,112)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 147   33 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (30,606)  (9,361)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,852   72,011 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$22,246  $62,650 
    
Cash paid for:   
Interest$4,105  $2,256 
Income taxes, net 291   920 

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 
2022		 March 31, 
2022(2)		 June 30, 
2021(3)		 June 30, 
2022(4)		 June 30, 
2021(5)
Revenues:         
Offshore/Manufactured Products(1):         
Project-driven products$41,098  $33,844  $31,826  $74,942  $53,200 
Short-cycle products 23,611   20,624   16,030   44,235   28,280 
Other products and services 31,758   29,644   29,052   61,402   56,037 
Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 96,467   84,112   76,908   180,579   137,517 
Well Site Services 54,819   48,172   42,056   102,991   81,606 
Downhole Technologies 30,548   31,760   26,760   62,308   52,190 
Total revenues$181,834  $164,044  $145,724  $345,878  $271,313 
          
Operating income (loss):         
Offshore/Manufactured Products$9,441  $10,196  $4,810  $19,637  $5,881 
Well Site Services 601   (3,395)  (11,590)  (2,794)  (21,443)
Downhole Technologies (1,485)  (1,505)  (2,295)  (2,990)  (3,910)
Corporate (9,647)  (9,632)  (8,543)  (19,279)  (17,908)
Total operating loss$(1,090) $(4,336) $(17,618) $(5,426) $(37,380)

________________

(1)  Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2)  Operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included $0.8 million of bad debt expense on receivables from Russia-based customers within the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(3)  Operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included non-cash operating lease asset impairment charges of $2.8 million and restructuring charges of $2.4 million related to the Well Site Services segment. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included $0.2 million of restructuring charges.

(4)  Operating income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $0.8 million of bad debt expense on receivables from Russia-based customers within the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(5)  Operating income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset and operating lease impairment charges of $3.4 million and severance and restructuring charges of $3.7 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.5 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021
Offshore/Manufactured Products:         
Operating income$9,441  $10,196  $4,810  $19,637  $5,881 
Other income (expense), net 45   41   (70)  86   (132)
Depreciation and amortization expense 5,249   5,330   5,557   10,579   11,026 
Segment EBITDA 14,735   15,567   10,297   30,302   16,775 
Severance and restructuring charges             282 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$14,735  $15,567  $10,297  $30,302  $17,057 
          
Well Site Services:         
Operating income (loss)$601  $(3,395) $(11,590) $(2,794) $(21,443)
Other income 878   986   1,505   1,864   1,892 
Depreciation and amortization expense 7,395   7,932   10,642   15,327   22,110 
Impairment of fixed and lease assets       2,794      3,444 
Segment EBITDA 8,874   5,523   3,351   14,397   6,003 
Severance and restructuring charges       2,351      3,657 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$8,874  $5,523  $5,702  $14,397  $9,660 
          
Downhole Technologies:         
Operating loss$(1,485) $(1,505) $(2,295) $(2,990) $(3,910)
Other expense, net (84)  (2)     (86)  (2)
Depreciation and amortization expense 4,423   4,384   4,521   8,807   8,910 
Segment EBITDA 2,854   2,877   2,226   5,731   4,998 
Severance and restructuring charges       203      478 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$2,854  $2,877  $2,429  $5,731  $5,476 
          
Corporate:         
Operating loss$(9,647) $(9,632) $(8,543) $(19,279) $(17,908)
Other income (expense), net (463)     385   (463)  4,022 
Depreciation and amortization expense 172   171   189   343   383 
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. 620         620    
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (157)     (385)  (157)  (4,022)
EBITDA (9,475)  (9,461)  (8,354)  (18,936)  (17,525)
Severance charges             1,555 
Adjusted EBITDA$(9,475) $(9,461) $(8,354) $(18,936) $(15,970)

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (A)
(In Thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2021
          
Net loss$(5,144) $(9,424) $(15,271) $(14,568) $(31,081)
Interest expense, net 2,638   2,672   2,699   5,310   5,024 
Income tax provision (benefit) 1,792   3,441   (3,226)  5,233   (5,543)
Depreciation and amortization expense 17,239   17,817   20,909   35,056   42,429 
Impairments of fixed and lease assets       2,794      3,444 
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. 620         620    
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (157)     (385)  (157)  (4,022)
Consolidated EBITDA 16,988   14,506   7,520   31,494   10,251 
Severance and restructuring charges       2,554      5,972 
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA$16,988  $14,506  $10,074  $31,494  $16,223 

________________

(A)   The terms Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA consist of net loss plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes") and adjustments for certain other items. Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

(B)   The terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

