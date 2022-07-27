ATN Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Financial Outlook

Second Quarter 2022 Results



Revenues increased to $179.5 million from $123.9 million a year ago, primarily due to the successful acquisition of Alaska Communications.

Net loss was $0.5 million versus net income of $2.0 million a year ago.

EBITDA 1 increased to $38.8 million from $23.1 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased to $39.2 million from $25.2 million a year ago.

Capital expenditures were $40.6 million.

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $72.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

BEVERLY, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered solid revenues in the second quarter while at the same time managing a slight uptick in labor expenses and increased development costs as we continued to invest in advancing our long-term growth strategy,” said Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer of ATN. “After one full year of operating Alaska Communications, we have expanded our overall U.S. infrastructure footprint, strengthened our base of recurring revenues, and increased our topline segment revenues by more than 50% year over year. In addition, by combining forces with the Alaska team, we have won several significant awards to bring increased, and more affordable, connectivity to some of the state’s more rural locations.

“Our Commnet Broadband subsidiary announced separately today, that we entered into an agreement this week to acquire Sacred Wind Enterprises, the largest privately owned broadband company in New Mexico. We view this transaction as a next step in the transformation of Commnet's legacy wholesale roaming business. When complete, the combination will expand our core digital infrastructure footprint, and development pipeline, and increase the scale of our wholesale carrier, residential, and business broadband services in the rural Southwest. We expect to utilize approximately $25.0 million of cash and assume approximately $32.0 million in debt to close the transaction after we have obtained regulatory approvals. We do not expect this business combination to have a meaningful impact on our 2022 operating results, as its closing is currently anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of this year. On a standalone basis, we expect Sacred Wind Enterprises to generate approximately $10 million of EBITDA in 2022.

“Additionally, we are pleased to announce that we have won a grant for approximately $10 million in support of our Southern Apache County Fiber to the Home project. Through this project, we aim to deliver fiber-based broadband to more than 11,000 residents and 4,000 homes and businesses in several northeastern Arizona communities, many of which suffer from high unemployment and poverty rates.

“We remain committed to building more core digital infrastructure and expanding our fiber footprint in the communities we serve. By focusing on our growth strategy and putting our customers first, we have continued to advance many of our key metrics, including homes passed by broadband services, total broadband customers, and broadband customers served by networks with speeds of 100 MBPs or greater. On this point, we saw our broadband homes passed by high-speed networks increase to nearly 200,000, and are now able to offer more than half of our broadband customer base high-speed services, driven primarily by expansion in our International Telecom markets. Overall, we expect our investments from the first half of 2022 to support our annual and multi-year revenue and EBITDA growth projections, and we continue to see ample demand for our cutting-edge solutions,” added Prior.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $179.5 million, up 45% compared with $123.9 million in the same period a year ago. The Company reported operating income of $1.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $39.2 million compared with an operating income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $25.2 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mostly driven by the addition of Alaska Communications' results, partially offset by a decline in legacy wholesale wireless revenues and increased operating expenses in the Company’s International Telecom segment. These expenses reflect the Company’s continued investment in network expansion and enhancement, along with improving its sales and marketing capabilities to support future growth. The decrease in operating income for the quarter includes the impact of the increased depreciation and amortization expenses from Alaska Communications. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders for the second quarter was $0.5 million, or $0.11 loss per share, compared with net income attributable to ATN stockholders of $2.0 million, or $0.13 income per diluted share, in the same period a year ago. The increase in the net loss for the quarter was driven by the increase in interest expense from the Alaska Communication’s acquisition and other expenses related to dissolving a defined benefit pension plan.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Segment Results

The Company recorded financial results during the second quarter of 2022 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company’s Renewable Energy segment has been combined with the Company’s Corporate segment and Other segment as “All Other.”

Operating Results (in Thousands)

For Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 88,406 $ 86,218 $ 91,091 $ 37,647 $ - $ - $ 179,497 $ 123,865 Operating Income (Loss) $ 11,645 $ 14,643 $ (281 ) $ (556 ) $ (9,642 ) $ (11,182 ) $ 1,722 $ 2,905 EBITDA1 $ 27,113 $ 28,433 $ 20,338 $ 4,523 $ (8,662 ) $ (9,896 ) $ 38,789 $ 23,060 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 27,113 $ 28,437 $ 20,650 $ 4,545 $ (8,590 ) $ (7,783 ) $ 39,173 $ 25,199 Capital Expenditures** $ 18,699 $ 11,337 $ 21,709 $ 3,854 $ 222 $ 1,061 $ 40,630 $ 16,252 For Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 175,191 $ 170,036 $ 176,326 $ 77,921 $ - $ 418 $ 351,517 $ 248,375 Operating Income (Loss) $ 23,450 $ 27,786 $ (4,914 ) $ (1,090 ) $ (16,703 ) $ (20,442 ) $ 1,833 $ 6,254 EBITDA1 $ 53,233 $ 55,402 $ 36,987 $ 9,182 $ (14,770 ) $ (17,668 ) $ 75,450 $ 46,916 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 54,264 $ 55,405 $ 40,229 $ 9,193 $ (14,685 ) $ (14,695 ) $ 79,808 $ 49,903 Capital Expenditures** $ 33,870 $ 21,843 $ 40,804 $ 18,792 $ 424 $ 1,297 $ 75,098 $ 41,932

*For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment results and Corporate and Other segment results were combined. See table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these segments.

**Includes reimbursable capital expenditures of $3.7 million and $3.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and reimbursable capital expenditures of $0.3 million and $6.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues3 were $88.4 million for the quarter, up 3% year over year. This increase was mainly due to mobile subscriber growth and higher carrier services revenue, which resulted from increased travel and tourism in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda. The increase in segment revenues was partially offset by a scheduled step down in federal high-cost support subsidies for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Operating expenses for the quarter increased incrementally year over year as the Company invested in expanding and enhancing its networks and sales and marketing capabilities to expand its subscriber base. Operating income was $11.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 was $27.1 million in the quarter, compared with operating income of $14.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $28.4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year changes in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA2 were mainly due to higher operating expenditures, which offset the increase in total segment revenues.

US Telecom

US Telecom segment revenues4 were $91.1 million in the quarter, more than doubling from $37.6 million in the prior year period. Business and carrier services revenues accounted for approximately 70% of the segment’s services revenues in the second quarter of 2022. Operating loss was $0.3 million compared with $0.6 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $20.7 million in the quarter compared with $4.5 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly due to the consolidation of Alaska Communications, partially offset by the reduction in legacy wholesale wireless revenues.

By the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Company had completed and activated approximately 65% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its long-term FirstNet Agreement. The Company now expects to complete an additional 20% of the total build by the end of 2022 with completion of remainder of the sites in early 2023. Revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs incurred in the same period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $72.2 million, compared with $80.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $27.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in operating cash flow was due to the increase in EBITDA for the first six months of 2022, which offset net uses of working capital. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company used net cash of $59.3 million for investing and financing activities, compared to $36.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The net use of cash was primarily attributable to $75.1 million in capital expenditures, $4.5 million of purchases of minority equity interests in the Company’s subsidiaries and $7.5 million in dividends to Company stockholders and repurchases of Company common stock. These uses of cash were partially offset by net borrowings of $24.5 million under revolving credit agreements.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Buybacks

On June 13, 2022, ATN announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on July 8, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company utilized cash on hand to repurchase $0.9 million in common stock.

2022 Guidance and Outlook

The Company is reiterating its outlook for 2022 financial performance and its targets to be achieved in the three-year period ending in 2024, originally provided on February 23, 2022, within its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. The foundation of the Company’s full year 2022 financial targets is based on continued capital investments in the range of $150 to $160 million (net of reimbursed amounts), primarily in network expansion and upgrades, which are expected to drive subscriber and revenue growth in the following periods. The Company continues to expect its Adjusted EBITDA levels to increase in the second half of 2022 and to be in the range of $165 to $170 million for the full year5.

Strategic Progress Highlights

The Company believes that its Glass and Steel™ and “first-to-fiber” market strategies are important for its long-term success and sees a rapidly growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity. Deploying capital for growth in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to more homes, businesses, schools, cell sites, and communities, inclusive of the Company’s acquisition of Alaska Communications, has led to increases in the Company’s fiber footprint and broadband subscriber levels.

From January 1, 2020, to the present, the Company has:

Added 306,000 premises passed by broadband, with 36,000 of the total group passed by higher-speed solutions 6 .

. Added approximately 65,200 broadband subscribers.

Increased terrestrial fiber facilities by adding over 6,370 route miles.

Expanded mobile data capacity in all markets and added approximately 62,800 mobile subscribers.

Conference Call Information

ATN will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter results and business outlook. The call will be hosted by Michael Prior, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer. Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhsoowk7

Live Call Participant Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI58f382e1d9c744529bb8c9941529aab2

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; construction progress under the Company’s FirstNet agreement and the effect such progress will have on the Company’s financial results; the Company’s receipt of certain grant awards; the Company’s anticipated acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises and related business impacts; expectations regarding the benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Alaska Communications; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (2) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (3) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies and expansion plans for its Alaska Communications business; (4) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (5) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (6) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (7) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (8) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, including the Ukraine invasion, and inflation, including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (9) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (10) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (11) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; (12) increased competition; (13) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; and, (14) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets; and (15) the Company’s ability to successfully complete its pending acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises and recognize the expected benefits of such acquisition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. Net Debt Ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by the four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,061 $ 79,601 Restricted cash 1,099 1,096 Customer receivable 6,239 4,145 Other current assets 145,881 147,775 Total current assets 224,280 232,617 Property, plant and equipment, net 940,273 943,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,103 118,843 Customer receivable - long term 39,855 39,652 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 191,718 198,164 Other assets 84,525 76,119 Total assets $ 1,595,754 $ 1,608,604 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,759 $ 4,665 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 5,326 4,620 Taxes payable 9,261 5,681 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,779 16,201 Other current liabilities 168,659 189,777 Total current liabilities 203,784 220,944 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 352,319 $ 327,111 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 35,243 30,148 Deferred income taxes 18,400 21,460 Lease liabilities 88,828 91,719 Other long-term liabilities 135,103 142,033 Total liabilities 833,677 833,415 Redeemable Non-controlling interests 75,205 72,936 Stockholders' Equity Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 591,120 601,250 Non-controlling interests 95,752 101,003 Total stockholders' equity 686,872 702,253 Total liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,595,754 $ 1,608,604





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Communications services $ 171,795 $ 112,964 $ 338,338 $ 223,599 Construction 3,297 9,325 5,283 21,632 Other 4,405 1,576 7,896 3,144 Total revenue 179,497 123,865 351,517 248,375 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 77,860 48,479 150,871 97,986 Cost of construction revenue 3,286 9,535 5,319 22,142 Selling, general and administrative 59,178 40,652 115,519 78,344 Transaction-related charges 412 1,396 966 2,126 Depreciation 33,817 19,739 67,109 39,849 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,250 416 6,508 813 Loss on disposition of assets (28 ) 743 3,392 861 Total operating expenses 177,775 120,960 349,684 242,121 Operating income 1,722 2,905 1,833 6,254 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (4,278 ) (1,091 ) (7,590 ) (2,245 ) Other income (expense) (2,724 ) (66 ) 1,474 2,309 Other income, net (7,002 ) (1,157 ) (6,116 ) 64 Income before income taxes (5,280 ) 1,748 (4,283 ) 6,318 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,971 ) (1,542 ) (1,018 ) (1,247 ) Net income (loss) (1,309 ) 3,290 (3,265 ) 7,565 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net 784 (1,271 ) 1,794 (2,842 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (525 ) $ 2,019 $ (1,471 ) $ 4,723 Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income (loss) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.30 Diluted Net Income (loss) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,749 15,912 15,736 15,907 Diluted 15,749 15,921 15,736 15,930





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (3,265 ) $ 7,565 Depreciation 67,109 39,850 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 6,508 812 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,153 2,299 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,004 337 Loss on disposition of long-lived assets 3,392 861 Stock-based compensation 4,028 3,511 Deferred income taxes (3,871 ) (3,236 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (3,401 ) (1,793 ) Loss on pension settlement 1,725 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency - (81 ) Increase in customer receivable (2,298 ) (21,586 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 9,433 (1,360 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (32,797 ) 281 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,720 27,460 Capital expenditures (71,204 ) (35,424 ) Reimbursable capital expenditures (3,894 ) (6,508 ) Purchases of strategic investments (1,400 ) (5,242 ) Receipt of government grants - 3,292 Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0 and $0.9 million, respectively 1,835 18,597 Net cash used in investing activities (74,663 ) (25,285 ) Dividends paid on common stock (5,348 ) (5,411 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,375 ) (4,488 ) Finance leases (574 ) - Term loan - repayments (938 ) (1,883 ) Revolving credit facility – borrowings 49,000 - Revolving credit facility – repayments (24,500 ) - Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 8,000 17,582 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (2,258 ) (384 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,169 ) (1,713 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (941 ) (2,219 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net (4,491 ) (12,699 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,406 (11,215 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,537 ) (9,040 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,697 104,997 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,160 $ 95,957





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,675 $ 301 $ - $ - $ 3,976 Consumer 21,279 1,549 - - 22,828 Total $ 24,954 $ 1,850 $ - $ - $ 26,804 Fixed Business $ 16,996 $ 31,866 $ - $ - $ 48,862 Consumer 41,353 19,166 - - 60,519 Total $ 58,349 $ 51,032 $ - $ - $ 109,381 Carrier Services $ 3,421 $ 31,753 $ - $ - $ 35,174 Other 436 - - - 436 Total Communications Services $ 87,160 $ 84,635 $ - $ - $ 171,795 Construction $ - $ 3,297 $ - $ - $ 3,297 Managed services $ 1,246 $ 3,159 $ - $ - $ 4,405 Total Other $ 1,246 $ 3,159 $ - $ - $ 4,405 Total Revenue $ 88,406 $ 91,091 $ - $ - $ 179,497 Depreciation $ 15,074 $ 17,763 $ - $ 980 $ 33,817 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 394 $ 2,856 $ - $ - $ 3,250 Total operating expenses $ 76,761 $ 91,372 $ 22 $ 9,620 $ 177,775 Operating income (loss) $ 11,645 $ (281 ) $ (22 ) $ (9,620 ) $ 1,722 Stock-based compensation $ 56 $ 79 $ - $ 2,433 $ 2,568 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (921 ) $ 1,705 $ - $ - $ 784 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 27,113 $ 20,338 $ (22 ) $ (8,640 ) $ 38,789 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 27,113 $ 20,650 $ (22 ) $ (8,568 ) $ 39,173 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2022): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 36,472 $ 26,867 $ 133 $ 7,889 $ 71,361 Total current assets 107,004 108,005 1,243 8,028 224,280 Fixed assets, net 453,245 478,443 - 8,585 940,273 Total assets 632,399 864,324 14,970 84,061 1,595,754 Total current liabilities 85,703 91,138 356 26,587 203,784 Total debt 63,378 255,269 - 78,000 396,647 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 1,298 $ 342 $ - $ - $ 1,640 Consumer 21,456 2,065 - - 23,521 Total $ 22,754 $ 2,407 $ - $ - $ 25,161 Fixed Business $ 16,855 $ 2,031 $ - $ - $ 18,886 Consumer 42,271 3,846 - - 46,117 Total $ 59,126 $ 5,877 $ - $ - $ 65,003 Carrier Services $ 2,523 $ 20,038 $ - $ - $ 22,561 Other 239 - - - 239 Total Communications Services $ 84,642 $ 28,322 $ - $ - $ 112,964 Construction $ - $ 9,325 $ - $ - $ 9,325 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Managed services 1,576 - - - 1,576 Total Other $ 1,576 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,576 Total Revenue $ 86,218 $ 37,647 $ - $ - $ 123,865 Depreciation $ 13,374 $ 5,079 $ - $ 1,286 $ 19,739 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 416 $ - $ - $ - $ 416 Total operating expenses $ 71,575 $ 38,203 $ 771 $ 10,411 $ 120,960 Operating income (loss) $ 14,643 $ (556 ) $ (771 ) $ (10,411 ) $ 2,905 Stock-based compensation $ 10 $ - $ - $ 2,165 $ 2,175 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,829 ) $ 558 $ - $ - $ (1,271 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 28,433 $ 4,523 $ (771 ) $ (9,125 ) $ 23,060 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 28,437 $ 4,545 $ (54 ) $ (7,729 ) $ 25,199 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 7,291 $ 674 $ - $ - $ 7,965 Consumer 41,249 3,006 - - 44,255 Total $ 48,540 $ 3,680 $ - $ - $ 52,220 Fixed Business $ 34,250 $ 59,011 $ - $ - $ 93,261 Consumer 82,446 38,136 - - 120,582 Total $ 116,696 $ 97,147 $ - $ - $ 213,843 Carrier Services $ 6,823 $ 64,742 $ - $ - $ 71,565 Other 710 - - - 710 Total Communications Services $ 172,769 $ 165,569 $ - $ - $ 338,338 Construction $ - $ 5,283 $ - $ - $ 5,283 Managed services $ 2,422 $ 5,474 $ - $ - $ 7,896 Total Other $ 2,422 $ 5,474 $ - $ - $ 7,896 Total Revenue $ 175,191 $ 176,326 $ - $ - $ 351,517 Depreciation $ 28,971 $ 36,205 $ - $ 1,933 $ 67,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 812 $ 5,696 $ - $ - $ 6,508 Total operating expenses $ 151,741 $ 181,240 $ 45 $ 16,658 $ 349,684 Operating income (loss) $ 23,450 $ (4,914 ) $ (45 ) $ (16,658 ) $ 1,833 Stock-based compensation $ 116 $ 169 $ - $ 3,743 $ 4,028 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,440 ) $ 4,234 $ - $ - $ 1,794 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 53,233 $ 36,987 $ (45 ) $ (14,725 ) $ 75,450 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 54,264 $ 40,229 $ (45 ) $ (14,640 ) $ 79,808 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 2,495 $ 918 $ - $ - $ 3,413 Consumer 42,080 4,349 - - 46,429 Total $ 44,575 $ 5,267 $ - $ - $ 49,842 Fixed Business $ 33,488 $ 4,728 $ - $ - $ 38,216 Consumer 84,385 7,520 - - 91,905 Total $ 117,873 $ 12,248 $ - $ - $ 130,121 Carrier Services $ 4,406 $ 38,774 $ - $ - $ 43,180 Other 456 - - - 456 Total Communications Services $ 167,310 $ 56,289 $ - $ - $ 223,599 Construction $ - $ 21,632 $ - $ - $ 21,632 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 418 $ - $ 418 Managed services 2,726 - - - 2,726 Total Other $ 2,726 $ - $ 418 $ - $ 3,144 Total Revenue $ 170,036 $ 77,921 $ 418 $ - $ 248,375 Depreciation $ 26,803 $ 10,272 $ 188 $ 2,586 $ 39,849 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 813 $ - $ - $ - $ 813 Total operating expenses $ 142,250 $ 79,011 $ 1,851 $ 19,009 $ 242,121 Operating income (loss) $ 27,786 $ (1,090 ) $ (1,433 ) $ (19,009 ) $ 6,254 Stock-based compensation $ 47 $ - $ 22 $ 3,442 $ 3,511 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (3,520 ) $ (118 ) $ 796 $ - $ (2,842 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 55,402 $ 9,182 $ (1,245 ) $ (16,423 ) $ 46,916 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 55,405 $ 9,193 $ (55 ) $ (14,640 ) $ 49,903 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2021 International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2021): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 43,128 $ 28,486 $ 659 $ 7,628 $ 79,901 Total current assets 108,677 111,741 3,585 8,614 232,617 Fixed assets, net 452,856 480,250 - 10,103 943,209 Total assets 630,515 877,041 17,481 83,567 1,608,604 Total current liabilities 91,090 108,950 356 20,548 220,944 Total debt 64,243 240,802 - 61,499 366,544 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Operational Information As of As of As of December 31, March 31, June 30, 2021 2022 2022 Consolidated Operational Data #: Fiber Route Miles 9,058 9,127 9,399 Fiber Connected Towers * 394 394 398 Owned Towers ** 398 398 398 Broadband Homes Passed - total 565,300 565,600 569,800 Broadband Homes Passed - by HSD *** 190,400 193,300 199,800 % Broadband Homes Passed by HSD *** 34 % 34 % 35 % Broadband Customers 203,700 204,000 204,500 HSD *** Capable Customers 98,100 101,800 105,600 % HSD*** Capable Customers 48 % 50 % 52 % Quarter ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers # Pre-Paid 273,400 276,400 285,800 291,900 297,000 Post-Paid 46,600 49,200 49,800 50,200 51,900 Total 320,000 325,600 335,600 342,100 348,900 Mobile - Blended Churn 2.19 % 2.68 % 2.73 % 2.86 % 2.80 % # Data presented may differ from prior reported quarter to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process. * All cell sites, including rooftops, that the company serves with its own fiber ** All geographically distinct cell sites, including towers and other structures *** HSD is defined as download speeds > 100 Mbs





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,645 $ (281 ) $ (22 ) $ (9,620 ) $ 1,722 Depreciation expense 15,074 17,763 - 980 33,817 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 394 2,856 - - 3,250 EBITDA $ 27,113 $ 20,338 $ (22 ) $ (8,640 ) $ 38,789 Transaction-related charges - 340 - 72 412 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (28 ) - - (28 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,113 $ 20,650 $ (22 ) $ (8,568 ) $ 39,173 Revenue 88,406 91,091 - - 179,497 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 30.7 % 22.7 % NA NA 21.8 % For the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,643 $ (556 ) $ (771 ) $ (10,411 ) $ 2,905 Depreciation expense 13,374 5,079 - 1,286 19,739 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 416 - - - 416 EBITDA $ 28,433 $ 4,523 $ (771 ) $ (9,125 ) $ 23,060 Transaction-related charges - - - 1,396 1,396 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 4 22 717 - 743 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,437 $ 4,545 $ (54 ) $ (7,729 ) $ 25,199 Revenue 86,218 37,647 - - 123,865 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 33.0 % 12.1 % NA NA 20.3 % For the six months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 23,450 $ (4,914 ) $ (45 ) $ (16,658 ) $ 1,833 Depreciation expense 28,971 36,205 - 1,933 67,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 812 5,696 - - 6,508 EBITDA $ 53,233 $ 36,987 $ (45 ) $ (14,725 ) $ 75,450 Transaction-related charges - 881 - 85 966 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 1,031 2,361 - - 3,392 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 54,264 $ 40,229 $ (45 ) $ (14,640 ) $ 79,808 Revenue 175,191 176,326 - - 351,517 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 31.0 % 22.8 % NA NA 22.7 % For the six months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 27,786 $ (1,090 ) $ (1,433 ) $ (19,009 ) $ 6,254 Depreciation expense 26,803 10,272 188 2,586 39,849 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 813 - - - 813 EBITDA $ 55,402 $ 9,182 $ (1,245 ) $ (16,423 ) $ 46,916 Transaction-related charges - - 566 1,560 2,126 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 3 11 624 223 861 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 55,405 $ 9,193 $ (55 ) $ (14,640 ) $ 49,903 Revenue 170,036 77,921 418 - 248,375 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 32.6 % 11.8 % -13.2 % NA 20.1 %





Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 3,759 $ 4,665 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 352,319 327,111 Total debt $ 356,078 $ 331,776 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 71,061 79,601 Net Debt $ 285,017 $ 252,175 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 158,948 $ 129,047 Net Debt Ratio 1.79 1.95 * Excludes Customer Receivable and Credit Facility

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

3International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications and managed IT services, including data, voice and video services from the Company’s fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and include direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI.

4 US Telecom revenues consist of broadband, carrier services, managed IT services, fixed enterprise, and mobile retail revenues from the Company’s networks and operations in Alaska and in the western United States, including various government programs such as CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs.

5 For the Company’s 2022 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA , the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.

6 Defined as download speeds of greater than 100 MBPS.