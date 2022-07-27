Bel Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

• Net sales of $170.6 million, up 22.9% from Q2-21 • Gross profit margin of 26.6%, up from 24.7% in Q2-21 • Net earnings of $17.0 million versus $7.9 million in Q2-21 • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, representing a 65% increase compared to Q2-21 • Record quarterly bookings of $226 million led to quarter-end backlog of orders of $580 million, an increase in backlog of 24% from December 31, 2021

“The second quarter was record breaking in many ways, marking the highest Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA in Bel’s history. Bookings and backlog also set an all-time high in the second quarter, both in terms of dollar level of orders received and margin profile of those orders. Commercial aerospace continued to rebound with sales of $7.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 43% from last year's second quarter. The e-Mobility end market saw 89% growth in Q2 year-over-year, resulting in sales of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Our team is crucial to driving this performance by embracing our strategic plan and I very much appreciate their efforts,” stated Dan Bernstein, President and CEO.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added, “The strategic initiatives we put in place are translating into unprecedented new milestones for Bel as we continue with our transformation. Our focus remains on higher-margin revenue, operational efficiencies and investing in the future. Talent, technology and product development are the keys to our future success. Given our achievements to date and current backlog, we are confident about Bel’s near and long-term prospects.”

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude a gain on sale of property, restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-historical information contained in this press release (including the statements regarding expressions about management’s confidence and management’s expectations and beliefs about our business, products, market conditions and financial position, performance and results; management’s expectations and beliefs about trends involving bookings, backlog and margin, demand and sales channels, and ongoing or future performance of particular business units or product lines; management’s plans, intentions, objectives and beliefs with respect to strategic initiatives, and matters of business strategy generally, and the desired effects and intended results thereof; management’s expectations, intentions and beliefs about our focus on higher-margin revenue, operational efficiencies and investing in the future and about our talent, technology and product development and their role in our future success; and management’s expectations and beliefs regarding our near and long-term prospects and financial condition and performance generally) are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers, and risks for the Company’s business in the event of the loss of certain substantial customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; the impact of public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19); the effects of rising input costs, and cost changes generally; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, including supply chain constraints or other challenges; difficulties associated with the availability of labor, and the risks of any labor unrest or labor shortages; risks associated with our international operations, including our substantial manufacturing operations in China; risks associated with restructuring programs or other strategic initiatives, including any difficulties in implementation or realization of the expected benefits or cost savings; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. legal and regulatory requirements, including tax laws, trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reports, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting our business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 170,572 $ 138,741 $ 307,290 $ 249,385 Cost of sales 125,120 104,537 227,879 190,241 Gross profit 45,452 34,204 79,411 59,144 As a % of net sales 26.6 % 24.7 % 25.8 % 23.7 % Research and development costs 4,661 5,464 9,505 10,384 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,965 21,828 44,992 43,569 As a % of net sales 14.0 % 15.7 % 14.6 % 17.5 % Restructuring charges 31 277 31 277 Gain on sale of property - - - (6,175 ) Income from operations 16,795 6,635 24,883 11,089 As a % of net sales 9.8 % 4.8 % 8.1 % 4.4 % Interest expense (779 ) (721 ) (1,467 ) (1,523 ) Other income/expense, net (1,724 ) 113 (2,496 ) 660 Earnings before income taxes 14,292 6,027 20,920 10,226 Benefit from income taxes (2,746 ) (1,853 ) (1,182 ) (854 ) Effective tax rate -19.2 % -30.7 % -5.7 % -8.4 % Net earnings $ 17,038 $ 7,880 $ 22,102 $ 11,080 As a % of net sales 10.0 % 5.7 % 7.2 % 4.4 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,144 2,145 2,145 2,145 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,362 10,237 10,368 10,220 Net earnings per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.61 $ 1.68 $ 0.85 Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.37 $ 0.64 $ 1.78 $ 0.91 (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





June 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,830 $ 61,756 Accounts receivable, net 98,777 87,135 Inventories 160,593 139,383 Other current assets 35,902 40,742 Total current assets 361,102 329,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,105 38,210 Right-of-use assets 24,234 21,252 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 81,334 87,646 Other assets 39,585 35,722 Total assets $ 542,360 $ 511,846 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,020 $ 65,960 Operating lease liability, current 7,251 6,880 Other current liabilities 51,479 39,172 Total current liabilities 128,750 112,012 Long-term debt 112,500 112,500 Operating lease liability, long-term 17,065 14,668 Other liabilities 58,050 63,923 Total liabilities 316,365 303,103 Stockholders' equity 225,995 208,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 542,360 $ 511,846 (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net earnings $ 17,038 $ 7,880 $ 22,102 $ 11,080 Interest expense 779 721 1,467 1,523 Benefit from income taxes (2,746 ) (1,853 ) (1,182 ) (854 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,015 4,267 8,316 8,478 EBITDA $ 19,086 $ 11,015 $ 30,703 $ 20,227 % of net sales 11.2 % 7.9 % 10.0 % 8.1 % Unusual or special items: Gain on sale of property - - - (6,175 ) Restructuring charges 31 277 31 277 Acquisition-related costs - 317 - 483 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,117 $ 11,609 $ 30,734 $ 14,812 % of net sales 11.2 % 8.4 % 10.0 % 5.9 % (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





The following tables detail the impact of certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Benefit from income taxes Net earnings Class

A

EPS(3) Class

B

EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Benefit from income taxes Net earnings Class

A

EPS(3) Class

B

EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 14,292 $ (2,746 ) $ 17,038 $ 1.30 $ 1.37 $ 6,027 $ (1,853 ) $ 7,880 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 Items included in SG&A expenses: Acquisition-related costs - - - - - 317 73 244 0.02 0.02 Restructuring charges 31 4 27 - - 277 40 237 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP measures $ 14,323 $ (2,742 ) $ 17,065 $ 1.30 $ 1.38 $ 6,621 $ (1,740 ) $ 8,361 $ 0.64 $ 0.68



