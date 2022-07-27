iSymphony celebrates 20 years of helping clients manage their contingent workforce.

Houston, TX, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty years ago, iSymphony® was formed with a vison to assist clients by streamlining their 3rd party staffing and providing visibility into one of the largest line-item expenses - contingent labor. Over the years, iSymphony has delivered millions of dollars in cost savings through process improvements, streamlined efficiencies and redefining commercial terms for our clients.

“On behalf of iSymphony, I would like to thank all of our current and past staff, clients and the supplier community,” said President Keith Patel. “Your support and transparency throughout the years have made an impact - not only on innovation, but also in molding our service model.”

Technology combined with relentless service has been the cornerstone of iSymphony’s success. Focusing on each customer’s staffing needs, iSymphony advances savings while accelerating speed to market and quality advances through their MSP, VMS and RPO business segments. Driven by technology, iSymphony empowers the customer with an unprecedented level of control over their contingent workforce’s performance levels, cost drivers and brand recognition through real time analytics and re-branding options. iSymphony operates a platform that supports 103 languages and 165 currencies with a robust supplier network to scale with any size project.

Patel added, “Thank you for your dedication and support over the past 20 years, and I look forward to continued success in the future.”

About iSymphony

iSymphony is a Total Talent Management Solution provider with an innovative service model that solves organizations unique contingent workforce needs. To learn more about iSymphony’s capabilities, visit their website at www.isymphony.com .