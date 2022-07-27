Continuity in Demand for Alumina Slurry Poised to Remain Market-Defining Characteristic, Especially from Electronics Industry, States Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alumina slurry market is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032, according to the most recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Ever-growing demand from the electronics industry and an observed shift toward electric vehicles are poised to drive semiconductor industry growth. Owing to this, Fact.MR forecasts the market valuation of alumina slurry to touch US$ 1.2 billion by 2032-end.

Semiconductor industry revenue touching US$ 614 billion in 2022, primarily due high demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic gadgets in recent years. As demand for sophisticated, high-tech, and energy-efficient chips continues to rise, demand for alumina slurry, which is used in the processing of these superior quality chips, is also increasing at a rapid pace.

For Critical Insights on Alumina Slurry Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7557

There has also been a sharp increase in the number of electric vehicles sold in the post-pandemic era, and semiconductor sales to the automobile industry shot up as a result. In pursuit of lightweight and superfast cars, composite materials have started to replace conventional materials and are being paired with sensors for smart monitoring. These vehicles continue to be the second-most vital contributor to market revenue, as alumina slurry is used in both, the manufacturing as well as servicing of these vehicles.

Growth of the global alumina slurry market is being driven by the semiconductor sector. Increased sales of smartphones and tablets have driven the demand for semiconductors worldwide. Today, practically all electronic devices and goods use semiconductors and microchips, which require precise processing.

Which Application Surface Has Emerged as the Target Segment for Alumina Slurry Suppliers?

Alumina slurry has remained the go-to solution for polishing a variety of materials, including ceramics, C-plane sapphire, ferrous metals, and aluminium, to name a few.

Out of all the segments considered in the scope of the study, ceramics is poised to account for a vital chunk of the market revenue, accounting for nearly half of the demand as of 2021.

This is followed by the C-plane sapphire application, which has emerged as the second-highest demand generator of alumina slurry and is set to be valued at US$ 492.5 million by 2032-end. Demand for alumina slurry in ceramics application surfaces is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 511.3 million by 2032.

To learn more about Alumina Slurry Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7557

Key Segments Covered in Alumina Slurry Industry Survey

B y Form :



Liquid

Dispersion



B y Application Surface :



Ceramics

C-plane Sapphire Ferrous Metals Aluminum Others





B y Use Case :



Lapping

Polishing



B y End Use:



Automotive

Electronics Silicon Wafers Optical Substrates Disk-drive Components Others Microelectronic Surfaces Others





Competitive Landscape

Advanced Abrasives, AGSCO Corporation, Aritech Chemazone Private Limited, Baikowski, eDAQ, Ferro Corporation, Fuelcellmaterials (Nexceris Company), Fujimi Corporation, Nanoshel, Saint Gobain, Shanghai Chenxu Trade Co. Ltd, and Structure Probe Inc. are leading manufacturers of alumina slurry.

Manufacturers are working harder to increase the efficiency of their products to handle the rapidly expanding number of non-metal and metal CMP processes. At the same time, focus is being placed on lowering process costs and achieving error levels close to zero.

By utilising their R&D capabilities to expand their product lines, encouraging commercial excellence, and value-based product positioning, alumina slurry manufacturers should concentrate on capacity expansion and attract newer customers in untapped markets.

Get Customization on Alumina Slurry Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7557

Key players in the Alumina Slurry Market

Advanced Abrasives

AGSCO Corporation

Aritech Chemazone Private Limited

Baikowski

eDAQ

Ferro Corporation

Fuelcellmaterials (Nexceris Company)

Fujimi Corporation

Nanoshel



Key Takeaways from Alumina Slurry Market Study

Over the past few years, 2N purity alumina slurry created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 157.5 million

3N purity alumina slurry is predicted to hold 49.9% market share in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

By application surface, demand from polishing use case is anticipated to be valued at US$ 879.2 million by 2032.

Out of the end uses considered in the scope, electronics is set to remain the most attractive segment expanding at 8.7% CAGR through 2032.

By 2032, North America will account for 17.2% of the world's alumina slurry market share.

By 2032, East Asia is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 313 million.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Aroma Chemicals Market- The market for aroma chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, from US$ 5,127 Million in 2022 to reach US$ 8,115.52 Million in 2032.

Demulsifiers Market- Demulsifiers Market Value is projected to reach US$ 3.25 Bn by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the decade. Global demand for demulsifiers increased year-on-year (YoY) at 1.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.28 Bn at the end of 2021.

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Bonded Magnet Market- The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter