REXEL’S NET-ZERO TARGETS

APPROVED BY THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE

Rexel, a worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, announces that its 2030 & 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets were approved on July 19, 2022 by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard.

Rexel aims to reach net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050, in two stages:

In 2030, Rexel commits to reduce from a 2016 base year: Absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60%. Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from use of products sold by 45%, an equivalent of a reduction of 60% in intensity terms, previously used as our reference.





In 2050, Rexel commits to reduce from a 2016 base year:



Absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90%. Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 90%.







The SBTi classified Rexel’s scope 1 and 2 near-term target ambition and determined that it is in line with a 1.5°C trajectory.

The SBTi “commends Rexel’s ambitious net-zero target, currently the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.”

For more than 15 years, Rexel has been committed to a sustainable approach that has resulted in ambitious environmental objectives for 2030 & 2050, aiming at massively reducing the environmental footprint of its operations and working to reduce the emissions of its business partners. These new targets emphasize the importance of rapid and significant emission cuts, by halving emissions before 2030 and achieving net-zero before 2050. To achieve these targets, Rexel will continue to have an ambitious vision on what a zero-carbon economy looks like and what actions need to be taken, including encouraging all its stakeholders to align with climate science and commit to setting science-based 1.5°C and net-zero targets as well.

Guillaume Texier, CEO of Rexel, states: “Today, we notice a true alignment among key stakeholders – suppliers, clients, end-users, employees, public authorities, and financial markets – who are taking net-zero commitments and recognition, like SBTi-approved targets, more seriously than ever before. Rexel’s commitment to a net-zero agenda, a key pillar in our strategy, demonstrates the essential role that the Group can play in helping to fight climate change and guarantee a more sustainable future. Sustainability commitments are here to stay, and the Rexel Group, together with its 26,000 employees, are committed to making this a success.”

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.



ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

