EDF:Notification of availability Half-year financial report at June 30, 2022

28 July 2022



Notification of availability Half-year financial report at June 30, 2022

Paris, July 28, 2022 – EDF announces that its half-year financial report at June 30, 2022 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF).

The half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website www.edf.fr/finance in section "Financial results".

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers(1), of whom 29.3 million in France(2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

