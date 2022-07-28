Apranga Group interim information for the six months of 2022

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 127.7 million in 1st half 2022 or by 57.2% more than in 2021 and by 17.5% more than in 2019.



The retail turnover of Apranga Group in 1st half 2021 was severely affected by Covid-19 related temporary closure of physical stores, that remained throughout the most part of the period.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 7.1 million in 6 months 2022. Apranga Group had the profit of EUR 1.2 million in the same period of 2021.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 17.1 million in 6 months 2022, while it amounted to EUR 11.2 million in corresponding period of 2021.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for six months of 2022, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

