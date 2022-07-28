BUREAU VERITAS : Bureau Veritas acquires AMSfashion, an expert in sustainability, quality and conformity services for the fashion industry

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 28, 2022

Bureau Veritas acquires AMSfashion, an expert in sustainability, quality and conformity services for the fashion industry

The acquisition strengthens Bureau Veritas’ position as a market leader in sustainability services in Europe

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced the acquisition of AMSfashion. The company is an expert in sustainability, quality and conformity services for the fashion industry, including organic/vegan content verification and durability testing.

AMSfashion, an AMSlab business unit, offers advanced analytical solutions for the textile and footwear sectors, and extensive experience in cosmetics analysis. It supports brands and suppliers of all sizes to verify the quality and conformity of products and materials against customer and regulatory requirements. This contributes to a reduction in claims, penalties, product recalls, customs blockages and shipment delays.

The company employs 50 people and generated revenue of approximately €3 million in 2021.

AMSlab was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lugo (Galicia, Spain).

The acquisition strengthens the Group’s presence in Iberia, a key hub for the expansion of its Consumer Products Services business, supporting the continuing growth in near shoring from South Europe and Africa. This also enables Bureau Veritas to support European retailers and brands looking to improve their supply chain reliability and resilience.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

“This acquisition perfectly illustrates some of the objectives of our 2025 Strategy to increase scale and growth in attractive and strategic services and geographies. Safety, sustainability and supply chain reliability are now key drivers for the fashion industry. Bureau Veritas, as an independent and expert third party, has an important role to play: by bringing transparency, we help protect our clients’ brands and reputation. AMSfashion’s expertise will enable us to reinforce our position in the growing market for sustainable fashion testing and advisory services, especially in Europe. We are delighted to welcome the AMSfashion team to Bureau Veritas.”

Manuel Lolo, Founder of AMSlab, stated:

“As long-term partners of Bureau Veritas, we look forward to expanding our capabilities and client services by leveraging the Group’s extensive geographic footprint and global leadership position with brands and retailers. We are proud of our advanced analytical and sustainable services, which we now share with Bureau Veritas worldwide. Through our combined expertise, we can offer the fashion industry an unparalleled value proposition.”

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

