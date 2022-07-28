TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS Announces the Launch of Its EPC Program to Protect the Interests of Users

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Yan, the CEO of TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS, is proud to announce its EPC program, which will protect the interests of their users. Founded in Australia, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS is a well-known integrated educational, financial group that holds both Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) and Money Services Business (MSB) License, and it is regulated by ASIC (The Australian Securities and Investments Commission) and FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.) It boosts the wealth mindsets of its members and equips them with forex trading skills through substantial online and offline financial education courses combined with a systematic social trading program.

At the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett repeated his long-held advice that the best investment is anything that develops yourself. You don't have to worry about inflation because the most vital protection against inflation is sharpening your skills. Whatever abilities you have can't be taken away from you, and devolving your financial quotient can be the key to success in your life. With the development of the global financial industry, there is an increasing number of professional education institutions and knowledge-sharing platforms that focus on financial education. The Titan Wealth Community, established by TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS, has successfully brought a new wave to the economic and financial education industries by integrating the theoretical and practical aspects of financial education.

TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS provides a robust trading platform that allows members to reap benefits by conducting transactions through the Titan Wealth Community with the top-notch Artificial Intelligence Arbitrage System. Furthermore, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has built two professional trading teams with a combined experience of over 100 years—The Firefox Trading Team, led by Head Trader Emmanuel Peterson and specializing in R-Breaker, scalping, and swing trading strategies, as well as the Wise Wings Trading Team, led by Head Trader Anthony Jefferson, and specializing in a diverse grid trading strategies. Members can conduct copy trading using any of the two teams to earn a sustainable income, create their financial ecosystem, and achieve their financial goals in life.

To provide a safer and more secure trading environment, TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS has partnered with the authoritative forex broker and I.B. query platform, WikiFX, and participated in its EPC(Eye Protection Centre) program at the highest legal aid A level to protect the interests of its users. TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS offers its members a guaranteed financial contract with principal protection and a maximum of $3,000 in compensation protection, ensuring the security of each member's transactions. This move is well-appraised by its members.

Mr. Howard Yan also mentioned that the financial quotient, also known as F.Q., has two aspects. One is the ability to create wealth and understand the laws of wealth building, and the other is the ability to harness wealth. However, the common problem with financial education is a gap between knowledge and practical application. The advantage of Titan Wealth Community is that it helps members create a positive financial mindset and reduce misconceptions about financial ability. Titan Wealth Community connects the trading experiences between all members and skilled master traders. It helps novice traders outperform the market and build a sustainable income by applying the top trading strategies shared by other traders.

The importance of financial education is gradually increasing. With the gradual establishment of a standardized system in the market, institutions with low professional ability will fall behind the market. We believe that advanced platforms such as the Titan Wealth Community will lead the industry and usher in a new epoch in the field of financial education.

ABOUT TITAN CAPITAL MARKETS

