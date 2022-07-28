Proactive news headlines including KGL Resources, Skyfii Ltd, Polymetals Resources and Sipa Resources

Sydney, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) is higher on fielding further high-grade copper hits from its recently completed 23-hole drill program at Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) delivered record revenue during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, clocking a 40% increase in total operating revenue compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021 and providing strong momentum for the new financial year. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has identified 10 high-priority geophysical targets at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea following an airborne magnetic survey. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has kicked-off an extensive helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) survey over about 60% of the Paterson North Project area in Western Australia, funded by joint venture (JV) partner Rio Tinto Exploration Ltd (RTX) as part of a $3.2 million exploration funding farm-in. Click here

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) is aiming to bolster its gold portfolio with a proposed new acquisition. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN)’s final results from a phase one diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Pearse North deposit of the Mineral Hill Mine in NSW point to “significant shallow high-grade gold”. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has entered into a binding but conditional agreement to acquire all of the issued capital and business of Sydney-based cyber services company Excite IT Pty Ltd. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has completed a bulk dense media separation (DMS) trial on manganese from the Butcherbird project in WA, finding it can produce a higher-grader, lower-cost ore. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has kicked off a high-impact diamond drilling program at Kingswood and Corvette prospects within the Myall Project in a copper-gold mining district of New South Wales that hosts the world-class Northparkes mine. Click here

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) subsidiary Envirostream Pty Ltd, a leader in the battery recycling industry, has sealed a deal with Battery World Australia Pty Ltd for the collection of spent batteries. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has continued the strong flow of news from operations in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well achieving sustained production. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has provided further evidence for the presence of gold mineralisation at the Iron King Project in Western Australia with “encouraging” results returned from first-pass reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Axford and Iron King prospects. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has taken another step along the approvals and permitting path for the Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory by lodging a second supplement to the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) with the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority (NT EPA). Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com