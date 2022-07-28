argenx announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on September 8, 2022





July 28, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 18:30 PM CEST on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



The shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights are invited to attend the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The formal notice of convocation (including information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting and regarding the e-voting system) is available on the argenx website www.argenx.com and on www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Agenda

The sole agenda item will be the proposed appointment of Mrs. Camilla Sylvest as non-executive director of the Company.

The full agenda for the meeting as well as all ancillary documents relevant for the meeting are available via the argenx website and are also available for inspection at the argenx offices. A free copy thereof may also be obtained by e-mailing legal@argenx.com. argenx would like to encourage shareholders to use the voting by (electronic) proxy option as referred to in the convocation. The Company will provide a live audio-webcast of the general meeting to enable as many shareholders as possible to attend.

