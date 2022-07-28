Hillandale Farms Appoints Kevin Jackson Chief Executive Officer

Pennsylvannia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillandale Farms, one of the nation’s leading suppliers of shell eggs to retailers and distributors throughout the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Jackson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin into the business,” comments Orland Bethel, Founder and Chairman, Hillandale Farms. “Kevin is a highly respected leader who brings a track record of exceptional performance in consumer-facing industries across North America. His demonstrated abilities in leading a distributed organization and aligning different teams is important, together with his capabilities in leading a people-focused organization and developing high potential employees.”

Jackson was previously President, Snacking & Beverages Division and Chief Commercial Officer at TreeHouse Foods. Prior to Treehouse, he spent 18 years at the J.M. Smucker Company. As CEO of Hillandale Farms, Jackson will lead the Company through further strategic evolution, reporting to Hillandale’s Board of Advisors, made up of family members and independent directors.

“Hillandale has had tremendous success over the past several years and I hope to continue the growth trajectory we are currently on while inspiring the talented employees who call Hillandale their work home,” shares Kevin Jackson, CEO, Hillandale Farms. “The company flourishes on the strong ethics and values of the Bethel Family and their commitment to customers and employees. The growth outlook is strong, with strategically-located operating facilities, further plans for investment and a leading role in maintaining quality standards in our industry,” added Jackson.

Founded in 1958, Hillandale has achieved exceptional growth based on its reputation with customers and vendors, investment in both organic production and acquisition, and a strategic market approach that meets consumer needs and preferences, including the development of cage free production capabilities.

A family business with a long-term vision, the company has an unshakeable commitment to providing quality products and professional advice to its primarily private label buyers, and offering a challenging and rewarding work environment for employees.

The appointment of Kevin Jackson is the culmination of succession planning and an executive search run by Boyden, led by Bill Flannery, Managing Partner, based in Pittsburgh.

About Hillandale Farms

Founded in Ohio in 1958 by Orland Bethel, Hillandale Farms started as a shell egg buying and selling operation. Today, Hillandale Farms is among the Top 5 largest shell egg producers in the United States and is directly involved in every aspect of egg production and distribution. The company’s market area spans from the Dakota’s to the East Coast and has annual revenue in excess of $800M.

