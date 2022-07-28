Aftermath Islands Continues In-Game Asset and NFT Catalog Expansion with Purchase of Meta Hero Project

Barbados, British Virgin Islands, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermath Islands, an interactive, blockchain-based virtual reality platform, has purchased the digital assets of Meta Hero Project, along with the project's technical IP. The IP will be used to create a wide range of in-game items and NFTs that players will be able to buy, sell, and use within Aftermath Islands’ virtual worlds and all other compatible blockchain-based gaming, interactivity, collaboration, and virtual experience platforms.



The Meta Hero Project is a development and creator lab that develops photo realistic, fully-rigged and animated avatars, enhanced avatar superpowers, and realistic in-world items. These include fantasy creatures, animals, vehicles as well as motion and lip synching solutions for use in the Metaverse. The Meta Hero project is also debuting realistic sports facilities and players for use in metaverse game play.

“The Meta Hero Project has developed an extensive library of items that can be used within the Aftermath Islands Metaverse. From dragons and dinosaurs to horses, hoverbikes, battle armor, weapons, player skins, and more, these items can be generated, bought, sold, and used in-game in so many different ways. Aftermath Islands features proprietary verification and user data security protocols, hyper-realistic gaming experiences built on Unreal Engine 5, and seamless user onboarding to our virtual worlds, as well as cross-chain compatibility. With Meta Hero Project assets and NFTs as part of our project portfolio and offerings, Aftermath Islands remains multiple steps ahead of other players in this space,” said Managing Director of Aftermath Islands David Lucatch.

Some of the assets and capabilities generated by Meta Hero’s technical IP include Meta Karaoke where users will be able to select a licensed karaoke song, sing it into their microphone, and have their avatar sing on stage, as well as sports programs through which the avatars of professional sports teams will be created virtually for use on cross-chain platforms integrated with Aftermath Islands. Several new and innovative generative NFT and gaming applications are also in development, such as Combat Killer Clowns, which is expected to be launched on the Polygon chain, and The Outer Space Men, based on a line of US toys from the 1960s, that comes with its own comic book. The Outer Space Men are expected to be added to the “Earth Base Alpha” island in Aftermath Islands as guardians.

Expansion of Aftermath Islands’ Play to Earn (P2E) games are also underway as it prepares to launch Lost Kingdom of T’Sara (LKoT), a free to play, web-based clicker game that allows users to earn resources, NFTs and Utility Tokens that can be used and traded inside the Aftermath Islands Metaverse. LKoT supports Aftermath Islands’ philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusiveness allowing people around the world the opportunity to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

David Lucatch further commented and said: “Meta Hero Project kits, which can be customized as photo realistic and / or enhanced fully rigged avatars are issued as an NFT that gives users access to their accounts and allows them to manage their avatars, skills, powers, and add-ons. By building these features and capabilities into Aftermath Islands and combining them with our NFT-generating IP, we will be that much closer to achieving our vision of creating safe, secure, and customizable avatars and digital items and assets for use in the real world as well as the Metaverse.”

With this acquisition, Aftermath Islands will be opening its development lab to support internally-led and third-party partner projects. In the interim, alongside spearheading development and operational activities at Aftermath Islands, David Lucatch will be participating in several high-profile developer, community, and partner meetings and events, including the Monaco Crypto Summit that is set to be held at the prestigious Grimaldi Forum on July 29.

Aftermath Islands is led by a seasoned, award-winning team of tech entrepreneurs, visionaries, designers, and storytellers who have worked with globally recognized brands and institutions including Marvel, Paramount, DC Comics, Warner Bros, the Halo franchise, and many more. Learn about the Aftermath Islands virtual world here, and read about how the project is disrupting Metaverse development in the project’s light paper.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID / OTC:LQAVF). Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world, realistic graphic platform with islands that represent destinations in a global virtual game. In Aftermath Islands Metaverse’s virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose, based on themes and other fair play rules, what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, business, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands Metaverse with fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. In the future, users will be able to use DUBS, short for Doubloons the Aftermath Islands Metaverse in-game currency.

