Clear Sky to Advance Claystone Processing Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (“Clear Sky” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, has engaged a specialized metallurgical research and development team as part of strategic plans to advance innovative and clean claystone processing technologies for lithium.



Clear Sky has engaged Kemetco Research Inc. (“Kemetco”) of Richmond, British Columbia to provide metallurgical test work services in support of the Company’s objective to develop and advance claystone process technology development.

Processing claystone based lithium has historically proven challenging. While more than 50% of the undeveloped US lithium projects with established resources are clay associatedi, none of them have reached commercial production.

As part of Clear Sky’s commitment to becoming a premier American developer of lithium for the US supply chain, the Company is working on identify processing solutions aimed at advancing its property towards development-stage and ultimately commercial-stage activities.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, notes, “Unlocking claystone lithium processing is the key to America’s electrification pathway. A domestic supply of lithium should reduce America’s dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen the local supply chain. Clear Sky is excited to be working with Kemetco and leverage their experience in extractive metallurgy research.”

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Kemetco’s Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy, and its clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

This initial test work will include analysis and verification of results from field acquired surface grab samples from the property and the resulting laboratory analysis alongside additional field work targets eventual bench scale studies and additional research and development initiatives.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is now available on the website.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Patrick Morris~

Patrick Morris

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the ELi property in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, global trends towards clean energy, projected growth of demand for lithium and domestic resource production, technological advancements increasing the viability of lithium-ion batteries, the Company’s ability to develop new lithium extraction and processing techniques, the Company’s plan to further strategic exploration on the Eli property, and the Company’s plans to engage key partnerships across relevant fields of academia, as well as industry experts, commercial research and development labs, and end-users to evaluate the highest value clean-tech extraction and processing techniques.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: info@clearskylithium.com

Phone: +1 (778) 383-7240

i Source – S&P database, Q1-2022