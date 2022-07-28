Egg Albumin Protein Market to Exceed US$ 2.88 Bn by 2032 with Increasing Demand for Healthy Pet Food – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights, sales of egg albumin protein market are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.88 Bn by 2032, surging at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.



Egg albumin protein is absorbed by the blood and is used to separate proteins. It is expected to gain high popularity across the globe, especially in the sports nutrition sector owing to its ability to boost strength and energy of athletes. It is also considered to be a healer of post-workout muscle damage.

Increasing demand for egg albumin protein powder in the food processing industry for the manufacturing of pet treats and food is another crucial factor that would drive the market. This type of protein powder helps in delivering numerous nutritional benefits to pets.

Key Takeaways: Egg Albumin Protein Market

The U.K. egg albumin protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US $ 31.1 Mn by 2022.

by 2022. The U.S. is likely to account for nearly 73% of the North America egg albumin protein market share in the next decade.

of the North America egg albumin protein market share in the next decade. In terms of end-use application, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to generate the lion’s share in the global market.

By function, the thickening category is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US $ 294.3 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. Based on flavor type, the regular/unflavored segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.03 Bn by 2022.





“Increasing utilization of egg albumin protein powder by the bakery and confectionery industry across the globe to provide stability and volume to baked goods is anticipated to augment growth,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Egg Albumin Protein Market

Egg albumin protein powder is produced through hydrolysis process, which reduces the distinctive odor of eggs to a bare minimum. Thus, key companies operating in the personal care sector are using it to manufacture shampoos and conditioners to help nourish the hair and prevent it from drying, as well as damage.

Some of the key players in the egg albumin protein market include Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, Now Health Group, Rembrandt Foods, Sanaovo, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., JW Nutritional LLC, Rose Acre Farms, Ovostar, IGRECA, Dutch Egg Powder Solutions BV, Caneggs, Redspoon Company, Avangardco, Aqua Lab Technologies, and Sainsburys.

Get More Valuable Insights on Egg Albumin Protein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of egg albumin presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the egg albumin protein based on flavor type (regular/unflavored and flavored), application (bakery & confectionery, protein & nutritional bars, breakfast cereals, functional beverages, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, prepared foods, meat analogs, dressings, sauces & spreads, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, dairy & desserts, and others), and function (thickening, leavening, binding, preservatives/antimicrobial, emulsifying, crystallization, and others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Egg Albumin Protein Market Outlook by Category

By Flavor Type:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By End-use Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Prepared Foods

Meat Analogs

Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Dairy & Desserts

Others

By Function:

Thickening

Leavening

Binding

Preservatives/Antimicrobial

Emulsifying

Crystalization

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement

