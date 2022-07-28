Egypt Fitness Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~8.5% on the basis of Revenue in between 2021-2026: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Launch and expansion of approximately 50 hotel projects such as Marriott, Accor and Hilton as envisaged by 2030, is expected to act as a catalyst for the increased demand of fitness equipment required at their respective fitness facilities

Consumers shifting preference towards availing digital fitness services followed by the advent of COVID-19 will positively contribute in accelerating the demand of home-based fitness equipment such as yoga mats, resistance bands and dumbbells along with exercise bike, elliptical and treadmills in coming years

Growing Working Age Population and lifestyle diseases

Around 65.0% of the population in Egypt, majorly comprising of age group 25-40 years (working age population) suffers from lifestyle diseases which is expected spur in upcoming years due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating patterns making it mandatory for them to avail fitness services and invest 3-8 hours/week doing exercise. Also consumers belonging to this age group in Egypt are health conscious individuals who in order to maintain physical health resort to various fitness related activities such as cycling, walking and gymming among others. With the rise in awareness on the importance of physical health, the demand for high end fitness equipment will witness a surge driven by consumers belonging to this age group.

The future of Fitness Equipment Market is closely knit with expanding virtual fitness equipment market

The expanding virtual fitness market will spur the demand for high-quality fitness equipment that can be easily installed at homes. Busy working professionals prefer to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercising in the comfort of their homes and as per convenience. In response to the growing home fitness equipment industry, market players are launching digitally connected solutions for consumers. Consumers are leveraging the benefits of digitally connected fitness equipment to enjoy a personalized training experience through online workout classes.

Hybrid Clubs are the future

In upcoming future, the market will be driven by the hybrid clubs which are not only equipped with latest fitness equipment but will also offer bundled wellness services such as spa therapies, beauty services and salon services under a single roof. Collaboration of fitness centers with corporates, for instance, the Anytime Fitness Wellness Program encourages businesses to promote health and fitness levels of their employees are expected to increase revenues for fitness clubs and fitness equipment industry. It is also expected that the trend of 24-hour franchisee gym center will evolve in Egypt acquiring a new group of working population in fitness centers therefore increasing the demand of high-tech enabled fitness equipment.

Future Opportunities for Fitness Equipment Market in Egypt

Equipment distributors have an opportunity to cater to the surging demand of home-based fitness equipment as consumers are preferring to avail fitness services at the comfort of their home post COVID-19, which in turn will contribute to the growth of digital fitness services and equipment market in coming years. Subsequently, launch and expansion of 50 hotel projects such as Marriott, Accor and Hilton by the end of 2030 as envisaged by the government serve as an immediate opportunity for the equipment distributors to collaborate in supplying with fitness clubs, centers, universities, and hotels among others the necessary equipment demanded for their facilities.

The publication titled “ Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the avenues for empowerment, rising disposable income, increasing health concerns and home based fitness equipment ” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fitness equipment industry. The report covers various aspects including fitness equipment industry market size on the basis of on the basis revenue, market overview, value chain analysis, ecosystem, operating model, gym joining decision making parameters, SWOT analysis, major trends and developments, government initiatives promoting health awareness, and impact of COVID-19. Insights on competitive landscape of fitness equipment industry, list of major distributors in Egypt, and company profile of major players along-with cross comparison between fitness equipment distributors operating in the ecosystem on the basis of company overview, revenue generated, countries served, product portfolio, revenue streams, type of customers, serviced offered, strengths, weaknesses, major clientele and key partnerships is also covered in the report. The report also covers trade scenario of fitness equipment (by imports and exports of fitness equipment from major countries), along-with end user analysis of demand side highlighting key demand clusters on the basis of region, customer decision making factors in joining fitness centers, target and service addressable market of Egypt health and fitness industry. Further report also focuses on the Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation by Type of End User (Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs, Home, and Office & Hotels) By Value (In USD Mn), By Location of Manufacturing (Import and Domestic Manufacturing) By Value (In USD Mn), By Type of Customer (B2B and B2C) By Value (In USD Mn). Egypt Fitness Equipment Market report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue by 2026, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Egypt Fitness Equipment Industry

Egypt Fitness Equipment Market

By Type of End User

Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs

Home Users

Office & Hotels

By Foreign and Domestic Manufacturing

Foreign

Imported

By Type of Customer

Business Entities (B2B)

Private Individuals (B2C)

Egypt Offline Fitness Market Assessment

Commercial (Exclusive/Boutique Centers, Popular Fitness Centers, and Local Gyms & Fitness Clubs)

Hotels and Resorts (5 Star Hotels & Resorts, 4 Star Hotels & Resorts, and 3 Star Hotels & Resorts or Less)

Fitness Equipment Import and Export Scenario on the basis of Revenue, By Country, 2016-2020

Economic Impact of Fitness Centers in Egypt (Direct and Indirect)

Egypt Fitness and Health Industry

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in Egypt Health and Fitness Industry

Key Target Audience

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Equipment Retailers and Importers

Commercial and Private Fitness Centers

Hotels & Resorts

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Egypt Fitness Equipment Industry Players/Ecosystem

Manufacturers

Cybex

Impulse

Octane

Bata

Precor

Assault Fitness

Life Fitness

Hammer Strength

Technogym

Sci Fit

Nautilus

Life Span Fitness

Nordic Track

Bow Flex

Concept 2

Distributors

Power Fitness

Sobek sports

Royal Tech

Pro Fit Sports Solutions

Fitness Sports

Agatex

Retailers

Sports Mall

Garage Gear

Yaqeen

GoSports

Body Sculpture

Intersport

Decathlon

Souq

Commercial Fitness Centers

UFC

Science gym

Be Fit 360

Gold’s Gym

Your Gym

Private Fitness Centers

Egypt Arab Contractors

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Associations

Al Ahly SC, Pyramids FC

Zamalek SC

Misr Lel Makassa SC

Ismaily SC

Smouha SC

Enppi SC

Al Ittihad

Egypt National Football Team

Others

Petrojet

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Company

Air Arabia Egypt

Air Cairo

Air Memphis

Air Sinai

Al Watany Bank of Egypt

Al Mansour Automotive

Bank of Alexandria, Bank of Cairo

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Socio Demographic and Economic Outlook of Egypt

Overview of Fitness Equipment Market in Egypt

Ecosystem of Egypt Fitness Equipment Market

Value Chain Analysis of Egypt Fitness Equipment Market

Operating Model of Fitness Equipment Distributors in Egypt

Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Size on the basis of Revenue

Egypt Offline Fitness Market Assessment

Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation (By Type of End User, By Domestic and Imported Manufacturing, and By Type of Customer)

SWOT Analysis

Trends and Developments

Government Initiatives in the Fitness Sector

Economic Impact of Fitness Centers in Egypt (Direct and Indirect)

Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Industry in Egypt

List of Fitness Equipment Distributors in Egypt (Year of Establishment, Location, Contact, Mail Id, Country of Operation, and Brand Association)

Cross Comparison of Major Fitness Equipment Distributors in Egypt (Year of Establishment, Number of Employees, Countries Served, and Product Portfolio)

Company Profile of Fitness Equipment Distributors in Egypt (Company Overview, Type of Customers, Services Offered, Strengths, Weaknesses, Major Clientele, and Key Partnerships, Future Developments)

Identifying the Customer Cohorts in Egypt Health and Fitness Market

Customer Decision Making Factors Fitness Centers

Customer Mind-set for Fitness in Egypt

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in Egypt Health and Fitness Industry

Analyst Recommendations

Industry Speaks

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026

