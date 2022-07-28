Global Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2020-2022 & 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base year

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acquired von willebrand disease treatment market is anticipated to grow, at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Diagnosis Remains as The Largest Challenge

AvWD screening becomes crucial in patients with onco-hematologic disorders, patients who experienced unexplained bleeding, or before undergoing any invasive procedure. The acquired von Willebrand disease prevalence represents about 1% to 5% of all von Willebrand disease. Its prevalence is higher in certain groups.

For example, it has been reported up to 20% of malignancies, and up to 100% of certain high flow states such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and metallic cardiac valves. The diagnostic complexity and milder form of AvWS without symptoms make it difficult to finalize on the actual prevalence rate of AvWD.



Increasing Support of Governments Led by Increasing Awareness of AvWS

The demand for the AvWD treatment market has increased as governments across the globe have become increasingly aware of the von Willebrand syndrome and its associated treatment. The treatment for this condition varies across countries.

However, one of the significant driver impacting the market revenues is rising prevalence of bleeding disorders especially acquired bleeding disorders. Von Willebrand disease is a fairly prevalent bleeding disorder, according to the World Federation of Hemophilia. Von Willebrand disease is caused by a deficiency in the protein known as the Von Willebrand factor, which is present in the blood.



Desmopressin records the highest revenues

In the year 2021, Desmopressin recorded the highest revenues in comparison to the other drugs. Desmopressin remains as the first line therapy for AvWD and is proven to be efficient for patients with mild symptoms.

Easy accessibility of Desmopressin across the globe and availability of Desmopressin through different routes of drug administration such as injection, tablet and intranasal spray remains as the key driver for the dominance of this market segment.



Injections Remained as Dominant Form Among Route of Drug Administration

In the year 2021, Injection as a mode of AvWD drug administration dominated the market segment with revenues of about $ 20,880 thousand. Major AvWD treatment drugs are administered through injections and infusions.

Primary drug Desmopressin is widely administered through injections, similarly replacement therapies are also administered through this route. Injections respond very quickly during emergency and are very effective mode of drug administration. Therefore, the market is also expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.



North America Dominates In terms of Market Revenues

North America was observed as the largest market for AvWD treatment in 2021. North America dominated the market due to its aging population, supportive government policies, high awareness associated with hemophilia and types in people, and developed healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific was observed as the attractive market for AvWS treatment due to its emerging healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, transforming government policies specific to orphan diseases diagnosis and treatment, and rising public awareness associated with healthcare insurance and disease diagnosis.

The key players in the acquired AvWS treatment market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Sanofi SA, and others.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the global AvWS treatment market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the operational predictive maintenance market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc. that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Key Trends Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Drivers

3.4.2. Market Restraints

3.4.3. Key Challenges

3.4.4. Key Opportunities

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6. See-Saw Analysis

3.8. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.8. Porter's Five Force Model

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

3.10. Competitive Landscape

3.10.1. Market Positioning of Key Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market Vendors

3.10.2. Strategies Adopted by Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market Vendors



4. Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market: By Treatment Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Desmopressin



5. Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market: By Replacement Therapy, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Clot-stabilizing Medications/anti-fibrinolytic medications

5.3.2. Others



6. Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market: By Route of Drug Administration, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Oral

6.3.2. Injection

6.3.3. Others



7. Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market: By Route of Drug Administration, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Clinics

7.3.3. Others



8. North America Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. UK and European Union Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Asia Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Latin America Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Middle East and Africa Acquired von Willebrand Disease (AvWD) Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Baxter Healthcare Corporation

13.2. Biogen

13.3. Pfizer

13.4. F. HOFFMAN LA ROCHE

13.5. Sanofi

13.6. Ferring Pharmaceuticals

13.7. Genentech, Inc.

13.8. Bristol Myers Squibb

13.9. Novo Nordisk

13.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.11. Takeda Pharmaceutical

13.12. CSL Behring

13.13. Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh1d8q



