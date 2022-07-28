Web 3.0 casino game distribution platform Vegas One raises $50 million

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was reported on July 9 that Vegas One, a Web 3.0 casino game distribution platform, completed a seed round of financing of US$50 million. The investors were led by XSGames and Game Sparcs, and co-invested by 15 listed casino companies, professional casino game companies, and other investment institutions.

The Vegas One team comes from top casino game companies and blockchain technology companies. It is inspired to re-plan the blockchain casino industry and lead it in a healthy direction.

Now, the game industry has a market size of 190 billion US dollars, 90% of the game industry is occupied by leading companies. And most of its profits are deprived of advertising channels and app stores. The game content industry is plagued by plagiarism, which made a large number of outstanding game developers have lost their creativity. Vegas One is determined to change this situation in the casino game industry with cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Vegas One reconstruct the production relationship of the gaming industry, in which three stakeholders play an essential interactive role in Vegas One: developers, operators and players. The cooperative relationship between various stakeholders is increasingly close, the number of intermediaries is reduced, and the relationship between producers and consumers is closer. Under the new Vegas One Web 3.0 platform, such trustless cooperation becomes possible. All assets and rights are protected by smart contracts, and all codes are open and transparent. These all reflect the core values ​​and technologies of Web 3.0.

Vegas One’s vision is ambitious enough to build the largest casino web 3.0 game platform, allow tens of thousands of gaming companies to join the construction of the ecosystem, billions of players to enter the ecosystem to experience games and solve the employment issues of hundreds of thousands of gaming practitioners.

For More Information

Website：https://vegas.one

Twitter：https://twitter.com/vegasonecrypto





Contact:

Morris

1-2139974231

info@vegas.one