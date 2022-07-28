Microfluidic Devices Global Market Report 2022-2028: Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidic Devices Market (by Device Type, Material, Application, Industry, Geography), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global microfluidic devices market is predicted to reach US$ 34.5 Billion by 2028.

Microfluidics is a huge potential area of science which allows high-throughput screening and experimentation that revolve around a series of techniques. The technology is used for processing and manipulating small amounts of liquids using channels that possess micrometer dimensions.

With the recent advancements in the biotechnology domain, microfluidic devices promise to be of huge commercial importance. The factors, such as the rising demand for POC testing, high incidence rate of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements, increasing focus on data precision & accuracy, fast returns on investment and faster testing & improved portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization, are driving the market.

Moreover, factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced technologies and the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries has boosted the growth of microfluidic devices.

Market Drivers

Application of Cost-Effective Materials for Manufacturing Likely to Propel the Microfluidic Devices Market

Increasing Usage of Microfluidic Chips for Biomedical Applications

Microfluidic Chips Miniaturization Helps to Reduce Testing Time and Cost

Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing to Drive Market Growth

Quick Return on Investments Helping in Cost Reductions

Advancements in Microfluidics Technology to Drive Market

By Device Type - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. Chips

2. Micro Pumps

3. Sensors

4. Micro Needles

5. Others

By Material - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. Silicon

2. Glass

3. Polymers

4. Others

By Application - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Research

Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

Point of Care Diagnostics

Analytical Devices

Drug Delivery

Environmental and Industrial

Others

By Industry - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. In- Vitro Diagnostics

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Medical Devices

4. Others

By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

