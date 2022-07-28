Global Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market to Reach $30.59 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.69%

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market Research Report by Phase (BA/BE Studies, Phase I, and Phase II), Sector, Therapeutic Area, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market size was estimated at USD 18,213.74 million in 2020, USD 19,607.86 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.69% to reach USD 30,593.72 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increased Focus on Drug Development

Globalization of Clinical Trials and Harmonization of Regulations

Restraints

Increased Cost of Drug Development and Clinical Trials

Opportunities

Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Activity

Increased Focus on Generics and Biologics

Regulatory Approvals in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Logistics Challenges across Nations

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Phase, the market was studied across BA/BE Studies, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Based on Sector, the market was studied across Clinical Trial Logistics and Distributions, Clinical Trial Manufacturing Services, and Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management.

Based on Therapeutic Area, the market was studied across Blood Disorders, Digestive System Diseases, Infectious and Immune System Diseases, Neurological and Mental Disorders, and Oncology

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market, by Phase



7. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market, by Sector



8. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market, by Therapeutic Area



9. Americas Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market



10. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



