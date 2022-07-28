$10.25+ Bn Prefilled Syringes Global Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028: Increasing Popularity of Prefilled Syringes Among Patients and Healthcare Professionals

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Global Market - Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global prefilled syringes market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $10,273.8 million by 2028
Escalating popularity of prefillable syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, elevating propensity of pharmaceutical companies towards prefillable syringes for economical brand differentiation, preferential adoption of prefilled syringes for the delivery of various highly viscous and sensitive biologic products, emergence of technologically advanced prefillable syringe products, persistently escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and allergies, increasing number of prefillable syringes being approved by regulatory authorities across the globe and the trend of collaboration and investments among the prefillable syringe manufacturers.
The prefilled syringes global market based on material is segmented into glass based prefilled syringes and polymer based prefilled syringes. Among these, glass based prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Polymer based prefilled syringes segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
The prefilled syringes global market based on design is grouped into single chamber prefilled syringes and dual chamber prefilled syringes. Among these, single chamber prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Dual chamber prefilled syringes segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period.
The prefilled syringes global market based on closure system is classified into staked needle prefilled syringes, luer lock prefilled syringes and non-luer lock prefilled syringes. Among these, staked needle prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
The prefilled syringes global market based on application is categorized into heparin prefilled syringes, vaccines prefilled syringes, therapeutic drugs prefilled syringes, diluents prefilled syringes, surgical application prefilled syringes, hyaluronic acid prefilled syringes and other prefilled syringes applications (other anticoagulant prefilled syringes, saline flush prefilled syringes and contrast imaging agents prefilled syringes).
Among these, heparin prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Therapeutic drugs prefilled syringes segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
The prefilled syringes global market based on product is divided into complete prefilled syringes, consumables (needles) and accessory devices (autoinjectors, syringe pumps, wearable injectors). Among these, complete prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
Accessory devices segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Complete prefilled syringes segment based on product type is further segregated into conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. Among these, safety prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
The prefilled syringes global market based on usability is bifurcated into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes. Among these, disposable prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
The prefilled syringes global market based on molecule type is segmented into large molecule prefilled syringes and small molecule prefilled syringes. Among these, large molecule prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest emerging segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
The prefilled syringes global market based on route of administration is segregated into subcutaneous prefilled syringes, intramuscular prefilled syringes, intravenous prefilled syringes and other routes prefilled syringes (intra-articular prefilled syringes, intra-vitreal prefilled syringes, topical prefilled syringes).
Among these, subcutaneous prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
Market Analysis
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Popularity of Prefilled Syringes Among Patients and Healthcare Professionals
- Increasing Inclination of Pharmaceutical Companies Towards Prefilled Syringes for Injectable Drug Product Cost-Savings and Brand Differentiation
- Preferential Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for the Delivery of Biologics
- Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products
- Escalating Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Allergies
- Increasing Regulatory Approvals of Prefilled Syringes
- Collaborations and Investments to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish
Restraints and Threats
- Technical Challenges Associated With Manufacturing Process of Prefillable Syringes
- Increasing Concerns About the Interaction of Prefillable Syringe Components With Drug Products
- Availability of Less Expensive and Non-Invasive Medication Alternatives
- Stringent International Standards and Regulatory Guidelines to Followed by Prefillable Syringe Manufacturers
- Threat of Recalls of Prefilled Syringes
Regulatory Affairs
- International Organization for Standardization
- Iso 11040-4:2015 (Part 4): Glass Barrels for Injectables and Sterilized Subassembled Syringes Ready for Filling
- Iso 11040-5:2012 (Part 5): Plunger Stoppers for Injectables
- Iso 11040-6:2019 (Part 6): Plastic Barrels for Injectables and Sterilized Subassembled Syringes Ready for Filling
- Iso 23908:2011: Sharps Protection Features for Single-Use Hypodermic Needles, Introducers for Catheters and Needles Used for Blood Sampling
- Iso 80369-20:2015: Small-Bore Connectors for Liquids and Gases in Healthcare Applications
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Technological Advancements
- Prefillable Syringes for Deep Cold Storage of Vaccines
- Reusable or Multidose Prefillable Syringes
- Tablet-In-Syringe
Patent Trends
Clinical Trials
Sales Volume or Number of Units of Prefilled Syringes
- Prefilled Syringes Number of Units Based on Region and Country
- Heparin Prefilled Syringes Number of Units Based on Region and Country
Impact of Covid-19 on Prefilled Syringes
Companies Mentioned
- Aguettant Ltd.
- ApiJect Systems Corp.
- Arte Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Biocorp
- Congruence Medical Solutions LLC
- Credence MedSystems Inc.
- Dali Medical Devices
- Elcam Medical
- Gerresheimer AG
- Hamilton Medical
- Injecto A/S
- Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co., Ltd.
- MEDInstill LLC (Intact Solutions)
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Molex (Philips-Medisize)
- Nemera
- Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.
- Nipro Corporation
- Owen Mumford LTD
- Plas-Tech Engineering
- Recipharm (Bespak)
- Repro Med Systems, Inc (KORU medical systems)
- Retractable Technologies, Inc.
- Roselabs Biosciences Pvt Ltd.
- Schott AG
- Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited
- Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
- SHL Medical
- SMC Ltd.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A
- Taisei Kako Co., Ltd.
- Terumo Corporation
- Transcoject GmbH
- Tribofilm Research Inc.
- Vetter Pharma International GmbH
- Ypsomed Holding AG
