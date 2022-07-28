$10.25+ Bn Prefilled Syringes Global Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028: Increasing Popularity of Prefilled Syringes Among Patients and Healthcare Professionals

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Global Market - Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global prefilled syringes market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $10,273.8 million by 2028

Escalating popularity of prefillable syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, elevating propensity of pharmaceutical companies towards prefillable syringes for economical brand differentiation, preferential adoption of prefilled syringes for the delivery of various highly viscous and sensitive biologic products, emergence of technologically advanced prefillable syringe products, persistently escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and allergies, increasing number of prefillable syringes being approved by regulatory authorities across the globe and the trend of collaboration and investments among the prefillable syringe manufacturers.

The prefilled syringes global market based on material is segmented into glass based prefilled syringes and polymer based prefilled syringes. Among these, glass based prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Polymer based prefilled syringes segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The prefilled syringes global market based on design is grouped into single chamber prefilled syringes and dual chamber prefilled syringes. Among these, single chamber prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Dual chamber prefilled syringes segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period.



The prefilled syringes global market based on closure system is classified into staked needle prefilled syringes, luer lock prefilled syringes and non-luer lock prefilled syringes. Among these, staked needle prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The prefilled syringes global market based on application is categorized into heparin prefilled syringes, vaccines prefilled syringes, therapeutic drugs prefilled syringes, diluents prefilled syringes, surgical application prefilled syringes, hyaluronic acid prefilled syringes and other prefilled syringes applications (other anticoagulant prefilled syringes, saline flush prefilled syringes and contrast imaging agents prefilled syringes).

Among these, heparin prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Therapeutic drugs prefilled syringes segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The prefilled syringes global market based on product is divided into complete prefilled syringes, consumables (needles) and accessory devices (autoinjectors, syringe pumps, wearable injectors). Among these, complete prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Accessory devices segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Complete prefilled syringes segment based on product type is further segregated into conventional prefilled syringes and safety prefilled syringes. Among these, safety prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The prefilled syringes global market based on usability is bifurcated into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes. Among these, disposable prefilled syringes segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The prefilled syringes global market based on molecule type is segmented into large molecule prefilled syringes and small molecule prefilled syringes. Among these, large molecule prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest emerging segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The prefilled syringes global market based on route of administration is segregated into subcutaneous prefilled syringes, intramuscular prefilled syringes, intravenous prefilled syringes and other routes prefilled syringes (intra-articular prefilled syringes, intra-vitreal prefilled syringes, topical prefilled syringes).

Among these, subcutaneous prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is also the fastest growing segment that is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Impact of Covid-19 on Prefilled Syringes



