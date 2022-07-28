WFH & Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle 2022: Policies and Procedures on How to Deal with Increasing Mobility

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WFH & Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on data from the most recent IT Salary Survey, 97% of the 500 plus companies that we interviewed have WFH or flexible hours as a fringe benefit for IT professionals. That is up from 80% in 2021 and 42% in 2020



Policies and procedures on how to deal with increasing mobility are the nemesis of CIOs around the world - CCPA and GDPR implications addressed

Telecommuting and WFH Best Practices - Work From Home (WFH) is now standard for many IT Pros



WFH and Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle contains the following policies and associated electronic forms in MS Word and PDF formats: BYOD Policy; Mobile Device Access and Use Policy; Privacy Compliance Policy; Record Management, Retention, and Destruction Policy; Social Networking Policy; WFH and Telecommuting Policy; Travel and Off-Site Meeting Policy; Wearable Device Policy; 15 complete job descriptions and 30 electronic forms.



WFH & Mobility Policy Bundle to Administer Telecommuters - The increasing use and dependency on IT is drastically changing the way companies improve employee productivity and keep in closer contact with its customers. Today most businesses provide laptops to employees. The challenge comes with Smart Phones and tablets while bringing additional benefits. Employees who are accustomed to using these tools in their personal life are requesting (or demanding) to use the same tools at the workplace.



In addition to the influx of mobile devices, companies are dealing with increasing numbers of employees who are working from non-traditional office locations. Whether employees are traveling, working from customer sites, or working from home, there is a growing need to access corporate data while outside the walls of an office and the firewalls of an IT department. Some questions are raised.



Where should the focus be for mobility computing implementation? Supporting employees involves device management, the connection of those devices, and applications that support collaboration. While connecting with customers involves less focus on devices and more focus on applications and a support structure that addresses customer needs.

Policies defined the rules of the road for mobile computing yet only one in five organizations have them defined and implemented. This lows rate of definition is driven by smaller to mid-sized firms as almost half of all large firms have mobility policies defined. The mobility policy template addresses all of the areas related to mobility: mobile devices (including procedures for lost devices), mobile applications including consideration for approved applications for business use), and data in mobile environments (including policy for using public WiFi networks).

CIOs are looking into a wide range of devices. Most published data shows that the most capital expenditures are related to mobile devices - tablets (rising), laptops (declining), and Smart Phones (rising). A "post-laptop" era many not necessarily mean that laptops will disappear from the workplace. Rather Smart Phones and tablets can perform certain functions more efficiently than a laptop. Asides from communication, Smart Phones are mostly used for very light work, such as checking email or quick web browsing. Tablet users find a broader variety of applications, including note-taking and presentations. One implication is that CIOs will need to manage a suite of three devices for those workers who require flexibility in their computing options. Many CIOs are exploring mobile device management (MDM) tools, while others are adopting Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies by giving workers device stipends and transferring the liability and support away from the IT department.

IT Help desks need to focus more of their resources handling mobile computing. Even though remote access is only available to one third of mobile workers and instant messaging is only available to one quarter, CIOs need to consider new technologies when providing support to workers who do not have ready access to in-person support options. Policies and performance metrics are a must.

By definition, mobile devices are extending beyond corporate physical security controls and data on devices or transmitted over public WiFi networks is at risk. Security is a key concern for CIOs as they begin to implement mobile device solutions. Over two thirds of all CIO, according to Janco Associates, Inc. , feel that security of mobile devices is the largest risk to deal with when building a mobility strategy.

Lost or stolen device are the most common type of mobile security incident today. How many times have we heard in the media that an employee of a hardware vendor loses a device in a bar or cab before it is released? Add to this, unauthorized applications or malware targeted at mobile devices that do put corporate systems at risk.

Best Practices for WFH and Telecommuting



WFH and telecommuting employees are now common practices. In addition to having policies in place for these workers, enterprises need to ensure that what is being done is what should be worked on. Customer service is key, and at the same time management of human and technical resources should be a management focus.



With our prior experience and our subsequent activities during the pandemic-related shutdowns, we have defined Best Practices for Telecommuting and WFH. These have all been included in our WFH & Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle.

8 Policies included in the full bundle are:

BYOD Policy

Mobile Device Policy

Privacy Compliance Policy

Record Management Retention and Destruction Policy

Social Networking Policy

Travel and Off-site Meeting Policy

WFH & Telecommuting Policy

Wearable Device Policy

30 Electronic Forms including:

BYOD Access and Use Agreement Form

Company Asset Employee Control Log

Enterprise Owned Equipment Form

Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement Form

Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist

Privacy Policy Compliance Agreement

Safety Checklist - Working at Alternative Location

Social Networking Policy Compliance Agreement Form

Telecommuting Work Agreement

16 Full Job Descriptions:

Chief Experience Officer

Chief Mobility Officer

Chief Security Officer

Data Protection Officer

Manager BYOD Support

Manager Compliance

Manager Record Administrator

Manager Security and Workstations

Manager Social Networking

Manager Telecommuting

Manager WFH Support

BYOD Support Supervisor

BYOD Support Specialist

Record Management Coordinator

Security Architect

Social Media Specialist











The 10 Best Practices are:

Have a plan for what each remote worker should be doing with a time schedule for deliverables.

Have every employee report to their manager daily, with a brief email that lists his or her achievements, upcoming goals, and any obstacles that may be in the way.

Have managers focus on removing obstacles and keeping the remote workforce productive.

Have managers create KPI metrics that capture results and communicate status up and down the organization.

Make sure every manager has at least a weekly, if not daily, video conference with their team.

Build team morale and keep people focused on business goals.

Monitor security and compliance for all access and use of sensitive enterprise information.

Have the IT help desk focus on the remote workforce. Provide tips to the employees on how to manage clogged Internet connections. For example, ask others on the same Internet connection to pause the movie they're streaming while video conferencing with others.

Management team members should engage the teams in discussions about how they will emerge stronger with a remote workforce. What can the team do to improve customer satisfaction, the supply chain, order processing, etc.?

C-Level executives should work with their leadership teams and Board of Directors to start shaping a new strategy. There is time to adjust or redefine, enterprise strategy.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rg8ow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.