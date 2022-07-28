Coloplast A/S - Reminder: Coloplast's Meet the Management event on 31 August 2022 - register by 5 August 2022

Coloplast will host a Meet the Management event on Wednesday, 31 August 2022. Kindly register before 5 August 2022 for in-person attendance.



The event will take place between 11.00 - 18.00 CEST (Central European Summer Time), at Coloplast’s Headquarters in Denmark (Holtedam 3, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark).





Coloplast is delighted to invite institutional investors, equity analysts, and media to attend our Meet the Management event 2022.



The event will be held in-person at our headquarters in Humlebaek, Denmark, with the option of joining us virtually for the plenary session.

The purpose of the event is to provide institutional investors and equity analysts with the opportunity to meet the Executive Management as well as selected key representatives from Coloplast.

The event will be a combination of a plenary session, covering a brief update of our Q3 2021/22 results and an update of our Strive25 strategy with a key focus on our Innovation agenda and the recent acquisition of Atos Medical. In the afternoon, the participants will be split into groups and rotate between four Q&A break-out sessions. The break-out sessions will be in-person only. The formal program ends at 18.00, followed by an opportunity to meet with management representatives in an informal setting.

Please see below a high-level programme and an overview of Coloplast participants.

Programme:

11.00-11.30 Arrival and registration

11.30-13.05 Plenum - Strive25 update/ Innovation update/ Atos Medical

13.05-13.50 Lunch Break

13.50-18.00 Q&A break-out sessions (including breaks)

18.00-19.30 BBQ and drinks

Coloplast representatives:

Plenum: Kristian Villumsen, President & CEO; Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, EVP & CFO; Nicolai Buhl Andersen, EVP Innovation; Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, SVP Atos Medical

Break-out sessions:

Innovation – Nicolai Buhl Andersen, EVP Innovation; Christian Bo Petersen, SVP Payers & Evidence; Anders Nørby, SVP R&D

Chronic Care – Paul Marcun, EVP Growth; Manu Varma, SVP US Chronic Care; Annemarie van Neck, SVP Emerging Markets

Financial update and Global Operations – Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, EVP & CFO; Allan Rasmussen, EVP Global Operations

Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care – Steve Blum, SVP Interventional Urology; Rasmus Hannemann, SVP Wound & Skin Care

Join us in person



If you wish to join us in person and attend the plenary session and the Q&A break-out sessions, please send an email to IR Coordinator Margrethe Borgbjerg (dkmabor@coloplast.com) stating your full name, company and contact phone number.



Kindly register before Friday, 5 August 2022.





Join us virtually

Virtual participation will be possible for the plenary session. A link for the webcast of the plenary session will be available closer to the date.

Registration for virtual participation is not required, as everyone can access the webcast via the website.

For more information, please contact:

Aleksandra Dimovska, Director, IR

Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458, e-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com

Margrethe Borgbjerg , Coordinator & PA, IR

Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 1394, e-mail: dkmabor@coloplast.com





Attachment