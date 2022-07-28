Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Co & PolyPeptide Group

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market (by Type, Synthesis Technology, Manufacturing Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$44.43 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.95%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as surging prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of metabolic disorders, increasing geriatric population and accelerating number of approved peptide-based therapeutic drugs.

However, the market growth would be challenged by availability of generic or biosimilar peptide therapeutic drugs, high cost of developing drugs and stringent regulatory requirements and production complexity of peptides.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like expanding volume of peptides driven by generics, rapid adoption of outsourced peptide API and rising investments in research and development of novel drugs.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing research and development activities for the development of innovative peptide therapeutics and improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing prescription of peptide therapeutics on account of high presence of a large number of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

The company profiles of leading players (Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and PolyPeptide Group AG) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Manufacturing Process of Peptides

1.3 Classification of Peptides

1.4 Functional Classification of Therapeutic Peptides & Proteins

1.5 Examples of Peptide-based Drugs

1.6 Advantages and Disadvantages of Therapeutic Peptides

1.7 Source or Chemical Nature of Early Peptides



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Adoption of Peptides in COVID-19 Related Research

2.2 Disruptions in Clinical Trials



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Innovative Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Innovative Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Generic Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Generic Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Synthesis Technology

3.4.1 Global Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Hybrid Technology Synthesis Therapeutics Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Hybrid Technology Synthesis Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Manufacturing Type

3.5.1 Global Outsourced Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global In-house Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application

3.6.1 Global Metabolic Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Metabolic Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 Global Oncology Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.6.4 Global Oncology Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.6.5 Global Gastrointestinal Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.6.6 Global Gastrointestinal Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.6.7 Global Cardiovascular Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.6.8 Global Cardiovascular Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.6.9 Global Neurological Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

3.6.10 Global Neurological Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.1.4 The U.S. Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Type

4.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa

4.2.1 Europe, Middle East & Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Growing Incidence of Metabolic Disorders

5.1.4 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.5 Accelerating Number of Approved Peptide-based Therapeutic Drugs

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Expanding Volume of Peptides driven by Generics

5.2.2 Rapid Adoption of Outsourced Peptide API

5.2.3 Rising Investments in Research and Development of Novel Drugs

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Availability of Generic or Biosimilar Peptide Therapeutic Drugs

5.3.2 High Cost of Developing Drugs and Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.3.3 Production Complexity of Peptides



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Novartis International AG

6.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.3 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

6.4 Amgen Inc.

6.5 Eli Lilly and Company

6.6 PolyPeptide Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovkvf8

Attachment