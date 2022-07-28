Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Takeaways from the 18th Annual Customer Contact East: A Executive MindXchange" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 18th Annual Customer Contact East: An Executive MindXchange in sunny Fort Lauderdale was packed with innovative, collaborative, and analytical in sunny Fort Lauderdale was packed with innovative, collaborative, and analytical executives.

Enthusiasm levels were high, and participants dove into each of the sessions with great energy. As a result, they were able to learn, share experiences, and have fun while meeting new colleagues, thought leaders, partners, suppliers, and customers.



It comes as no surprise that this was the first face-to-face event for many since the pandemic, which has heavily impacted the customer experience (CX) arena as well as our own personal and professional lives. During the last two years, we witnessed rapid adoption of disruptive technologies and innovative practices across industries, particularly within the contact center landscape. On average, digital transformation strategies worldwide sped up 6.5 years due to the pandemic.



This paper will provide the top 10 takeaways from some of the most insightful sessions of the event, backed up with findings from research and other sources.



